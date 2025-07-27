  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Roblox Squid Game codes (July 2025)

Roblox Squid Game codes (July 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Jul 27, 2025 20:34 GMT
Grab Squid Game free rewards (Image via Roblox)
Grab free rewards in Roblox Squid Game via codes (Image via Roblox)

The latest Squid Game codes are now available for redemption. This Roblox game, based on the popular Korean web series of the same name, offers a high-stakes experience with challenges that mirror the show's theme. By redeeming the active promo codes for this title, you can unlock valuable rewards that improve your chances of survival and help you rise to the top of the leaderboard.

This article lists the active codes for the Roblox title and also explains how to redeem them in-game.

Note: Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes for Squid Game. We'll keep updating the page whenever new ones are issued.

All Squid Game codes (active)

Start the game with rewards (Image via Roblox)
Start the game with rewards (Image via Roblox)

The following codes have been verified to be active and can currently be redeemed in-game.

also-read-trending Trending
List of active Squid Game codes
CodesRewards
Colombia5 Revives
Happy4th202520 Super Pushes
YHLQMDLG10 Revives
DayLily3 Revives
MothersDay20255,500 Cash
h44 Revives
Easter202510 Super Pushes
1hdckm5 Revives
AValentinesDayA Valentines Day Scythe
ValentinesDay20253 Spins
h4v9xdnoy1 Revive
Season2Released3 Revives
S2Secret2 Revives
Season2SneakA Revive
AppRelease10 Revives
Season25 Super Pushes
sisi5 Revives
Halloween202425 Souls
350kLikes25 Souls
TUN35,000 Cash
PewDiePieA PewDiePie Skin
SleeplessTaco5,000 Cash
saucyvibe5 Revives
RBBattlesRBBattles Skin
ThanksPewDiePie500 Cash
700kLikes3 Pushes
4562,500 Cash
Inactive Squid Game codes

Listed below are the expired codes for the game.

List of inactive Squid Game codes
CodesRewards
June2023Free Rewards
July2023Free Rewards
August2023Free Rewards
September2023Free Rewards
October2023Free Rewards
November2023Free Rewards
January2024Free Rewards
February2024Free Rewards
1BillionFree Rewards
5NTLAZJP05R9VZREQE1PFree Rewards
6IEYD018XJA8BQOBYYK5M0VHPFree Rewards
ALL1ANCEFree Rewards
CH40SM0D3Free Rewards
CommandingOfficerFree Rewards
D0_B1GFree Rewards
EvenMoreLikesFree Rewards
FloodEscapeFree Rewards
FR0NTM4NFree Rewards
GardenFree Rewards
GlassBridgeFree Rewards
h635rq9688Free Rewards
Happy2024Free Rewards
Happy4thFree Rewards
HappyHalloweenFree Rewards
HappyThanksgiving!Free Rewards
HotPotatoFree Rewards
JackOLanternFree Rewards
LikesLikesLikesFree Rewards
MerryChristmas2023!Free Rewards
n7ulqyb6siFree Rewards
O4C1DKAV9LL7SXAFree Rewards
PrideMonthFree Rewards
RLGLFree Rewards
RobloxUpFree Rewards
SpookySeasonFree Rewards
SquidoweenFree Rewards
ST0NKSFree Rewards
SunnyDayFree Rewards
SunnySummerFree Rewards
SuperBowlWeekendFree Rewards
TonsOfLikesFree Rewards
treatFree Rewards
TriangleGuardFree Rewards
UpdateFree Rewards
WomansDay2023Free Rewards
XmasSoon!Free Rewards
Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Squid Game codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

To redeem codes in this game, follow these steps:

  1. Start the game like usual.
  2. Head to the lobby.
  3. Find the button labelled “Codes” on the screen’s left side. Tap it to bring up the input box.
  4. Type your code into the provided text input box.
  5. Hit the "Confirm" button to receive your items.

After redeeming a valid code, the bonus items will instantly appear in your profile.

Why are codes important in Squid Game?

Codes are important in Squid Game because they provide Revives, which help you last longer during challenges. Some codes also grant powerful weapons and in-game Cash. The latter can be used to purchase essential items and upgrades.

Squid Game code troubleshooting [how to fix]

If your Squid Game code isn’t working, copy and paste it directly into the in-game code-entry textbox to avoid typing errors. Make sure there are no extra spaces before or after the code, and confirm that the code hasn’t expired, as many are time-limited.

Where to find the latest codes for Squid Game

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

To find the latest Squid Game codes, check the game’s Roblox homepage regularly. Also, join the game's official private Discord server, follow the YouTube channel @kingerman88, the Roblox group, and @kingerman88 on X.com for real-time updates and new code releases.

FAQs on Squid Game codes

How many times can you redeem Squid Game codes?

Each Squid Game code can be redeemed only once per account. Trying to use the same code again will result in an error message.

When do codes expire in Squid Game?

There is currently no official information provided by the creator regarding the expiration dates or validity period of codes in Roblox Squid Game.

When are the next Squid Game codes coming?

The developer hasn’t announced when the next codes will be released, but they typically drop after the game reaches a certain player-count milestone or receives a major update. Keep checking the game's official channels to stay updated.

About the author
Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
