SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 2 Season Pass: All rewards and premium price

Update 2 of SpongeBob Tower Defense has introduced a new Season Pass from which you can collect precious rewards. Like the battle pass in almost every Roblox experience, this one contains a free and premium slot, too. While you can get the rewards from the free slot without paying anything, the counterpart requires you to pay Robux beforehand. This is a rather important decision because spending Robux means using real money.
To help you make this decision, here's an article highlighting all rewards from SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 2 Season Pass.
SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 2 Season Pass overview
The premium Season Pass in Update 2 can be bought after spending 799 Robux in SpongeBob Tower Defense. After buying it, you will be able to unlock rewards from the Premium Pass slot. It should be noted that both the free and premium version of the Season Pass has 50 levels each. Each of these levels carries a reward that can be obtained after reaching a specific level.
To level up in the Season Pass and obtain the respective rewards in SpongeBob Tower Defense, you must complete quests and earn Season XP. Various daily/weekly, endless, and multiplayer quests can be completed to earn the Season XP.
However, if you have some extra funds to spare, you can spend 99 Robux and skip a level. Moreover, if you pay 949 Robux, you can buy the Premium Pass with 10 pre-unlocked levels.
All SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 2 Season Pass rewards
The following are the rewards that you will unlock after buying the Update 2 Season Pass in this Roblox title.
Level 1
- Free reward: x25 Gems
- Premium reward: x50 Gems
Level 2
- Free reward: x50 Coins
- Premium reward: x100 Coins
Level 3
- Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
- Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
Level 4
- Free reward: x3 Chocolate Bars
- Premium reward: x6 Chocolate Bars
Level 5
- Free reward: x1 Trait Reroll
- Premium reward: x2 Trait Rerolls
Level 6
- Free reward: x50 Gems
- Premium reward: x100 Gems
Level 7
- Free reward: x100 Coins
- Premium reward: x200 Coins
Level 8
- Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
- Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
Level 9
- Free reward: x5 Chocolate Bars
- Premium reward: x10 Chocolate Bars
Level 10
- Free reward: Magic Conch
- Premium reward: Magic Conch
Level 11
- Free reward: x100 Gems
- Premium reward: x200 Gems
Level 12
- Free reward: x150 Coins
- Premium reward: x300 Coins
Level 13
- Free reward: 2x Gems for 60 minutes
- Premium reward: 2x Gems for 60 minutes
Level 14
- Free reward: x3 Kelp Shake
- Premium reward: x6 Kelp Shake
Level 15
- Free reward: x2 Trait Rerolls
- Premium reward: x4 Trait Rerolls
Level 16
- Free reward: x150 Gems
- Premium reward: x300 Gems
Level 17
- Free reward: x200 Coins
- Premium reward: x400 Coins
Level 18
- Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
- Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
Level 19
- Free reward: x5 Kelp Shake
- Premium reward: x10 Kelp Shake
Level 20
- Free reward: Magic Conch
- Premium reward: Magic Conch
Level 21
- Free reward: x200 Gems
- Premium reward: x400 Gems
Level 22
- Free reward: x250 Coins
- Premium reward: x500 Coins
Level 23
- Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
- Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
Level 24
- Free reward: x3 Krabby Patty
- Premium reward: x6 Krabby Patty
Level 25
- Free reward: x3 Trait Rerolls
- Premium reward: x6 Trait Rerolls
Level 26
- Free reward: x250 Gems
- Premium reward: x500 Gems
Level 27
- Free reward: x300 Coins
- Premium reward: x600 Coins
Level 28
- Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
- Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
Level 29
- Free reward: x5 Krabby Patty
- Premium reward: x10 Krabby Patty
Level 30
- Free reward: Magic Conch
- Premium reward: Magic Conch
Level 31
- Free reward: x300 Gems
- Premium reward: x600 Gems
Level 32
- Free reward: x350 Coins
- Premium reward: x700 Coins
Level 33
- Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
- Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
Level 34
- Free reward: x8 Chocolate Bars
- Premium reward: x16 Chocolate Bars
Level 35
- Free reward: x5 Trait Rerolls
- Premium reward: x10 Trait Rerolls
Level 36
- Free reward: x350 Gems
- Premium reward: x700 Gems
Level 37
- Free reward: x400 Coins
- Premium reward: x800 Coins
Level 38
- Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
- Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
Level 39
- Free reward: x8 Trait Rerolls
- Premium reward: x16 Trait Rerolls
Level 40
- Free reward: Magic Conch
- Premium reward: Magic Conch
Level 41
- Free reward: x400 Gems
- Premium reward: x800 Gems
Level 42
- Free reward: x450 Coins
- Premium reward: x900 Coins
Level 43
- Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
- Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
Level 44
- Free reward: x8 Krabby Patty
- Premium reward: x16 Krabby Patty
Level 45
- Free reward: x5 Trait Rerolls
- Premium reward: x10 Trait Rerolls
Level 46
- Free reward: x500 Gems
- Premium reward: x1000 Gems
Level 47
- Free reward: x750 Coins
- Premium reward: x1500 Coins
Level 48
- Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
- Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
Level 49
- Free reward: x12 Chocolate Bars
- Premium reward: x24 Chocolate Bars
Level 50
- Free reward: Random rewards
- Premium reward: Evil SpongeBob unit
FAQs about SpongeBob Tower Defense
How much does the premium Season Pass cost in SpongeBob Tower Defense?
You can purchase the premium Season Pass by spending 799 Robux in this game.
How do you unlock Season Pass levels in SpongeBob Tower Defense?
You can unlock new levels by completing quests and earning Season XP.
Is the new Update 2 Season Pass worth it in SpongeBob Tower Defense?
If you fancy collecting new rewards, then buying the premium Season Pass is worthwhile.
