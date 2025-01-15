Sonic Speed Simulator Battle of the Bands Encore guide

Sonic Speed Simulator's recent update has introduced the Battle of Bands Encore event, where you must pick a side and start completing missions to get rewards. For those looking for this event hub, the Battle of Bands Encore is found under the Rockstar Event in the main lobby ride beside the Rockstar Sonic skin hub.

To check out the various tasks and keep tabs on your progress, all you need to do is visit the hub and interact with the circle. This article will provide the rest of the information to further help you navigate this event.

A brief guide to the Battle of Bands Encore event in Sonic Speed Simulator

You must pick a team by entering this hub (Image via Roblox)

Once you visit the event hub, the game will ask you to pick a side between Team Vector and Team Rogue. After siding with one, you will be able to check out the various tasks for your team. Note that you will only get to check out and complete the tasks of the team you picked at one time.

Complete all the objectives to get the Grand Reward (Image via Roblox)

Completing all the listed tasks will unlock the other team, whose tasks you can now finish for the additional rewards. We have the complete list of the missions for each team below:

Team Vector

Destroy 800 Badniks - Get Rail Canyon Act 1 as a reward.

Get Rail Canyon Act 1 as a reward. Pop 900 Balloons - Get Spring Emotions as a reward.

Get Spring Emotions as a reward. Collect 2500 Music Sheets - Get the Hardboiled Guitar Hoverboard as a reward.

Team Rogue

Earn 700,000 Grind Rail Points - Get Fly in The Freedom (Instrumental) as a reward.

Get Fly in The Freedom (Instrumental) as a reward. Collect 7,000 Chaos Orbs - Get the Sea Bottom Segue as a reward.

Get the Sea Bottom Segue as a reward. Collect 4,000 Scrap in New Yoke City - Get the Exciting Guitar Hoverboard as a reward.

The Grand Reward for completing all the Team Vector tasks is DJ Vector; for the other team, it's Rockstar Rogue. You will automatically unlock these rewards once you complete all their respective missions during the event.

More information about the event

One of the tasks requires you to pop these balloons (Image via Roblox)

It is worth noting that the event will end on January 25, 2025, so you have around 10 days (as of writing this article) to complete all the tasks and collect the Grand Rewards.

Apart from the Battle of Bands Encore event, you can also check out the Rockstar Sonic event, accessible from beside the main hub. You can unlock the Rockstar Sonic skin by completing five tasks under this event. Fortunately, you might complete most of these missions while working on the Battle of Bands Encore tasks, making things easier.

FAQs about Sonic Speed Simulator

When will the Sonic Speed Simulator Battle of Bands Encore event end?

The event will end on January 25, 2025.

How many tasks are on each side in the Sonic Speed Simulator Battle of Bands Encore event?

Each team has three tasks that you must complete.

When do you get the Grand Reward in the Sonic Speed Simulator Battle of Bands Encore event?

You must complete all the tasks for a team to get the corresponding Grand Reward.

