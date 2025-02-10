Slap Battles Trinity of Relics guide

In addition to slap-centric battle royales, Slap Battles features various quests that reward you with badges and unique slapping gloves upon completion. The Trinity of Relics is a quest given by the Hitman, which gives you access to the Pan Glove and the Into the Crypt Badge. You can find the Hitman at the Bunker and speak to him to check his various quests.

Here’s how to complete the Trinity of Relics in Slap Battles.

Completing the Trinity of Relics quest in Slap Battles

Requirements

Accepting the quest (Image via Roblox)

As the name suggests, Trinity of Relics is a quest that involves locating three relics: the Alchemist’s Hood, the Rob Plushie, and the Bob Plushie. After accepting the quest from the Hitman at the Bunker, you must locate the three artifacts to receive the special glove and badge.

Note that you must accept the quest from the Hitman first, or else the collectibles won’t be obtainable. You can reach the Bunker by going to the OVERKILL glove’s stand in the overworld and activating the trapdoor.

The Alchemist’s Hood

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Alchemist’s Hood is found in the Elude Maze, which requires you to find the Keypad. You can find the Keypad on a tree, which can either spawn on Moai Island or Slapple Island, with a 20% chance to show up every 10 minutes. Once you locate the pad, count the number of players currently on your server and use the following code guide to enter the correct code:

1 Player: 1118

1118 2 Players: 1143

1143 3 Players: 1168

1168 4 Players: 1193

1193 5 Players: 1218

1218 6 Players: 1243

1243 7 Players: 1268

1268 8 Players: 1293

1293 9 Players: 1318

1318 10 Players: 1343

1343 11 Players: 1368

1368 12 Players: 1393

1393 13 Players: 1418

1418 14 Players: 1443

Entering the correct code will teleport you to the Elude Maze. Turn left to see a drawing of the maze and walk into the space next to it. You should find a secret path that directly leads to the Alchemist's Hood.

The Rob Plushie

The OVERKILL Glove (Image via Roblox)

The Rob Plushie can be found in the Null Zone. Getting to the Null Zone requires assistance from a friend or fellow Robloxian. Have them equip the Bob and Rob gloves, after which they must use the Bob Ability to spawn Bob, the NPC. When they do so, run away from them and have them switch to the Rob Glove and run directly into Bob to open a portal. Go through the portal to reach the Null Zone.

Now, follow the main path and fight off the enemies until you reach the Cell room. The Rob Plushie is on a table in the corner, and you can collect it by clicking on it.

The Bob Plushie

The Reverse Glove (Image via Roblox)

The third and final artifact is the Bob Plushie, which requires you to access the Limbo area. You need the Reverse Glove and a friend who has the same glove. Enter any arena and use the Reverse Glove ability at the same time as your fellow Robloxian. When you do so, there’s a 3% chance of being sent to the Limbo. You can repeat the process until you reach the area.

Once in Limbo, parkour your way up to the floating rock to find the plushie. Your jump distance is significantly increased, so you won’t have to worry about not reaching it. Once you collect the plushie by clicking on it, a door will appear in the area. Enter it and click on the Snow Peep to end the quest and earn the quest rewards.

FAQs

What is the Trinity of Relics quest about in Slap Battles?

The Trinity of Relics quest is a mission given by the Hitman where you must collect three artifacts to receive a badge and the Pan Glove.

What are the three artifacts required for the Trinity of Relics quest in Slap Battles?

You need the Alchemist’s Hood, the Rob Plushie, and the Bob Plushie to complete the Trinity of Relics quest in Slap Battles.

Is Slap Battles free to play?

Yes, Slap Battles can be played for free without any mandatory Robux purchases.

