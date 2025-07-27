Roblox Squid Game codes (July 2025)

The latest Squid Game codes are now available for redemption. This Roblox game, based on the popular Korean web series of the same name, offers a high-stakes experience with challenges that mirror the show's theme. By redeeming the active promo codes for this title, you can unlock valuable rewards that improve your chances of survival and help you rise to the top of the leaderboard.

This article lists the active codes for the Roblox title and also explains how to redeem them in-game.

All Squid Game codes (active)

Start the game with rewards (Image via Roblox)

The following codes have been verified to be active and can currently be redeemed in-game.

List of active Squid Game codes Codes Rewards Colombia 5 Revives Happy4th2025 20 Super Pushes YHLQMDLG 10 Revives DayLily 3 Revives MothersDay2025 5,500 Cash h4 4 Revives Easter2025 10 Super Pushes 1hdckm 5 Revives AValentinesDay A Valentines Day Scythe ValentinesDay2025 3 Spins h4v9xdnoy 1 Revive Season2Released 3 Revives S2Secret 2 Revives Season2Sneak A Revive AppRelease 10 Revives Season2 5 Super Pushes sisi 5 Revives Halloween2024 25 Souls 350kLikes 25 Souls TUN3 5,000 Cash PewDiePie A PewDiePie Skin SleeplessTaco 5,000 Cash saucyvibe 5 Revives RBBattles RBBattles Skin ThanksPewDiePie 500 Cash 700kLikes 3 Pushes 456 2,500 Cash

Inactive Squid Game codes

Listed below are the expired codes for the game.

List of inactive Squid Game codes Codes Rewards June2023 Free Rewards July2023 Free Rewards August2023 Free Rewards September2023 Free Rewards October2023 Free Rewards November2023 Free Rewards January2024 Free Rewards February2024 Free Rewards 1Billion Free Rewards 5NTLAZJP05R9VZREQE1P Free Rewards 6IEYD018XJA8BQOBYYK5M0VHP Free Rewards ALL1ANCE Free Rewards CH40SM0D3 Free Rewards CommandingOfficer Free Rewards D0_B1G Free Rewards EvenMoreLikes Free Rewards FloodEscape Free Rewards FR0NTM4N Free Rewards Garden Free Rewards GlassBridge Free Rewards h635rq9688 Free Rewards Happy2024 Free Rewards Happy4th Free Rewards HappyHalloween Free Rewards HappyThanksgiving! Free Rewards HotPotato Free Rewards JackOLantern Free Rewards LikesLikesLikes Free Rewards MerryChristmas2023! Free Rewards n7ulqyb6si Free Rewards O4C1DKAV9LL7SXA Free Rewards PrideMonth Free Rewards RLGL Free Rewards RobloxUp Free Rewards SpookySeason Free Rewards Squidoween Free Rewards ST0NKS Free Rewards SunnyDay Free Rewards SunnySummer Free Rewards SuperBowlWeekend Free Rewards TonsOfLikes Free Rewards treat Free Rewards TriangleGuard Free Rewards Update Free Rewards WomansDay2023 Free Rewards XmasSoon! Free Rewards

How to redeem Squid Game codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

To redeem codes in this game, follow these steps:

Start the game like usual. Head to the lobby. Find the button labelled “Codes” on the screen’s left side. Tap it to bring up the input box. Type your code into the provided text input box. Hit the "Confirm" button to receive your items.

After redeeming a valid code, the bonus items will instantly appear in your profile.

Why are codes important in Squid Game?

Codes are important in Squid Game because they provide Revives, which help you last longer during challenges. Some codes also grant powerful weapons and in-game Cash. The latter can be used to purchase essential items and upgrades.

Squid Game code troubleshooting [how to fix]

If your Squid Game code isn’t working, copy and paste it directly into the in-game code-entry textbox to avoid typing errors. Make sure there are no extra spaces before or after the code, and confirm that the code hasn’t expired, as many are time-limited.

Where to find the latest codes for Squid Game

Discord link (Image via Discord)

To find the latest Squid Game codes, check the game’s Roblox homepage regularly. Also, join the game's official private Discord server, follow the YouTube channel @kingerman88, the Roblox group, and @kingerman88 on X.com for real-time updates and new code releases.

FAQs on Squid Game codes

How many times can you redeem Squid Game codes?

Each Squid Game code can be redeemed only once per account. Trying to use the same code again will result in an error message.

When do codes expire in Squid Game?

There is currently no official information provided by the creator regarding the expiration dates or validity period of codes in Roblox Squid Game.

When are the next Squid Game codes coming?

The developer hasn’t announced when the next codes will be released, but they typically drop after the game reaches a certain player-count milestone or receives a major update. Keep checking the game's official channels to stay updated.

