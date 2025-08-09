Soccer Legends RNG codes (August 2025)

Players can redeem all the active Soccer Legends RNG codes to get free rewards. This Roblox game is suited to soccer fans, allowing you to collect cards of iconic and legendary players in the sport. You can use these cards to create a team and challenge others, or sell and exchange them.

While you can play at your own pace, those who want to start collecting rare cards and become a top-level player can take a shortcut by redeeming the free codes.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Soccer Legends RNG. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Soccer Legends RNG are issued.

All Soccer Legends RNG codes (Active)

Claim your free rewards

Redeem the following active codes in Soccer Legends RNG to get free in-game rewards.

List of active Soccer Legends RNG codes Codes Rewards 170KLIKES Free rewards CATALYSTWOW Free rewards UPDATE16.5 Free rewards requiemhype 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions 155klikes 3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I update16 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I UPDATE15.5 Free rewards SUNBORNE Free rewards YUMMY Free rewards 140KLIKES Free rewards WATERMELON 1B Cash and a Watermelon Juice SUNFIRE 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions UPDATE15 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I 90KLIKES Free Rewards (new servers only) 85KLIKES Free Rewards (new servers only) UPDATE14 Free Rewards (new servers only) EMINENCE Free Rewards (new servers only) 75KLIKES Free Rewards (new servers only) UPDATE13 Free Rewards (new servers only) ARCANEHYPE Free Rewards (new servers only) 70KLIKES Free Rewards (new servers only) 65KLIKES Free Rewards (new servers only) UPDATE12 Free Rewards (new servers only) UIREWORK Free Rewards (new servers only) 60KLIKES 3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I 55KLIKES 1B Cash UPDATE11 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I EXCLUSIVEUPD11 1B Cash UPDATE10 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I 45KLIKES 1B Cash 50KLIKES 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I EXCLUSIVEUPD10 3B Cash CONSOLESUPPORT 1B Cash 40KLIKES 3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I UPDATE9 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I UPDATE8 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I 35KLIKES 3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I 30KLIKES 3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I UPDATE7 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions 25KLIKES 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions UPDATE6 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions 20KLIKES 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions CHRISTMAS 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions

Inactive Soccer Legends RNG codes

The following codes in Soccer Legends RNG are currently inactive:

List of inactive Soccer Legends RNG codes Codes Rewards UPDATE4.5 Free Rewards ronaldosui Free Rewards 5KLIKES Free Rewards 7KLIKES Free Rewards 12KLIKES Free Rewards release Free Rewards UPDATE4 Free Rewards UPDATE2 Free Rewards UPDATE1.5 Free Rewards 15KLIKES Free Rewards 10KLIKES Free Rewards 2KLIKES Free Rewards 1KLIKES Free Rewards thxforplaying Free Rewards UPDATE3 Free Rewards 3MVISITS Free Rewards

How to redeem Soccer Legends RNG codes

Redeem the code here

Follow these steps to redeem codes and claim rewards in Soccer Legends RNG.

Log in to your Roblox account as usual. Search for Soccer Legends RNG and click on the game’s thumbnail. Enter the game’s lobby. Locate the Shop icon and scroll down to the Code Input section. Enter your code and click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

You’ll see a pop-up confirming the rewards added to your account, including a breakdown of the items received.

Why are codes important in Soccer Legends RNG?

Codes provide valuable rewards, such as in-game cash, potions, and other items when redeemed. These rewards can either boost your chances of getting a Prime or Elite-level card or increase your cash earnings in-game.

Soccer Legends RNG code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you’re having trouble redeeming codes in Soccer Legends RNG, the most reliable method is to copy and paste the code instead of typing it manually. Ensure there are no extra spaces before or after the code, and check that capitalization matches exactly.

Where to find the latest codes in Soccer Legends RNG?

Discord link

To stay updated with the latest codes, regularly check the game’s Roblox homepage. You can also join the official Roblox group, Pixellar Studios, for announcements and updates.

For real-time alerts, early code drops, and community discussions, join the game’s official Discord server, where developers often share news and exclusive codes directly with players.

FAQs on Soccer Legends RNG codes

What is the latest Soccer Legends RNG code?

The latest active codes for Soccer Legends RNG are 170KLIKES, CATALYSTWOW, and UPDATE16.5 for free rewards.

When do the codes expire in Soccer Legends RNG?

Codes can expire at any time, as no information has been published.

When are the next Soccer Legends RNG codes coming?

The next set of codes will be released when the game reaches 180,000 likes. Keep an eye on its Roblox page, official Discord server, and Roblox group for updates.

