SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass: Premium Pass price and all rewards

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Feb 01, 2025 02:42 GMT
Featured loading screen of SpongeBob Tower Defense
The SpongeBob Season 2 Pass will last for 32 days (Image via Roblox)

After multiple updates, SpongeBob Tower Defense has finally released the much-anticipated Season 2 Pass. Like its predecessor, the debutant seasonal pass boasts 50 levels with two tiers: Free Pass and Premium Pass. The former, as the name hints, is free of cost and offers lesser rewards, while the latter is price-based and features better rewards. Players must complete the SpongeBob TDS quests to earn Season XP and claim freebies.

Below is the price list of the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass along with all the rewards.

Price list of the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass

Here are the prices of the Premium Pass, Premium Bundle, and for tier skipping the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass:

  • Premium Pass - 799 Robux
  • Premium Bundle - Unlock Premium Pass + Skip 25 tiers - 2295 Robux
  • Skip tier - 99 Robux
  • Skip 10 tiers - 949 Robux

All SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass rewards

The new Mythic Unit is only available through the Premium Pass (Image via Roblox)
The new Mythic Unit is only available through the Premium Pass (Image via Roblox)

SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Premium Pass:

  • Level 1 - x100 Gems
  • Level 2 - x200 Coins
  • Level 3 - x2 x2 XP (60 min)
  • Level 4 - x20 Krabby Patty
  • Level 5 - x2 Trait Rerolls
  • Level 6 - x150 Gems
  • Level 7 - x300 Coins
  • Level 8 - x2 Coins (60 min)
  • Level 9 - x50 Krabby Patty
  • Level 10 - x2 Magic Conch
  • Level 11 - x200 Gems
  • Level 12 - x400 Coins
  • Level 13 - x2 x2 Gems (60 min)
  • Level 14 - x20 Bucket of Chum
  • Level 15 - x6 Trait Rerolls
  • Level 16 - x250 Gems
  • Level 17 - x500 Coins
  • Level 18 - x2 x2 XP (60 mins)
  • Level 19 - x30 Bucket of Chum
  • Level 20 - x2 Magic Conch
  • Level 21 - x300 Gems
  • Level 22 - x600 Coins
  • Level 23 - x2 x2 Coins (60 mins)
  • Level 24 - x50 Bucket of Chum
  • Level 25 - x10 Trait Rerolls
  • Level 26 - x500 Gems
  • Level 27 - x1000 Coins
  • Level 28 - x4 x2 Gems (60 mins)
  • Level 29 - x20 Jelly Patty
  • Level 30 - x2 Legendary Chest
  • Level 31 - x600 Gems
  • Level 32 - x1500 Coins
  • Level 33 - x2 x2 XP (60 min)
  • Level 34 - x30 Jelly Patty
  • Level 35 - x2 Legendary Chest
  • Level 36 - x700 Gems
  • Level 37 - x1500 Coins
  • Level 38 - x2 x2 Coins (60 min)
  • Level 39 - x50 Jelly Patty
  • Level 40 - x3 Magic Conch
  • Level 41 - x800 Gems
  • Level 42 - x2000 Coins
  • Level 43 - x2 x2 Gems (60 min)
  • Level 44 - x10 Pretty Patties
  • Level 45 - x2 Mythic Chest
  • Level 46 - x1000 Gems
  • Level 47 - x3000 Coins
  • Level 48 - x10 Trait Rerolls
  • Level 49 - x5 Magic Conch
  • Level 50 - GG Rock SpongeBob (Mythic Unit)

SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Free Pass:

  • Level 1 - x50 Gems
  • Level 2 - x100 Coins
  • Level 3 - x1 x2 XP (60 mins)
  • Level 4 - x10 Krabby Patty
  • Level 5 - x1 Trait Rerolls
  • Level 6 - x75 Gems
  • Level 7 - x150 Coins
  • Level 8 - x1 x2 Coins (60 min)
  • Level 9 - x25 Krabby Patty
  • Level 10 - x1 Magic Conch
  • Level 11 - x100 Gems
  • Level 12 - x200 Coins
  • Level 13 - x1 x2 Gems (60 min)
  • Level 14 - x10 Bucket of Chum
  • Level 15 - x3 Trait Rerolls
  • Level 16 - x125 Gems
  • Level 17 - x250 Coins
  • Level 18 - x2 x2 XP (60 min)
  • Level 19 - x15 Bucket of Chum
  • Level 20 - x1 Magic Conch
  • Level 21 - x150 Gems
  • Level 22 - x300 Coins
  • Level 23 - x2 Coins (60 min)
  • Level 24 - x25 Bucket of Chum
  • Level 25 - x5 Trait Rerolls
  • Level 26 - x250 Gems
  • Level 27 - x500 Coins
  • Level 28 - x2 Gems (60 min)
  • Level 29 - x10 Jelly Patty
  • Level 30 - x1 Legendary Chest
  • Level 31 - x300 Gems
  • Level 32 - x750 Coins
  • Level 33 - x2 x2 XP (60 min)
  • Level 34 - x15 Jelly Patty
  • Level 35 - x1 Legendary Chest
  • Level 36 - x350 Gems
  • Level 37 - x750 Gems
  • Level 38 - x2 x2 Coins (60 min)
  • Level 39 - x25 Jelly Patty
  • Level 40 - x2 Magic Conch
  • Level 41 - x400 Gems
  • Level 42 - x1000 Coins
  • Level 43 - x2 x2 Gems (60 min)
  • Level 44 - x5 Pretty Patties
  • Level 45 - x1 Mythic Chest
  • Level 46 - x500 Gems
  • Level 47 - x1500 Coins
  • Level 48 - x5 Trait Rerolls
  • Level 49 - x3 Magic Conch
  • Level 50 - Random Unit

The SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass is scheduled to draw the curtains on March 5, 2025. For more guides and news, follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section.

