SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass: Premium Pass price and all rewards

After multiple updates, SpongeBob Tower Defense has finally released the much-anticipated Season 2 Pass. Like its predecessor, the debutant seasonal pass boasts 50 levels with two tiers: Free Pass and Premium Pass. The former, as the name hints, is free of cost and offers lesser rewards, while the latter is price-based and features better rewards. Players must complete the SpongeBob TDS quests to earn Season XP and claim freebies.
Below is the price list of the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass along with all the rewards.
Price list of the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass
Here are the prices of the Premium Pass, Premium Bundle, and for tier skipping the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass:
- Premium Pass - 799 Robux
- Premium Bundle - Unlock Premium Pass + Skip 25 tiers - 2295 Robux
- Skip tier - 99 Robux
- Skip 10 tiers - 949 Robux
All SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass rewards
SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Premium Pass:
- Level 1 - x100 Gems
- Level 2 - x200 Coins
- Level 3 - x2 x2 XP (60 min)
- Level 4 - x20 Krabby Patty
- Level 5 - x2 Trait Rerolls
- Level 6 - x150 Gems
- Level 7 - x300 Coins
- Level 8 - x2 Coins (60 min)
- Level 9 - x50 Krabby Patty
- Level 10 - x2 Magic Conch
- Level 11 - x200 Gems
- Level 12 - x400 Coins
- Level 13 - x2 x2 Gems (60 min)
- Level 14 - x20 Bucket of Chum
- Level 15 - x6 Trait Rerolls
- Level 16 - x250 Gems
- Level 17 - x500 Coins
- Level 18 - x2 x2 XP (60 mins)
- Level 19 - x30 Bucket of Chum
- Level 20 - x2 Magic Conch
- Level 21 - x300 Gems
- Level 22 - x600 Coins
- Level 23 - x2 x2 Coins (60 mins)
- Level 24 - x50 Bucket of Chum
- Level 25 - x10 Trait Rerolls
- Level 26 - x500 Gems
- Level 27 - x1000 Coins
- Level 28 - x4 x2 Gems (60 mins)
- Level 29 - x20 Jelly Patty
- Level 30 - x2 Legendary Chest
- Level 31 - x600 Gems
- Level 32 - x1500 Coins
- Level 33 - x2 x2 XP (60 min)
- Level 34 - x30 Jelly Patty
- Level 35 - x2 Legendary Chest
- Level 36 - x700 Gems
- Level 37 - x1500 Coins
- Level 38 - x2 x2 Coins (60 min)
- Level 39 - x50 Jelly Patty
- Level 40 - x3 Magic Conch
- Level 41 - x800 Gems
- Level 42 - x2000 Coins
- Level 43 - x2 x2 Gems (60 min)
- Level 44 - x10 Pretty Patties
- Level 45 - x2 Mythic Chest
- Level 46 - x1000 Gems
- Level 47 - x3000 Coins
- Level 48 - x10 Trait Rerolls
- Level 49 - x5 Magic Conch
- Level 50 - GG Rock SpongeBob (Mythic Unit)
SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Free Pass:
- Level 1 - x50 Gems
- Level 2 - x100 Coins
- Level 3 - x1 x2 XP (60 mins)
- Level 4 - x10 Krabby Patty
- Level 5 - x1 Trait Rerolls
- Level 6 - x75 Gems
- Level 7 - x150 Coins
- Level 8 - x1 x2 Coins (60 min)
- Level 9 - x25 Krabby Patty
- Level 10 - x1 Magic Conch
- Level 11 - x100 Gems
- Level 12 - x200 Coins
- Level 13 - x1 x2 Gems (60 min)
- Level 14 - x10 Bucket of Chum
- Level 15 - x3 Trait Rerolls
- Level 16 - x125 Gems
- Level 17 - x250 Coins
- Level 18 - x2 x2 XP (60 min)
- Level 19 - x15 Bucket of Chum
- Level 20 - x1 Magic Conch
- Level 21 - x150 Gems
- Level 22 - x300 Coins
- Level 23 - x2 Coins (60 min)
- Level 24 - x25 Bucket of Chum
- Level 25 - x5 Trait Rerolls
- Level 26 - x250 Gems
- Level 27 - x500 Coins
- Level 28 - x2 Gems (60 min)
- Level 29 - x10 Jelly Patty
- Level 30 - x1 Legendary Chest
- Level 31 - x300 Gems
- Level 32 - x750 Coins
- Level 33 - x2 x2 XP (60 min)
- Level 34 - x15 Jelly Patty
- Level 35 - x1 Legendary Chest
- Level 36 - x350 Gems
- Level 37 - x750 Gems
- Level 38 - x2 x2 Coins (60 min)
- Level 39 - x25 Jelly Patty
- Level 40 - x2 Magic Conch
- Level 41 - x400 Gems
- Level 42 - x1000 Coins
- Level 43 - x2 x2 Gems (60 min)
- Level 44 - x5 Pretty Patties
- Level 45 - x1 Mythic Chest
- Level 46 - x500 Gems
- Level 47 - x1500 Coins
- Level 48 - x5 Trait Rerolls
- Level 49 - x3 Magic Conch
- Level 50 - Random Unit
The SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass is scheduled to draw the curtains on March 5, 2025. For more guides and news, follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section.
