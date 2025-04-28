Spider (Immolation) Anime Adventures: How to obtain, Evolution price, and more

Anime Adventures has a massive roster of rare and powerful units that specialize in a particular element, damage type, or status ailment. Spider (Immolation) is one such Mythical unit that makes use of Physical and Burn damage types to wipe enemies off the battlefield. The unit evolves from Spider, a Mythical pre-Evolution available as a drop from a raid battle.

This article will take a closer look at everything Spider (Immolation) can do, how to get him, his stats, and Evolution requirements.

Breaking down Spider (Immolation) in Anime Adventures

Overview and how to get

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Spider (Immolation) is one of the best units in the Roblox experience, offering high DPS, excellent burn damage, and well-rounded performance across all game modes. This unit was released on February 1, 2025, and he evolved from the Mythical unit, Spider.

The base Spider unit can be obtained from the Ant Kingdom (Midnight) raid after completing the first stage. This level has a 1% chance for Spider to drop for the first 14 times that you clear it. The 15th attempt guarantees you a copy of the unit, so you don’t have to rely on RNG.

After that, it’s a matter of gathering the required Evolution items and scoring 5,000 takedowns with the unit to evolve him.

Evolution and stats

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Spider (Immolation) doesn’t require any special items beyond the various colored Star Fruits that are standard for unit Evolutions. Hence, the process of evolving him is fairly straightforward, as you won’t have to grind for long to get these resources. You will also need 1,300 Yen to complete the Evolution process and transform Spider into Spider (Immolation).

Here are the different Evolution items required to evolve this unit:

30x Star Fruit

13x Star Fruit (Red)

13x Star Fruit (Pink)

10x Star Fruit (Green)

10x Star Fruit (Blue)

3x Star Fruit (Rainbow)

Spider (Immolation) unlocks two abilities at Upgrade levels 3 and 6, granting him greater attacking power, a circular AoE, and burn damage. With Upgrade level 3, he can land four attacks at once with the Mirage Ambush ability. Furthermore, Upgrade level 6 grants him Burning Wrath for added burn damage and lets him attack six times per attacking turn.

Here are the stats of this unit at level 100:

Upgrade level Damage Range SPA DPS Base 14,174 18 6 2,362 Upgrade 1 32,214 20 6 5,369 Upgrade 2 51,542 22 6 12,885 Upgrade 3 77,314 23 6 12,885 Upgrade 4 90,199 25 5.5 16,399 Upgrade 5 128,856 26 5.5 23,428 Upgrade 6 180,399 + 72,159 Burn damage (6 ticks) 30 16 11,275 Upgrade 7 206,171 33 14 14,726 Upgrade 8 231,942 35 12 19,328

FAQs

How to get Spider (Immolation) in Anime Adventures

Spider (Immolation) can be acquired in his base state as a rare drop from the Ant Kingdom (Midnight) raid and then evolved using Star Fruits.

Is Spider (Immolation) available for free in Anime Adventures?

Yes, Spider (Immolation) can be acquired for free without any additional charges.

How much does it cost to evolve Spider into Spider (Immolation) in Anime Adventures?

You need 1,300 Yen to evolve Spider into Spider (Immolation).

