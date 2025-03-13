Squid Game 2042: A beginner’s guide

Squid Game 2042 is a battle royale experience that takes inspiration from the Netflix show Squid Game for its aesthetics. It lets players choose between Guards and Players as their team, giving them the freedom to play as whichever faction they like. The game’s progression involves a constant cycle of killing and respawning, and Robloxians can switch between teams at will.

Ad

Here’s all you need to know as a beginner looking to get into Squid Game 2042.

Getting started with Squid Game 2042

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Squid Game 2042 is a first-person shooter title, where you can play as either the Guards or the Players. The distribution of Robloxians between the two factions is not even; the balance between these teams will always be skewed in one direction or another. Because of this, in certain servers, you will find more people joining the Guards than the Players and vice versa.

Ad

Trending

After spawning onto the map, you will be given the choice of the two factions. You can step into the red-colored Guards door or the blue-colored Players door. The teammates that accompany you into battle will be decided by this choice.

Each faction starts with one unique weapon and two shared ones, which its members can use in warfare. The unique weapon is an assault rifle, while the other two are the Remington ESR and the Glock 17. So, the differences in gameplay between the two groups is quite minimal.

Ad

Since there is no match system and it’s a free-for-all game at its core, you are free to return to the lobby and switch sides. There are no restrictions to this ability and you can always pick how easy or difficult you want the opposition to be.

Controls

The two teams (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Crouch: C (double tap to prone)

C (double tap to prone) Return to Standing Position (from Crouch): X (double tap from prone)

X (double tap from prone) Equip Weapon: Number Keys 1-4

Number Keys 1-4 Shoot: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Aim Down the Sights: Right Mouse Button

Right Mouse Button Sprint: Left Shift

Left Shift Lean around corners: Q / E

Ad

Gameplay Mechanics

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Squid Game Battle Royale: The game takes the form of a free-for-all, where everything goes and the points are only displayed on the leaderboard. Your kills will pop up on the screen, but there is no tracker on HUD that shows which team is in the lead. The idea behind this game is to choose your side and define your own experience with the shootouts. As a chaotic battle royale, this structure can lead to plenty of unique gameplay situations.

The game takes the form of a free-for-all, where everything goes and the points are only displayed on the leaderboard. Your kills will pop up on the screen, but there is no tracker on HUD that shows which team is in the lead. The idea behind this game is to choose your side and define your own experience with the shootouts. As a chaotic battle royale, this structure can lead to plenty of unique gameplay situations. First-Person Shooter Experience: The title includes the staple gameplay mechanics seen in FPS games like Battlefield, such as the ability to go prone, lean around corners, sprint, etc. Your skills are put to the test as other players use these tools to try and pick you off from a distance. The only objective is to survive for as long as possible and try to kill as many members of the other team as you can.

The title includes the staple gameplay mechanics seen in FPS games like Battlefield, such as the ability to go prone, lean around corners, sprint, etc. Your skills are put to the test as other players use these tools to try and pick you off from a distance. The only objective is to survive for as long as possible and try to kill as many members of the other team as you can. Guards and Players: The two main factions of the game are only slightly different, sharing most of their gameplay characteristics. Apart from the primary assault weapon, the only thing differentiating the two groups is their color schemes. The distinct color schemes make it easy to spot the opposing team members from a distance.

The two main factions of the game are only slightly different, sharing most of their gameplay characteristics. Apart from the primary assault weapon, the only thing differentiating the two groups is their color schemes. The distinct color schemes make it easy to spot the opposing team members from a distance. Shop: The in-game Shop includes exclusive weapons and game passes that can help you gain an advantage in gunfights. These are exclusively premium, and so, they can only be bought using Robux.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Squid Game 2042 about?

Squid Game 2042 is a battle royale-style free-for-all experience where players must try to eliminate the opposing faction members in a fierce gunfight.

Is Squid Game 2042 free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free and requires no compulsory Robux purchases.

How to use a Medkit in Squid Game 2042.

You can equip the Medkit by pressing 3 and use it by hitting the Left Mouse Button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024