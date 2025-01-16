SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 2 Season Pass: All rewards and premium price

Update 2 of SpongeBob Tower Defense has introduced a new Season Pass from which you can collect precious rewards. Like the battle pass in almost every Roblox experience, this one contains a free and premium slot, too. While you can get the rewards from the free slot without paying anything, the counterpart requires you to pay Robux beforehand. This is a rather important decision because spending Robux means using real money.

To help you make this decision, here's an article highlighting all rewards from SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 2 Season Pass.

SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 2 Season Pass overview

The premium Season Pass in Update 2 can be bought after spending 799 Robux in SpongeBob Tower Defense. After buying it, you will be able to unlock rewards from the Premium Pass slot. It should be noted that both the free and premium version of the Season Pass has 50 levels each. Each of these levels carries a reward that can be obtained after reaching a specific level.

Complete quests to unlock rewards from the Season Pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

To level up in the Season Pass and obtain the respective rewards in SpongeBob Tower Defense, you must complete quests and earn Season XP. Various daily/weekly, endless, and multiplayer quests can be completed to earn the Season XP.

However, if you have some extra funds to spare, you can spend 99 Robux and skip a level. Moreover, if you pay 949 Robux, you can buy the Premium Pass with 10 pre-unlocked levels.

All SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 2 Season Pass rewards

All rewards in the Update 2 Season Pass of SpongeBob Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

The following are the rewards that you will unlock after buying the Update 2 Season Pass in this Roblox title.

Level 1

Free reward: x25 Gems

Premium reward: x50 Gems

Level 2

Free reward: x50 Coins

Premium reward: x100 Coins

Level 3

Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 4

Free reward: x3 Chocolate Bars

Premium reward: x6 Chocolate Bars

Level 5

Free reward: x1 Trait Reroll

Premium reward: x2 Trait Rerolls

Level 6

Free reward: x50 Gems

Premium reward: x100 Gems

Level 7

Free reward: x100 Coins

Premium reward: x200 Coins

Level 8

Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 9

Free reward: x5 Chocolate Bars

Premium reward: x10 Chocolate Bars

Level 10

Free reward: Magic Conch

Premium reward: Magic Conch

Level 11

Free reward: x100 Gems

Premium reward: x200 Gems

Level 12

Free reward: x150 Coins

Premium reward: x300 Coins

Level 13

Free reward: 2x Gems for 60 minutes

Premium reward: 2x Gems for 60 minutes

Level 14

Free reward: x3 Kelp Shake

Premium reward: x6 Kelp Shake

Level 15

Free reward: x2 Trait Rerolls

Premium reward: x4 Trait Rerolls

Level 16

Free reward: x150 Gems

Premium reward: x300 Gems

Level 17

Free reward: x200 Coins

Premium reward: x400 Coins

Level 18

Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 19

Free reward: x5 Kelp Shake

Premium reward: x10 Kelp Shake

Level 20

Free reward: Magic Conch

Premium reward: Magic Conch

Level 21

Free reward: x200 Gems

Premium reward: x400 Gems

Level 22

Free reward: x250 Coins

Premium reward: x500 Coins

Level 23

Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 24

Free reward: x3 Krabby Patty

Premium reward: x6 Krabby Patty

Level 25

Free reward: x3 Trait Rerolls

Premium reward: x6 Trait Rerolls

Level 26

Free reward: x250 Gems

Premium reward: x500 Gems

Level 27

Free reward: x300 Coins

Premium reward: x600 Coins

Level 28

Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 29

Free reward: x5 Krabby Patty

Premium reward: x10 Krabby Patty

Level 30

Free reward: Magic Conch

Premium reward: Magic Conch

Level 31

Free reward: x300 Gems

Premium reward: x600 Gems

Level 32

Free reward: x350 Coins

Premium reward: x700 Coins

Level 33

Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 34

Free reward: x8 Chocolate Bars

Premium reward: x16 Chocolate Bars

Level 35

Free reward: x5 Trait Rerolls

Premium reward: x10 Trait Rerolls

Level 36

Free reward: x350 Gems

Premium reward: x700 Gems

Level 37

Free reward: x400 Coins

Premium reward: x800 Coins

Level 38

Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 39

Free reward: x8 Trait Rerolls

Premium reward: x16 Trait Rerolls

Level 40

Free reward: Magic Conch

Premium reward: Magic Conch

Level 41

Free reward: x400 Gems

Premium reward: x800 Gems

Level 42

Free reward: x450 Coins

Premium reward: x900 Coins

Level 43

Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 44

Free reward: x8 Krabby Patty

Premium reward: x16 Krabby Patty

Level 45

Free reward: x5 Trait Rerolls

Premium reward: x10 Trait Rerolls

Level 46

Free reward: x500 Gems

Premium reward: x1000 Gems

Level 47

Free reward: x750 Coins

Premium reward: x1500 Coins

Level 48

Free reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Premium reward: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 49

Free reward: x12 Chocolate Bars

Premium reward: x24 Chocolate Bars

Level 50

Free reward: Random rewards

Premium reward: Evil SpongeBob unit

FAQs about SpongeBob Tower Defense

How much does the premium Season Pass cost in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

You can purchase the premium Season Pass by spending 799 Robux in this game.

How do you unlock Season Pass levels in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

You can unlock new levels by completing quests and earning Season XP.

Is the new Update 2 Season Pass worth it in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

If you fancy collecting new rewards, then buying the premium Season Pass is worthwhile.

