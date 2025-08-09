  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Soccer Legends RNG codes (August 2025)

Soccer Legends RNG codes (August 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Aug 09, 2025 22:01 GMT
Grab the free rewards codes (Image via Roblox)
Grab the free rewards codes (Image via Roblox)

Players can redeem all the active Soccer Legends RNG codes to get free rewards. This Roblox game is suited to soccer fans, allowing you to collect cards of iconic and legendary players in the sport. You can use these cards to create a team and challenge others, or sell and exchange them.

Ad

While you can play at your own pace, those who want to start collecting rare cards and become a top-level player can take a shortcut by redeeming the free codes.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Soccer Legends RNG. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Soccer Legends RNG are issued.

All Soccer Legends RNG codes (Active)

Claim your free rewards (Image via Roblox)
Claim your free rewards (Image via Roblox)

Redeem the following active codes in Soccer Legends RNG to get free in-game rewards.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
List of active Soccer Legends RNG codes
CodesRewards
170KLIKESFree rewards
CATALYSTWOWFree rewards
UPDATE16.5Free rewards
requiemhype3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions
155klikes
3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
update161B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
UPDATE15.5Free rewards
SUNBORNEFree rewards
YUMMYFree rewards
140KLIKESFree rewards
WATERMELON1B Cash and a Watermelon Juice
SUNFIRE3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions
UPDATE151B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
90KLIKESFree Rewards (new servers only)
85KLIKESFree Rewards (new servers only)
UPDATE14Free Rewards (new servers only)
EMINENCEFree Rewards (new servers only)
75KLIKESFree Rewards (new servers only)
UPDATE13Free Rewards (new servers only)
ARCANEHYPEFree Rewards (new servers only)
70KLIKESFree Rewards (new servers only)
65KLIKESFree Rewards (new servers only)
UPDATE12Free Rewards (new servers only)
UIREWORKFree Rewards (new servers only)
60KLIKES
3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
55KLIKES1B Cash
UPDATE111B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
EXCLUSIVEUPD111B Cash
UPDATE101B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
45KLIKES1B Cash
50KLIKES1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
EXCLUSIVEUPD103B Cash
CONSOLESUPPORT1B Cash
40KLIKES
3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
UPDATE91B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
UPDATE81B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
35KLIKES
3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
30KLIKES
3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
UPDATE73B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions
25KLIKES3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions
UPDATE63B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions
20KLIKES3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions
CHRISTMAS3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions
Ad

Inactive Soccer Legends RNG codes

The following codes in Soccer Legends RNG are currently inactive:

List of inactive Soccer Legends RNG codes
CodesRewards
UPDATE4.5Free Rewards
ronaldosuiFree Rewards
5KLIKESFree Rewards
7KLIKESFree Rewards
12KLIKESFree Rewards
releaseFree Rewards
UPDATE4Free Rewards
UPDATE2Free Rewards
UPDATE1.5Free Rewards
15KLIKESFree Rewards
10KLIKESFree Rewards
2KLIKESFree Rewards
1KLIKESFree Rewards
thxforplayingFree Rewards
UPDATE3Free Rewards
3MVISITSFree Rewards
Ad

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Soccer Legends RNG codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes and claim rewards in Soccer Legends RNG.

Ad
  1. Log in to your Roblox account as usual.
  2. Search for Soccer Legends RNG and click on the game’s thumbnail.
  3. Enter the game’s lobby.
  4. Locate the Shop icon and scroll down to the Code Input section.
  5. Enter your code and click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

You’ll see a pop-up confirming the rewards added to your account, including a breakdown of the items received.

Why are codes important in Soccer Legends RNG?

Codes provide valuable rewards, such as in-game cash, potions, and other items when redeemed. These rewards can either boost your chances of getting a Prime or Elite-level card or increase your cash earnings in-game.

Ad

Soccer Legends RNG code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you’re having trouble redeeming codes in Soccer Legends RNG, the most reliable method is to copy and paste the code instead of typing it manually. Ensure there are no extra spaces before or after the code, and check that capitalization matches exactly.

Where to find the latest codes in Soccer Legends RNG?

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

To stay updated with the latest codes, regularly check the game’s Roblox homepage. You can also join the official Roblox group, Pixellar Studios, for announcements and updates.

Ad

For real-time alerts, early code drops, and community discussions, join the game’s official Discord server, where developers often share news and exclusive codes directly with players.

FAQs on Soccer Legends RNG codes

What is the latest Soccer Legends RNG code?

The latest active codes for Soccer Legends RNG are 170KLIKES, CATALYSTWOW, and UPDATE16.5 for free rewards.

When do the codes expire in Soccer Legends RNG?

Ad

Codes can expire at any time, as no information has been published.

When are the next Soccer Legends RNG codes coming?

The next set of codes will be released when the game reaches 180,000 likes. Keep an eye on its Roblox page, official Discord server, and Roblox group for updates.

About the author
Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications