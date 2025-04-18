Skateboard Race Simulator codes (April 2025)

Redeeming Skateboard Race Simulator codes grants you a competitive edge over other players. In this Roblox experience, you have to run on the treadmill to increase your Speed and then race to get Wins. The need for speed can be curbed by unlocking new and faster Skateboards, and equipping Pets that provide unique boosts.

The active codes for Skateboard Race Simulator offer extra Speed and Wins to accelerate your progress to the top of the leaderboard. Moreover, you can get Potions that double your resource gains in the game.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Skateboard Race Simulator codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Skateboard Race Simulator codes

Train to gain more speed and then win races (Image via Roblox)

The following section features all valid codes for Skateboard Race Simulator. The list will expand when any new ones are released to commemorate updates and milestones.

List of active codes in Skateboard Race Simulator Code Rewards 5klikes 2000 Wins and 3 Wins Potions (latest) 1klikes 3 Speed Potions skateboard Wins Potion party Speed Potion mxb games 250 Speed release Speed Potion and 100 Wins

Expired Skateboard Race Simulator codes

Presently, there are no expired codes for this game.

How to redeem Skateboard Race Simulator codes

The Codes tab is next to the Daily rewards tab (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes in Skateboard Race Simulator is straightforward. Follow the steps below to use the active codes for rewards:

Launch Skateboard Race Simulator on Roblox.

Tap the Codes tab (ABX icon) on the right side of the screen.

Input a working code in the "Enter Code..." text field.

Click Submit to activate the code and receive rewards instantly.

Skateboard Race Simulator codes and their importance

Accumulate Speed to get new Skateboards (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Skateboard Race Simulator allow players to jumpstart their grind and zoom past others on the leaderboard. The bonus Wins and Speed acquired from codes can be used to buy new Skateboards, Trails, and Eggs that hatch speed-enhancing Pets. Meanwhile, Speed and Wins Potions can be utilized to gain the namesake resources more efficiently during the playing sessions.

Skateboard Race Simulator code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid Code!" error in Skateboard Race Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Although the Skateboard Race Simulator gameplay requires you to be quick, do not be hasty during the code redemption process. Ensure that each code is entered correctly by cross-checking it for typos and extra spaces. Moreover, pay attention to the letter casing of codes, as some of them could be case-sensitive.

To avoid the "Invalid Code" error, you can also resort to copying active codes from the provided list and pasting them in the redemption box.

Where to find new Skateboard Race Simulator codes

Players can stay informed about the latest codes for Skateboard Race Simulator by joining the MxB Games Discord community. New ones are posted in the "codes" channel, but be careful not to mistake them as freebies for other games. We recommend keeping track of this article since it is the best way to know active and expired codes for Skateboard Race Simulator.

FAQs on Skateboard Race Simulator codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Skateboard Race Simulator?

5klikes is the latest code for the simulation game. You can redeem it to get 2000 Wins and 3 Wins Potions.

Which code gives bonus Speed in Skateboard Race Simulator?

Redeem the code mxb games to get 250 Speed instantly in the game.

When do codes for Skateboard Race Simulator expire?

Developer MxB Games has not announced any code expiration dates. The freebies can expire without warning, so claim them as soon as possible.

