Slimera codes (May 2025)

Slimera codes will help fill your coffers with Gems and other crucial items. In this action RPG, you take the role of a Harvester to uncover the truth behind the emergence of slimes in the world. The game features several modes, including a Story mode, where your slimes need to consume blocks and clear pits. The levels get progressively tougher, so you can team up with friends to complete them.
Codes offer Gems that can be used to obtain more units, as well as Enchantment items.
Active Slimera codes
To access the code redemption system in Slimera, you must be a member of the YongBros Slimes Roblox community and have upvoted the game. Certain codes carry additional conditions, which have been mentioned below:
Expired Slimera codes
Currently, there are no inactive codes for Slimera.
How to redeem Roblox Slimera codes
Once the redemption conditions are met, follow these steps to claim rewards from all active codes:
- Launch Slimera on Roblox.
- Click the </> button on the top right corner of the game screen.
- Input a valid code in the "Enter code..." text field.
- Hit the blue Redeem button to claim rewards.
Roblox Slimera codes and their importance
Redeeming Roblox codes grants you several useful items in Slimera. With the free Gems, you can roll for more slimes after heading to the Summon area. Both Enchantment Books and Enchantment Orbs can be used to boost your slimes' abilities. Although codes carry prerequisites, they allow beginners to speed up their progress by skipping the initial grind.
Slimera code troubleshooting (how to fix)
Double-check your inputs for mistypes and accidental spaces to avoid redemption errors in Slimera. Additionally, ensure that any special characters, such as underscores and hyphens, are entered precisely. You can switch to copying the working codes and pasting them directly into the redemption box for guaranteed accuracy and quicker redemptions.
Where to find new Slimera gift codes
You can stay informed about the latest Slimera gift codes by joining the YongBros Slimes Discord server. The game creators reveal new ones in the "codes" channel, along with the additional criteria needed to redeem them.
FAQs on Slimera codes
What rewards are offered by Roblox Slimera promo codes?
Players can get Gems, Enchantment Orbs, and Enchantment Books by redeeming codes for this game.
How to use Gems offered by codes in Slimera
Gems can be used in the gacha banners. To get more units in Slimera, head to the Summon building and speak to the purple slime.
When will more codes be released for Roblox Slimera?
While the developer hasn't provided an official code release schedule, you can expect new ones to arrive alongside patch releases, updates, and special events.
