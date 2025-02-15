Sonic Speed Simulator Steampunk Events guide

Steampunk Events are a collection of events in Sonic Speed Simulator that feature steampunk-themed characters and rewards. The event set was added to the game on February 8, 2025, and is expected to last until February 24, 2025. Completing all associated tasks gives you access to the Steampunk skin for Silver the Hedgehog, the Clockwork skin for Shadow the Hedgehog, and the Steampunk skin for Sonic the Hedgehog.

Here’s everything you need to know about the three Steampunk Events in Sonic Speed Simulator.

Breaking down the Steampunk Events in Sonic Speed Simulator

Event 1: Steampowered Future

Steampunk Events stage (Image via Roblox)

Steampowered Future is the first of the three Steampunk Events and it includes five unique tasks that must be completed in sequential order. Moreover, each task can only be unlocked by completing the one preceding it, which can make the process somewhat lengthy.

Here are all the associated quests and the rewards they offer:

Collect 4,000 Rings to receive 2 x Timekeeper Chaos .

to receive x . Gain 8,000 Tornado Assault Score for 2x Gravity Pull Trails .

for . Collect 3,000 Metal Scrap in New Yoke City for Steampunk Hoverboard .

in New Yoke City for . Perform 300 Hoverboard Boosts for 3x Timekeeper Chaos .

for . Collect 3,000 Emerald Shards in Lost Valley for 3x Gravity Pull Trail.

Finishing all the tasks gives you access to the Steampunk Silver skin, along with 2,000 Red Star Rings.

Event 2: Grinding Gears

Grinding Gears Event screen (Image via Roblox)

The second event is Grinding Gears, which features Clockwork Shadow as the main reward alongside 2,000 Red Star Rings. Like Steampowered Future, all missions must be completed in sequential order.

Listed below are all the tasks and rewards for Grinding Gears:

Complete Tornado Assault for the Steampunk Tornado mount.

for the mount. Defeat 100 Badniks with a Tornado mount for 2x Timekeeper Chao .

with a Tornado mount for . Get 5,000 Points in Tornado Assault for 2x Gear Trails .

in Tornado Assault for . Collect 500 Rings with a Tornado Mount to receive 3x Timekeeper Chaos .

with a Tornado Mount to receive . Collect 500 Sky Rings with a Tornado Mount to get 3x Gear Trails.

Event 3: Steampunk Hedgehog

Steampunk Hedgehog event screen (Image via Roblox)

This event gives you access to Steampunk Sonic and 2,000 Red Star Rings upon completing the following missions in order:

Collect 50 Sky Rings for 2x Sprocket Chao .

for . Destroy 200 Badniks for 2x Sprocket Trails .

for . Collect 5,000 Chao Orbs for Diesel Punk Knuckles skin.

for skin. Complete 10 Races for 3x Sprocket Chaos .

for . Get 180 seconds of total airtime for 3x Sprocket Trails.

FAQs

What are the Steampunk Events about in Sonic Speed Simulator?

Steampunk Events are a set of three events that can be completed to unlock themed skins for Silver, Shadow, and Sonic.

How many missions do the Steampunk Events include in Sonic Speed Simulator?

The Steampunk Events include a total of 15 missions spread across three distinct mission sheets: Steampowered Future, Grinding Gears, and Steampunk Hedgehog.

Is Sonic Speed Simulator free to play?

Yes, the core gameplay mechanics of this title can be accessed for free at no Robux charge.

