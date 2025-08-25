Sol’s RNG Boss Raid Beta 1 guide

Sol’s RNG introduced the Boss Raid Beta 1 update on August 23, 2025. The focus of this update is the titular Boss Raid, which includes a new boss enemy, lobby, season pass, and more. Nearly every aspect of the content drop pertains to the raid battle, with a scant few changes made to other areas of the game. Players can experience the Beta version of the boss enemy for a limited time before it expires.

Let’s go over what the Boss Raid Beta 1 update adds to the Sol’s RNG experience.

Everything new in Sol’s RNG Boss Raid Beta 1 update

Boss Raid Beta

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The most significant addition to the experience is the Boss Raid Beta, a first-of-its-kind event where players can take on a formidable opponent. The featured enemy, The Crawler (Sandworm), has a massive HP pool, requiring Robloxians to band together to take it down. This entails the usage of specific Auras that maximize the damage dealt to the enemy to defeat it.

Once the boss battle starts, players are given 30 seconds to select an Aura, using which they will deal damage to the enemy. It’s worth noting that once selected, the Aura cannot be changed. This also means that participants must select a combat-focused Aura to deal damage, or else risk playing no active part in the raid battle. Inexperienced participants, who may not have the best Auras, can rent certain Auras for the boss battle.

As is the norm with MMO raid battles, The Crawler (Sandworm) has a chance of dropping an exclusive Aura. This chance can be manipulated to a degree with consumable boost potions, with special Raid Potions massively increasing the user’s luck for a limited time.

The update introduces a new Boss Raid lobby, where you can interact with other players and access boss queues. Boss queues can accommodate up to 20 Robloxians at once, making for a massive party to take on the formidable foe.

Season 2 Pass, new Auras, and other updates

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Players can also access the second-ever Season Pass, which can be leveled up for various freebies. The rewards for doing so include Raid Potions (+100% Luck for 15 minutes), the Scorpion item, and a new Aura. The Season 2 Pass will remain active for 50 days, ending on October 12, 2025.

Neferkhaf is the brand-new Crawler Boss Raid Aura, obtained by activating the Potion of the Dune (+10,000% Luck for the next roll). This Aura features a giant golden worm similar to The Crawler boss, with animated chains around it. The odds of receiving the Aura are one in 1,000.

Other updates include the following:

New Delta Package that offers 40 Mega Potion Chests, 60 Rare Potion Chests, and 100 Potion Chests.

Hell Mode difficulty is planned to be added to raid battles in the future.

Gameplay elements related to the Summer Event have been removed.

Fisherman’s Chests have been removed.

FAQs on Sol’s RNG

When was the Boss Raid Beta 1 update added to Sol’s RNG?

The Boss Raid Beta 1 update was added on August 23, 2025.

What does the Potion of the Dune do?

The Potion of the Dune applies a 10,000% Luck bonus on the next roll and has a one in 1,000 chance of giving the Neferkhaf Aura.

How long will Sol’s RNG Season 2 Pass last?

The Season 2 Pass will be active until October 12, 2025, lasting 50 days in total.

