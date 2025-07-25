  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Soccer: One Touch codes (July 2025)

Soccer: One Touch codes (July 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Jul 25, 2025 20:53 GMT
Claim free coins in the game using codes (Image via Roblox)
Claim free coins in the game using codes (Image via Roblox)

The latest Soccer: One Touch codes can be redeemed for a lot of free items. In this sports game, your goal is to kick the ball around before it hits the ground. By using promo codes, you’ll receive free coins that help you level up faster and get closer to becoming one of the best players, giving you a shortcut to seeing your name on the leaderboard.

Ad

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Soccer: One Touch. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Soccer: One Touch are issued.

All Soccer: One Touch codes (Active)

Start kicking the ball (Image via Roblox)
Start kicking the ball (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes; be sure to redeem them before they expire.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
List of active Soccer: One Touch codes
CodesRewards
UPDATE11k Coins
7KINTERESTED1k Coins
UPDATETOMMOROWFree rewards
CRAZYCODEFree rewards
CLAIMASAP1k Coins
20KFAVORITES1 Sports Box
HEDGEHOG1k Coinx
HEDGEHOG21k Coins
50KMEMBERS1k Coins
SORRYSHUTDOWN1k Coins and a Sports Box
50KMEMBERS1k Coins
10MVISITS1k Coins and a Sports Box
10KPLAYERS1k Coins
10KLIKES2.5k Coins and a Galaxy Box
5MVISITS1k Coins
SMALLUPDATE1k Coins and 2 Sports Boxes
SORRY4BUG1 Galaxy Box
5KLIKES1000 Coins
THANKSFORPLAYING1 Sports Box
THANKSFOR15K1 Sports Box and 750 Coins
5KCCU1 Galaxy Box
RELEASE1 Sports Box
THANKSFROMPUG500 Coins
Ad

Inactive Soccer: One Touch codes

No expired codes are available at the moment.

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Soccer: One Touch codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to claim the active codes in the game:

Ad
  1. Log in to your Roblox account as you normally would.
  2. Search for Soccer: One Touch and click on its thumbnail to access the game's main page.
  3. Start the game by clicking the Play button.
  4. Once you're in, click the Shop button located on the left side of the screen and scroll down to the bottom.
  5. Type in your code and press Enter to receive your rewards.

You’ll get the rewards in your game account immediately.

Ad

Why are codes important in Soccer: One Touch?

In Soccer: One Touch, codes are useful because they grant you Coins, which can be used to enhance your character faster. This makes it easier to advance through the game more efficiently.

Soccer: One Touch code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you’re experiencing issues while redeeming codes in Soccer: One Touch, it's best to copy and paste them to avoid any spelling mistakes. Since the codes are case-sensitive, copying them exactly helps avoid problems with incorrect capitalization. Additionally, ensure there are no unwanted spaces at the beginning or the end of the code, as even small formatting errors can stop it from working properly.

Ad

Where to find the latest codes in Soccer: One Touch

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

For the latest Soccer: One Touch codes, you can check the game’s homepage on Roblox. You can also join the official private Discord server for real-time updates and exclusive code drops.

Ad

FAQs on codes

How many times can you redeem the Soccer: One Touch codes?

Each Soccer: One Touch code can be redeemed only once per Roblox account.

When do the codes expire in Soccer: One Touch?

At the moment, there’s no confirmed information about when codes expire in this Roblox game.

When are the next Soccer: One Touch Codes coming?

New codes are often introduced when the game reaches key achievements, like a certain number of likes, visits, or active players.

About the author
Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications