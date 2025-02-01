SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass: Premium Pass price and all rewards

After multiple updates, SpongeBob Tower Defense has finally released the much-anticipated Season 2 Pass. Like its predecessor, the debutant seasonal pass boasts 50 levels with two tiers: Free Pass and Premium Pass. The former, as the name hints, is free of cost and offers lesser rewards, while the latter is price-based and features better rewards. Players must complete the SpongeBob TDS quests to earn Season XP and claim freebies.

Below is the price list of the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass along with all the rewards.

Price list of the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass

Trending

Here are the prices of the Premium Pass, Premium Bundle, and for tier skipping the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass:

Premium Pass - 799 Robux

Premium Bundle - Unlock Premium Pass + Skip 25 tiers - 2295 Robux

Skip tier - 99 Robux

Skip 10 tiers - 949 Robux

All SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass rewards

The new Mythic Unit is only available through the Premium Pass (Image via Roblox)

SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Premium Pass:

Level 1 - x100 Gems

Level 2 - x200 Coins

Level 3 - x2 x2 XP (60 min)

Level 4 - x20 Krabby Patty

Level 5 - x2 Trait Rerolls

Level 6 - x150 Gems

Level 7 - x300 Coins

Level 8 - x2 Coins (60 min)

Level 9 - x50 Krabby Patty

Level 10 - x2 Magic Conch

Level 11 - x200 Gems

Level 12 - x400 Coins

Level 13 - x2 x2 Gems (60 min)

Level 14 - x20 Bucket of Chum

Level 15 - x6 Trait Rerolls

Level 16 - x250 Gems

Level 17 - x500 Coins

Level 18 - x2 x2 XP (60 mins)

Level 19 - x30 Bucket of Chum

Level 20 - x2 Magic Conch

Level 21 - x300 Gems

Level 22 - x600 Coins

Level 23 - x2 x2 Coins (60 mins)

Level 24 - x50 Bucket of Chum

Level 25 - x10 Trait Rerolls

Level 26 - x500 Gems

Level 27 - x1000 Coins

Level 28 - x4 x2 Gems (60 mins)

Level 29 - x20 Jelly Patty

Level 30 - x2 Legendary Chest

Level 31 - x600 Gems

Level 32 - x1500 Coins

Level 33 - x2 x2 XP (60 min)

Level 34 - x30 Jelly Patty

Level 35 - x2 Legendary Chest

Level 36 - x700 Gems

Level 37 - x1500 Coins

Level 38 - x2 x2 Coins (60 min)

Level 39 - x50 Jelly Patty

Level 40 - x3 Magic Conch

Level 41 - x800 Gems

Level 42 - x2000 Coins

Level 43 - x2 x2 Gems (60 min)

Level 44 - x10 Pretty Patties

Level 45 - x2 Mythic Chest

Level 46 - x1000 Gems

Level 47 - x3000 Coins

Level 48 - x10 Trait Rerolls

Level 49 - x5 Magic Conch

Level 50 - GG Rock SpongeBob (Mythic Unit)

Also Check: Unique Roblox Username Ideas

SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Free Pass:

Level 1 - x50 Gems

Level 2 - x100 Coins

Level 3 - x1 x2 XP (60 mins)

Level 4 - x10 Krabby Patty

Level 5 - x1 Trait Rerolls

Level 6 - x75 Gems

Level 7 - x150 Coins

Level 8 - x1 x2 Coins (60 min)

Level 9 - x25 Krabby Patty

Level 10 - x1 Magic Conch

Level 11 - x100 Gems

Level 12 - x200 Coins

Level 13 - x1 x2 Gems (60 min)

Level 14 - x10 Bucket of Chum

Level 15 - x3 Trait Rerolls

Level 16 - x125 Gems

Level 17 - x250 Coins

Level 18 - x2 x2 XP (60 min)

Level 19 - x15 Bucket of Chum

Level 20 - x1 Magic Conch

Level 21 - x150 Gems

Level 22 - x300 Coins

Level 23 - x2 Coins (60 min)

Level 24 - x25 Bucket of Chum

Level 25 - x5 Trait Rerolls

Level 26 - x250 Gems

Level 27 - x500 Coins

Level 28 - x2 Gems (60 min)

Level 29 - x10 Jelly Patty

Level 30 - x1 Legendary Chest

Level 31 - x300 Gems

Level 32 - x750 Coins

Level 33 - x2 x2 XP (60 min)

Level 34 - x15 Jelly Patty

Level 35 - x1 Legendary Chest

Level 36 - x350 Gems

Level 37 - x750 Gems

Level 38 - x2 x2 Coins (60 min)

Level 39 - x25 Jelly Patty

Level 40 - x2 Magic Conch

Level 41 - x400 Gems

Level 42 - x1000 Coins

Level 43 - x2 x2 Gems (60 min)

Level 44 - x5 Pretty Patties

Level 45 - x1 Mythic Chest

Level 46 - x500 Gems

Level 47 - x1500 Coins

Level 48 - x5 Trait Rerolls

Level 49 - x3 Magic Conch

Level 50 - Random Unit

The SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass is scheduled to draw the curtains on March 5, 2025. For more guides and news, follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024