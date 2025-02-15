SpongeBob Tower Defense Valentine's Event guide

SpongeBob Tower Defense is celebrating Valentine’s Day with the exclusive Valentine’s Event. Known as Patrick’s Pink Parade in the game, this event is a limited-time celebration during which you can earn Heart Tokens and purchase Parade Presents. Partake in the title’s various playable modes to earn Heart Tokens and acquire the newest limited items.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Valentine’s Event in this Roblox experience.

Breaking down the Valentine’s Event in SpongeBob Tower Defense

Overview

Patrick's Pink Parade (Image via Roblox)

Patrick’s Pink Parade is a limited event in SpongeBob Tower Defense that started on February 14, 2025, to celebrate the season of love. This event is slated to remain active for 72 hours since its initiation. It will end on February 17, 2025.

Ad

Trending

The main objective of Patrick’s Pink Parade is to earn Heart Tokens and use them to open Parade Presents. Heart Tokens are special currency introduced for the Parade, and they can be earned by completing the different play spots available in the game. You can complete Story stages, Challenge, and Raid modes to acquire and use them at the Event Shop for the aforementioned Presents.

This event offers premium products available that can be bought to ease or skip the grind for Heart Tokens entirely. You may buy a 2x Hearts Boost that doubles the number of Tokens you receive for an hour when activated or Token Packs of up to 10,000. Since these are exclusively premium, you must spend Robux to acquire them.

Ad

Here’s a list of all the products that can be purchased in Patrick’s Pink Parade event:

2x Hearts Boost: One for 79 Robux; Five for 329 Robux.

One for 79 Robux; Five for 329 Robux. 500 Heart Token Pack: 249 Robux.

249 Robux. 2,500 Heart Token Pack: 995 Robux.

995 Robux. 10,000 Heart Token Pack: 2,499 Robux.

2,499 Robux. 250,000 XP Unit Food: 249 Robux.

249 Robux. 1.25 million XP Unit Food: 1,195 Robux.

1,195 Robux. 6.25 million XP Unit Food: 4,995 Robux.

Also read: The latest codes for SpongeBob Tower Defense

Event Quests and Parade Presents

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Heart Tokens aside, Event Quests are the main source of Parade Presents during the Pink Parade. These are straightforward missions that reward you with a total of 10 Parade Presents, which can be opened for exclusive rewards.

Ad

Listed below are the four Event Quests:

Complete 50 Story Mode Chapters: 1x Parade Present

1x Parade Present Complete 25 Challenges: 2x Parade Present

2x Parade Present Complete 10 Raids: 3x Parade Presents

3x Parade Presents Complete All Event Quests: 4x Parade Present

Opening the Parade Present has a chance to give you the new limited unit, the Soaring Starfish, Heart Candy, and more.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When will Patrick’s Pink Parade end in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

Ad

Patrick’s Pink Parade is set to end on February 17, 2025.

How to get Parade Presents in SpongeBob Tower Defense

Parade Presents can be purchased using Heart Tokens or acquired through Event Quest completion.

How to get Heart Tokens in SpongeBob Tower Defense

Heart Tokens can be obtained by completing Story stages, Challenges, and Raids.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024