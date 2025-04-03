Spellblade codes (April 2025)

The latest Spellblade codes offer hundreds of Gems to give you the best start in this Roblox fighting game. With the currency, you can get higher chances of rolling the best Elements and then begin dominating opponents as a beginner. Spellblade is an intense arena-style PvP experience where you have to rely on your dodge timing and skillset to emerge victorious.

Given that your skills are based on your equipped Element, obtaining the best ones is crucial for climbing the leaderboard. Redeeming active Spellblade codes will allow you to quickly collect extra Gems before hitting the "Spins" area.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Spellblade codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Spellblade codes

Wield magical powers to dominate opponents in the arena (Image via Roblox)

The working codes for Spellblade can be found below. When the developers celebrate milestones and updates, more could be added to the list.

List of active codes in Spellblade Code Rewards EHSSAK 500 Gems, 2 Weapon Essence, and a Luck Pot VANTARO 777 Gems RELEASE! 777 Gems KYRA 500 Gems

Expired Spellblade codes

As of this writing, there are no expired codes in this game. Keep track of this page and check back later to see if any code was deactivated.

How to redeem Roblox Spellblade codes

The Menu button is at the bottom right corner (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Spellblade:

Launch Spellblade on Roblox and wait for the game to load.

Click the Menu button on the bottom right corner or press the 'M' key on your keyboard.

button on the bottom right corner or press the 'M' key on your keyboard. Several icons will appear on the left. Select the System tab from the list of options.

tab from the list of options. Copy an active code from this guide and paste it into the " Enter Code" text box.

text box. Hit the Enter key to submit the code and get rewards.

Another way to access the redemption screen in Spellblade is to navigate to the "Codes" stall in the lobby. It is to the left of the spawn point, opposite the Shop.

Spellblade codes and their importance

The Item Shop in Spellblade (Image via Roblox)

Being the chief in-game currency, Gems are crucial for progression in Spellblade. You can spend them on Spins in the "Summons" area to change your Element, which in turn changes your elemental powers. As of this writing, the game features a regular 'Spin' and a 'Fast Spin', with the latter providing higher chances of getting rarer Elements.

Additionally, you can use Gems to buy items like Weapon Essence and Luck Potions from the Shop. Some promo codes may offer such goodies, but more of them will be required in the long run.

Spellblade code troubleshooting [how to fix]

You might be unable to redeem some Roblox codes in Spellblade. This is the game's way to indicate that the entered code is invalid. To prevent such issues, double-check spellings and capitalizations while copying the code into the text box. This eliminates common mistakes made by players, such as typos and incorrect letter casing.

Where to find new Roblox Spellblade codes

Join the Spellblade Discord server to stay informed about the latest codes. You can hop into the server after linking your Roblox account with Discord, following which you can scour channels for codes, giveaways, and news.

A quicker way to get the freebies is to check the description of Roblox Spellblade. Whenever the developers offer new ones, they update the section for player convenience.

FAQs on Spellblade codes

Why are gift codes useful in Roblox Spellblade?

Codes for this PvP experience provide Gems and important items, allowing players to skip the early grind.

How many times can a Spellblade promo code be redeemed?

Each active code for Spellblade can be redeemed only once by an account.

When will the valid codes for Spellblade expire?

Since the developers haven't specified their expiration dates, codes for this game can become invalid at any moment.

