Squid Evolution codes (July 2025)

The latest Squid Evolution codes can be redeemed in the game for free rewards. In this action-adventure Roblox game inspired by the popular TV show Squid Game, you need to eat apples, grow your strength, and fight foes to advance to higher levels. Along the way, you can collect cute pets that boost your attack and experience.

The promo codes for the game provide potions that accelerate your early growth and help you become a top player.

All Squid Evolution codes (active)

Start eating apples (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the active codes in the game. They may expire at any time, so redeem them as soon as possible.

List of active Squid Evolution codes Codes Rewards I2PERFECT 3 EXP Potions Magia 3 EXP Potions Release 2 Wins Potions

Inactive Squid Evolution codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in the game. If any of the active codes stop working, they will be listed below.

How to redeem Squid Evolution codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the active codes in the game:

Log in to Roblox as usual. Find Squid Evolution and click on the game's thumbnail to open its homepage. Launch the game and enter the lobby. Click on the Shop icon located on the left-hand side of the screen. Scroll down to the very bottom to find the Codes section. Enter the code in the text box and click the green Verify button to complete the redemption process.

The rewards will be added to your game account instantly.

Why are codes important in Squid Evolution?

Codes in Squid Evolution are valuable because they can be redeemed for various potions that boost your experience (EXP) gain in the game. In addition, some codes also grant "Wins Potions," helping you progress faster and gain an advantage over other players.

Squid Evolution code troubleshooting [how to fix]

If you're having trouble redeeming a code in Squid Evolution, make sure to copy and paste it directly to avoid typos. Considering the codes are case-sensitive, the copy-pasting method also helps prevent errors caused by mixing up lowercase and uppercase letters. Additionally, ensure that there are no extra spaces before or after the code when entering it, as even a small formatting mistake can disrupt the redemption process.

Where to find the latest codes for Squid Evolution

Discord link (Image via Discord)

To stay updated with the latest Squid Evolution codes, check the game's homepage on Roblox. You can also follow @xFrozenStudios on X.com, subscribe to the i2Perfect YouTube channel, or join the game's official and private Discord server for real-time updates and exclusive code drops.

FAQs on Squid Evolution codes

How many times can you redeem Squid Evolution codes?

Each Squid Evolution code can only be redeemed once per account. If you try to use the same code again, an error message will appear on your screen indicating that it has already been used.

When do the codes expire in Squid Evolution?

There is no official information on when the codes for this game expire.

When are the next Squid Evolution codes coming?

New codes are typically released when the game achieves higher milestones, such as reaching a certain number of likes or player count.

