Sol’s RNG Fishing Update guide

The Fishing Update for Sol’s RNG introduces a brand-new minigame that adds a new way to play the game. Introduced on July 27, 2025, this update brings new fish to catch, items to purchase, and Auras to collect. While light on bug fixes and QoL improvements, there is plenty of new content for all players to sink their teeth into.

Read on to learn everything the Fishing Update adds to Sol’s RNG.

Everything you need to know about Sol’s RNG Fishing Update

Fishing

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The Fishing minigame is the most significant addition to the experience, being a full-fledged minigame accessible at any water body on the map. Upon approaching a lake or a river, you will see the option to cast your fishing line. After you cast a line, wait for the fish to bite within the next few seconds, upon which you must reel it in.

Reeling the fish in involves balancing the blue bar over the green area on the screen. This minigame is reminiscent of Fisch; if you’ve played the fishing experience, this activity will come naturally to you. You can move the blue bar by repeatedly tapping the Left Mouse Button. If you can maintain its presence in the green area, a white bar will begin filling up at the bottom of the screen. Once the bar fills up completely, you will have caught the fish.

In total, you can catch up to 12 varieties of fish, which have been segregated into three difficulties: Easy, Normal, and Hard. The higher the difficulty, the more challenging the minigame, and the more valuable the fish you catch. You can sell the caught fish for Points, which can be used to purchase items at the fisherman’s shop.

New Auras and Fisherman Chest

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Fishing Update also adds seven new Auras for you to collect:

Atomic

Copper

Divinus: Angel

Dreammetric

LOTUSFALL

Lullaby

Parasite

Other additions include the Fisherman Chest, which can be bought from the shop using Robux or Points earned by selling fish.

FAQs

When was the Fishing Update added to Sol’s RNG?

The Fishing Update was introduced to the experience on July 27, 2025.

How many fish variants did the Fishing Update add to Sol’s RNG?

The Fishing Update added 12 variants of fish to the title.

What are the different difficulty levels of fishing in Sol’s RNG?

There are three difficulty levels of fishing: Easy, Normal, and Hard.

