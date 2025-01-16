  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 2 Season Pass: All rewards and premium price

SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 2 Season Pass: All rewards and premium price

By Aniket
Modified Jan 16, 2025 13:09 GMT
Feature image of SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 2 Season Pass guide
Learn everything about the Update 2 Season Pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Update 2 of SpongeBob Tower Defense has introduced a new Season Pass from which you can collect precious rewards. Like the battle pass in almost every Roblox experience, this one contains a free and premium slot, too. While you can get the rewards from the free slot without paying anything, the counterpart requires you to pay Robux beforehand. This is a rather important decision because spending Robux means using real money.

To help you make this decision, here's an article highlighting all rewards from SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 2 Season Pass.

SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 2 Season Pass overview

The premium Season Pass in Update 2 can be bought after spending 799 Robux in SpongeBob Tower Defense. After buying it, you will be able to unlock rewards from the Premium Pass slot. It should be noted that both the free and premium version of the Season Pass has 50 levels each. Each of these levels carries a reward that can be obtained after reaching a specific level.

also-read-trending Trending
Complete quests to unlock rewards from the Season Pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)
Complete quests to unlock rewards from the Season Pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

To level up in the Season Pass and obtain the respective rewards in SpongeBob Tower Defense, you must complete quests and earn Season XP. Various daily/weekly, endless, and multiplayer quests can be completed to earn the Season XP.

However, if you have some extra funds to spare, you can spend 99 Robux and skip a level. Moreover, if you pay 949 Robux, you can buy the Premium Pass with 10 pre-unlocked levels.

Also check: SpongeBob Tower Defense codes

All SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 2 Season Pass rewards

All rewards in the Update 2 Season Pass of SpongeBob Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)
All rewards in the Update 2 Season Pass of SpongeBob Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

The following are the rewards that you will unlock after buying the Update 2 Season Pass in this Roblox title.

Level 1

  • Free reward: x25 Gems
  • Premium reward: x50 Gems

Level 2

  • Free reward: x50 Coins
  • Premium reward: x100 Coins

Level 3

  • Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
  • Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 4

  • Free reward: x3 Chocolate Bars
  • Premium reward: x6 Chocolate Bars

Level 5

  • Free reward: x1 Trait Reroll
  • Premium reward: x2 Trait Rerolls

Level 6

  • Free reward: x50 Gems
  • Premium reward: x100 Gems

Level 7

  • Free reward: x100 Coins
  • Premium reward: x200 Coins

Level 8

  • Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
  • Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 9

  • Free reward: x5 Chocolate Bars
  • Premium reward: x10 Chocolate Bars

Level 10

  • Free reward: Magic Conch
  • Premium reward: Magic Conch

Level 11

  • Free reward: x100 Gems
  • Premium reward: x200 Gems

Level 12

  • Free reward: x150 Coins
  • Premium reward: x300 Coins

Level 13

  • Free reward: 2x Gems for 60 minutes
  • Premium reward: 2x Gems for 60 minutes

Level 14

  • Free reward: x3 Kelp Shake
  • Premium reward: x6 Kelp Shake

Level 15

  • Free reward: x2 Trait Rerolls
  • Premium reward: x4 Trait Rerolls

Level 16

  • Free reward: x150 Gems
  • Premium reward: x300 Gems

Level 17

  • Free reward: x200 Coins
  • Premium reward: x400 Coins

Level 18

  • Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
  • Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 19

  • Free reward: x5 Kelp Shake
  • Premium reward: x10 Kelp Shake

Level 20

  • Free reward: Magic Conch
  • Premium reward: Magic Conch

Level 21

  • Free reward: x200 Gems
  • Premium reward: x400 Gems

Level 22

  • Free reward: x250 Coins
  • Premium reward: x500 Coins

Level 23

  • Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
  • Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 24

  • Free reward: x3 Krabby Patty
  • Premium reward: x6 Krabby Patty

Level 25

  • Free reward: x3 Trait Rerolls
  • Premium reward: x6 Trait Rerolls

Level 26

  • Free reward: x250 Gems
  • Premium reward: x500 Gems

Level 27

  • Free reward: x300 Coins
  • Premium reward: x600 Coins

Level 28

  • Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
  • Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 29

  • Free reward: x5 Krabby Patty
  • Premium reward: x10 Krabby Patty

Level 30

  • Free reward: Magic Conch
  • Premium reward: Magic Conch

Level 31

  • Free reward: x300 Gems
  • Premium reward: x600 Gems

Level 32

  • Free reward: x350 Coins
  • Premium reward: x700 Coins

Level 33

  • Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
  • Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 34

  • Free reward: x8 Chocolate Bars
  • Premium reward: x16 Chocolate Bars

Level 35

  • Free reward: x5 Trait Rerolls
  • Premium reward: x10 Trait Rerolls

Level 36

  • Free reward: x350 Gems
  • Premium reward: x700 Gems

Level 37

  • Free reward: x400 Coins
  • Premium reward: x800 Coins

Level 38

  • Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
  • Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 39

  • Free reward: x8 Trait Rerolls
  • Premium reward: x16 Trait Rerolls

Level 40

  • Free reward: Magic Conch
  • Premium reward: Magic Conch

Level 41

  • Free reward: x400 Gems
  • Premium reward: x800 Gems

Level 42

  • Free reward: x450 Coins
  • Premium reward: x900 Coins

Level 43

  • Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
  • Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 44

  • Free reward: x8 Krabby Patty
  • Premium reward: x16 Krabby Patty

Level 45

  • Free reward: x5 Trait Rerolls
  • Premium reward: x10 Trait Rerolls

Level 46

  • Free reward: x500 Gems
  • Premium reward: x1000 Gems

Level 47

  • Free reward: x750 Coins
  • Premium reward: x1500 Coins

Level 48

  • Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes
  • Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 49

  • Free reward: x12 Chocolate Bars
  • Premium reward: x24 Chocolate Bars

Level 50

  • Free reward: Random rewards
  • Premium reward: Evil SpongeBob unit

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs about SpongeBob Tower Defense

How much does the premium Season Pass cost in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

You can purchase the premium Season Pass by spending 799 Robux in this game.

How do you unlock Season Pass levels in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

You can unlock new levels by completing quests and earning Season XP.

Is the new Update 2 Season Pass worth it in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

If you fancy collecting new rewards, then buying the premium Season Pass is worthwhile.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी