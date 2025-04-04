Sol’s RNG April Fool's update guide

Sol’s RNG recently implemented the April Fool’s update, introducing numerous new Auras, Event Packages, gameplay balance adjustments, and more. This patch was released on April 1, 2025. Its overall tone is humorous to celebrate the advent of the occasion.

Try to collect all the new Auras in the spirit of April Fool’s Day and equip them to trigger various unique effects.

An overview of the April Fool’s update in Sol’s RNG

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The major content in the April Fool’s update in Sol’s RNG includes:

New Auras: (Rollable) Cosmos, Helios, Velocity, Ruins, Withered, PIXELATION

(Rollable) Cosmos, Helios, Velocity, Ruins, Withered, PIXELATION New Aura Skills: Rage: Brawler, Celestial: Divine, Solar: Solstice, Lunar: Nightfall, Spectre, Hades

Rage: Brawler, Celestial: Divine, Solar: Solstice, Lunar: Nightfall, Spectre, Hades New Potions: (Craftable) Zombie Potion, Jewelry Potion, Rage Potion, Diver Potion, Godly Potion (Zeus), Godly Potion (Poseidon), Godly Potion (Hades), Potion of Bound, and Godlike Potion.

(Craftable) Zombie Potion, Jewelry Potion, Rage Potion, Diver Potion, Godly Potion (Zeus), Godly Potion (Poseidon), Godly Potion (Hades), Potion of Bound, and Godlike Potion. Quest Reward: Gladiator Potion

Gladiator Potion One New Gear: Craftable: Neuralyzer (T9)

We recommend going for the five new rollable Auras first, after which, you can approach other elements like the Aura Skills and Potion crafting. You will also find the Freaky Happens encounter, which triggers a fake Glitched Biome message. This is a prank that the game pulls on you; not to worry, though, as it doesn’t affect gameplay functionality.

Potion crafting has seen a major QoL update, as the game categorizes Potions by tier. Usage conditions for potions are also being introduced with each new update.

The Doomsday balance update in Sol’s RNG

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The April Fool’s update features a massive rebalancing update, which makes sweeping changes to how Potions function. Many Potions receive a debuff to their effect and duration, making them less effective than before.

Listed below are all the new balance changes made to the experience with the latest patch:

Potions

Lucky Potion: Reduced from +100% Luck to +25% Luck

Reduced from +100% Luck to +25% Luck Speed Potion: Reduced from +25% Speed to +10% Speed

Reduced from +25% Speed to +10% Speed Fortune Potion I: Reduced from +150% Luck to 50% Luck

Reduced from +150% Luck to 50% Luck Fortune Potion II: Reduced from +200% Luck and 420-second duration to +75% Luck and 300-second duration

Reduced from +200% Luck and 420-second duration to +75% Luck and 300-second duration Fortune Potion III: Reduced from +250% Luck and 600-second duration to +100% Luck and 300-second duration

Reduced from +250% Luck and 600-second duration to +100% Luck and 300-second duration Haste Potion I: Altered from +30% Speed and 180-second duration to +20% Speed and 300-second duration.

Altered from +30% Speed and 180-second duration to +20% Speed and 300-second duration. Haste Potion II: Altered from +50% Speed and 300-second duration to +25% Speed and 300-second duration.

Altered from +50% Speed and 300-second duration to +25% Speed and 300-second duration. Haste Potion III: Altered from +70% Speed and 480-second duration to +30% Speed and 300-second duration.

Strange Potion I Buff Rate Changes

The Chosen: Reduced from 20% to 10%

Reduced from 20% to 10% The Power I: Increased from 20% to 25%

Increased from 20% to 25% The Knowledge I: Increased from 20% to 25%

Increased from 20% to 25% The Wrath I: Unchanged; 20%

Unchanged; 20% The Sloth I: Unchanged; 20%

Strange Potion II Buff Rate Changes

Godlike (renamed to Overlord): Reduced from 20% to 10%

Reduced from 20% to 10% The Power I: Increased from 20% to 25%

Increased from 20% to 25% The Knowledge I: Increased from 20% to 25%

Increased from 20% to 25% The Wrath I: Unchanged; 20%

Unchanged; 20% The Sloth I: Unchanged; 20%

Heavenly Potion

I: Reduced from +2,000,000% Luck to 1,500,000% Luck

Reduced from +2,000,000% Luck to 1,500,000% Luck II: Reduced from +20,000,000% Luck to 15,000,000% Luck

Materials

X250 Lucky Potion

X2 Celestial

X1 Exotic

X5 Quartz

Changes

Heavenly Potion I is no longer obtainable.

Heavenly Potion II has been renamed to Heavenly Potion.

Previously crafted Heavenly Potion I & II will remain unchanged.

Oblivion Potion

Luck Bonus increased from +50,000,000 Luck to +60,000,000% Luck

Drop Rates: Oblivion (0.05%) and Memory (1%) are unchanged.

Oblivion (0.05%) and Memory (1%) are unchanged. Effect: Disables all other buffs (VIP and VIP+ excepted)

Pump King’s Blood

Effect: Disables all other buffs (except VIP and VIP+)

Disables all other buffs (except VIP and VIP+) Jester Spawn Rate: Increased from 3% and 10%

Increased from 3% and 10% Starfall Biome Multiplier: Reduced from x10 to x5

FAQs

When was the April Fool’s update added to Sol’s RNG?

The April Fool’s update was added to the game on April 1, 2025.

What are the newest Auras added to Sol’s RNG with the April Fool’s update?

The April Fool’s update added five new Auras: Cosmos, Helios, Velocity, Ruins, Withered, and PIXELATION.

Is Sol’s RNG available for free?

Yes, the game can be accessed for free without any mandatory Robux purchases.

