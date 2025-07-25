Soccer: One Touch codes (July 2025)

The latest Soccer: One Touch codes can be redeemed for a lot of free items. In this sports game, your goal is to kick the ball around before it hits the ground. By using promo codes, you’ll receive free coins that help you level up faster and get closer to becoming one of the best players, giving you a shortcut to seeing your name on the leaderboard.

All Soccer: One Touch codes (Active)

Start kicking the ball (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes; be sure to redeem them before they expire.

List of active Soccer: One Touch codes Codes Rewards UPDATE1 1k Coins 7KINTERESTED 1k Coins UPDATETOMMOROW Free rewards CRAZYCODE Free rewards CLAIMASAP 1k Coins 20KFAVORITES 1 Sports Box HEDGEHOG 1k Coinx HEDGEHOG2 1k Coins 50KMEMBERS 1k Coins SORRYSHUTDOWN 1k Coins and a Sports Box 50KMEMBERS 1k Coins 10MVISITS 1k Coins and a Sports Box 10KPLAYERS 1k Coins 10KLIKES 2.5k Coins and a Galaxy Box 5MVISITS 1k Coins SMALLUPDATE 1k Coins and 2 Sports Boxes SORRY4BUG 1 Galaxy Box 5KLIKES 1000 Coins THANKSFORPLAYING 1 Sports Box THANKSFOR15K 1 Sports Box and 750 Coins 5KCCU 1 Galaxy Box RELEASE 1 Sports Box THANKSFROMPUG 500 Coins

Inactive Soccer: One Touch codes

No expired codes are available at the moment.

How to redeem Soccer: One Touch codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to claim the active codes in the game:

Log in to your Roblox account as you normally would. Search for Soccer: One Touch and click on its thumbnail to access the game's main page. Start the game by clicking the Play button. Once you're in, click the Shop button located on the left side of the screen and scroll down to the bottom. Type in your code and press Enter to receive your rewards.

You’ll get the rewards in your game account immediately.

Why are codes important in Soccer: One Touch?

In Soccer: One Touch, codes are useful because they grant you Coins, which can be used to enhance your character faster. This makes it easier to advance through the game more efficiently.

Soccer: One Touch code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you’re experiencing issues while redeeming codes in Soccer: One Touch, it's best to copy and paste them to avoid any spelling mistakes. Since the codes are case-sensitive, copying them exactly helps avoid problems with incorrect capitalization. Additionally, ensure there are no unwanted spaces at the beginning or the end of the code, as even small formatting errors can stop it from working properly.

Where to find the latest codes in Soccer: One Touch

Discord link (Image via Discord)

For the latest Soccer: One Touch codes, you can check the game’s homepage on Roblox. You can also join the official private Discord server for real-time updates and exclusive code drops.

FAQs on codes

How many times can you redeem the Soccer: One Touch codes?

Each Soccer: One Touch code can be redeemed only once per Roblox account.

When do the codes expire in Soccer: One Touch?

At the moment, there’s no confirmed information about when codes expire in this Roblox game.

When are the next Soccer: One Touch Codes coming?

New codes are often introduced when the game reaches key achievements, like a certain number of likes, visits, or active players.

