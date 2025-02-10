Slap Battles The Terry-fying Catacombs guide

Slap Battles is a Roblox experience that has the player complete quests to earn badges and special Gloves. One such quest is The Terry-fying Catacombs, given by the Hitman, who can be found in a room called the Bunker. This quest involves escaping from the catacombs while an entity — known only as Terry — gives chase. Completing the quest grants you access to the It’s Finally Over… badge and the Run Glove.

Let’s take a look at how to complete this quest for the Hitman in Slap Battles.

Completing The Terry-fying Catacombs in Slap Battles

In-game quest description (Image via Roblox)

The Terry-fying Catacombs can be accepted by speaking to the Hitman at the Bunker, located underneath the OVERKILL Glove stand. It tasks you with entering the eponymous catacombs and finding the exit a total of 10 times. You need another player’s help to access the catacombs, as the Run Glove’s ability is the only way to reach it.

Trending

Once you find someone with this glove, have them activate its ability and you will be transported to the quest-specific dungeon. Here, you will find a floating skull called Terry, which serves as the main threat in this mission. Your objective is to locate the exit point in the dungeon, which randomizes each time you enter the catacomb.

While Terry is nearby, you will hear a buzzing sound that grows louder with proximity. Consider running away as soon as you hear this noise since getting caught by the skull results in instant death.

The easiest way to do this is by joining a group of players who may draw the entity’s attention away from you. This will give you some room to find the exit and leave unharmed. However, if you do get caught in the process, the quest won’t reset. You can simply access the dungeon with the same method to try again.

After escaping from the dungeon 10 times, turn in the quest to the Hitman to receive the It’s Finally Over… badge, along with the Run Glove.

Also read: How to get Wrench Glove on Slap Battles

About the Run Glove

The Run Glove (Image via Roblox)

The main reward of The Terry-fying Catacombs quest, the Run Glove is a unique item that boasts a Power of 52, with a Speed stat of 16. Its special ability — Encasement — traps affected players on a different map.

Encasement takes the form of a massive black circle that pulls in anyone nearby. If there are no players within the dark circle, the ability spawns skeletal arms that pull in those within reach. The trapped players are then sent to the maze mentioned in the previous section, where they must escape Terry or risk getting eliminated.

This Glove’s acquisition is directly tied to the It’s Finally Over… badge, making it unobtainable if a player does not have the achievement.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the objective of The Terry-fying Catacombs in Slap Battles?

The Terry-fying Catacombs involves escaping the Catacombs 10 times after being trapped by the Run Glove’s Encasement ability.

What is the reward for The Terry-fying Catacombs quest in Slap Battles?

The rewards for The Terry-fying Catacombs are the It’s Finally Over... badge and the Run Glove.

Can the Run Glove be obtained without completing The Terry-fying Catacombs in Slap Battles?

No, the Run Glove is tied to the It’s Finally Over… achievement, which makes it unobtainable without completing The Terry-fying Catacombs quest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024