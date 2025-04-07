  • home icon
Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes (April 2025)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Apr 07, 2025
Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes
Latest codes in Sorcerer Fighting Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Become the best sorcerer in Roblox with the latest Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes. You start with a simple spell and slowly develop your power through training three prime stats that constitute the game: Mana, Endurance, and Strength. First, Mana is magical energy, and without it, spells can't be cast. Endurance enhances your defensive and overall resistance during fighting, while Strength increases the damage of particular spells through physical power.

The more time you spend training, the stronger you will become. Further, the interesting feature of this gameplay is the ranking system, which allows you to rank up according to certain stat requirements at multiple levels. Ranking-up brings stronger spells and access to new zones and better training areas.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Sorcerer Fighting Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes (Active)

Free active codes in Sorcerer Fighting Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Below are the active codes for Sorcerer Fighting Simulator.

List of active Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes
CodeReward
reaching200kfavorites1.200 Mana (Latest)
thankyou4the100k2400 Mana
amazing25klikes30x Mana Per Min
thanks4the50k30x Mana Per Min
onehundredkmembers50000 Gems
ty4twentymil60x Mana Per Min
alargefamily120x Mana Per Min
reaching50klikes120x Mana Per Min
reached65klikes60x Mana Per Min
tyforthe75klikes10000 Gems
anawesome85klikes10000 Gems
hypership2500 Gems
thankyou4the100k240x Mana Per Min
reaching200kfavorites120x Mana Per Min
bigupdate10000 Gems
sub2kgts1000 Gems
sub2rfg1000 Gems
sub2hyperdjano1000 Gems
sub2carbonmeister1000 Gems
sub2planetmilo1000 Gems
Inactive Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes

Below are the inactive incodes for Sorcerer Fighting Simulator.

List of Sorcerer Fighting Simulator inactive codes
CodeReward
tyfor1klikes1,000 gems
halfamilvisits1,500 gems
tenkaylikes
15 minutes of Mana per minute
awesome5mil
30 minutes of Mana per minute
thankyou25,000 gems
thankyou1Free Mana
thanksfor10milvisits5,000 gems
welcome100 gems
release200 Mana
secretcode100 Mana
merrychristmasFree Mana
How to redeem Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes

Redeem codes in Sorcerer Fighting Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Getting started with Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes is easy:

  • Open Sorcerer Fighting Simulator on Roblox.
  • On the left-hand side of the screen, click on the 'Trophy' icon.
  • Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the 'Enter code' textbox.
  • Click on the 'Submit code' button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?

Choose your journey in Sorcerer Fighting Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Codes unlock free rewards like coins, gems, and boosts, simplifying your journey to becoming the most powerful sorcerer much easier. You also get gems, mana, ability points, and tons of freebies to help you level up faster. These rewards make it easier to train, unlock powerful spells, and beat everyone you face in battles.

Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Sorcerer Fighting Simulator invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)
There are a few reasons why your Roblox code might not work. Most often, it’s because the code has expired. If a code is typed incorrectly or in the wrong case, it can fail. Codes are usually game-specific, so using one in the wrong place won’t help. Developers may also retire codes during updates.

Where to find new Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes

You can find the latest codes for Sorcerer Fighting Simulator on the GameBuzz Roblox group and GameBuzz Discord server.

FAQs on Sorcerer Fighting Simulator code

What is the latest Sorcerer Fighting Simulator code?

The latest code in Sorcerer Fighting Simulator is "reaching200kfavorites," which grants you 1200 free mana.

Which code provides the best rewards in Sorcerer Fighting Simulator?

The code "onehundredkmembers" grants you 50000 free gems, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Sorcerer Fighting Simulator?

Codes give you free rewards like gems, mana, and boosts to help you level up faster and dominate in battles.

Hiba Bin Billes

Hiba Bin Billes is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Roblox. She began her career as an SPS Associate at Amazon Development Centre before transitioning to a startup in Bangalore. However, her zest for journalism led to a shift in ambition, and she is currently pursuing her Master’s in English Literature.

Hiba emphasizes the importance of cross-referencing information across multiple sources and ascertaining the credibility of the content she includes in her articles.

Hiba hails from a family of gamers. The Counter-Strike series, in particular, offered her a menagerie of wonderful experiences and friends early in her gaming journey.
She continues her exploits with the series to this day, with CS2 currently commanding her attention.

In 2019, Hiba dove into GTA V roleplay and assumed the character of a journalist. The virtual experience gave her the confidence to pursue this career in real life as she gained insight into the positive effects of disseminating news. She would gladly dive into the GTA V world Jumanji-style if given an opportunity.

Hiba prefers multiplayer titles as she loves spending quality time with her friends virtually. She adores simulation games — a genre she recommends for cynics and newcomers — and action-packed FPS titles. Hiba’s gaming interests also yielded a YouTube channel named 'Heba Gaming,' which has close to 9,000 subscribers.

In her free time, Hiba finds comfort in cooking and poring through novels.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
