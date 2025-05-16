Slap Battles R/C Glove: How to get and abilities

In one of the recent updates in Slap Battles, a new equipment called the R/C Glove was added to the list. Like the hundreds of gloves available in this title, the R/C has a unique ability as well. Its main ability is to give you control of another player on the server if you manage to slap them. Luckily, there is no quest or challenge required to obtain this glove as it can be acquired directly.

In this article, you will learn how to obtain the R/C Glove in this experience. Moreover, we have also briefly explained its ability so you can use it for good.

How to get the R/C Glove in Slap Battles

Get the R/C Glove from the spawn area (Image via Roblox)

You can get the R/C Glove from the spawn area by spending a total of 61,000 Slaps in this Roblox title. To be precise, you can find the R/C Glove at the end of the glove stock in the spawn area, as it is a new addition. Once you find it, click on it to purchase and use it instantly. Since this glove is expensive, make sure you have enough Slaps to afford it.

In case you don't have a sufficient amount of this in-game currency, you must grab your current glove and start slapping other players. By doing so, you will earn a decent amount of Slaps. Apart from this, you can also complete quests, compete in the Slap Tournament, or win the Slap Royale to earn this currency.

R/C Glove's abilities explained in Slap Battles

The R/C Glove (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned previously, the main ability of this glove is to give you control of your target. To use it, all you have to do is press the designated button. This will activate the glove with a red light beeping on it. While the light is active, you can slap an opponent so that the R/C gets attached to their back. Once the glove is stuck on your target's back, press the ability button again to control that player.

A general thing to remember here is that pressing the jump button will detach the glove from the target. However, this won't cancel out the ability. You will be able to control the glove like the Thing from Wednesday. The glove can move and slap other players like you normally do in this game.

While doing so, you can press the ability button to detonate the glove, causing a massive explosion that deals immense damage to the opponent.

FAQs

How much does the R/C Glove cost in Slap Battles?

You can purchase the R/C Glove after spending 61,000 Slaps in this experience.

Is the R/C Glove worth it in Slap Battles?

Yes, the R/C Glove is completely worth it because of its high damage and unique ability to control other players.

How do I earn more Slaps in Slap Battles?

You can earn more Slaps by slapping other players, completing quests, or winning the various modes in this experience.

