Roblox Squid Game codes (July 2025)

The latest Squid Game codes are now available for redemption. This Roblox game, based on the popular Korean web series of the same name, offers a high-stakes experience with challenges that mirror the show's theme. By redeeming the active promo codes for this title, you can unlock valuable rewards that improve your chances of survival and help you rise to the top of the leaderboard.
This article lists the active codes for the Roblox title and also explains how to redeem them in-game.
All Squid Game codes (active)
The following codes have been verified to be active and can currently be redeemed in-game.
Inactive Squid Game codes
Listed below are the expired codes for the game.
How to redeem Squid Game codes
To redeem codes in this game, follow these steps:
- Start the game like usual.
- Head to the lobby.
- Find the button labelled “Codes” on the screen’s left side. Tap it to bring up the input box.
- Type your code into the provided text input box.
- Hit the "Confirm" button to receive your items.
After redeeming a valid code, the bonus items will instantly appear in your profile.
Why are codes important in Squid Game?
Codes are important in Squid Game because they provide Revives, which help you last longer during challenges. Some codes also grant powerful weapons and in-game Cash. The latter can be used to purchase essential items and upgrades.
Squid Game code troubleshooting [how to fix]
If your Squid Game code isn’t working, copy and paste it directly into the in-game code-entry textbox to avoid typing errors. Make sure there are no extra spaces before or after the code, and confirm that the code hasn’t expired, as many are time-limited.
Where to find the latest codes for Squid Game
To find the latest Squid Game codes, check the game’s Roblox homepage regularly. Also, join the game's official private Discord server, follow the YouTube channel @kingerman88, the Roblox group, and @kingerman88 on X.com for real-time updates and new code releases.
FAQs on Squid Game codes
How many times can you redeem Squid Game codes?
Each Squid Game code can be redeemed only once per account. Trying to use the same code again will result in an error message.
When do codes expire in Squid Game?
There is currently no official information provided by the creator regarding the expiration dates or validity period of codes in Roblox Squid Game.
When are the next Squid Game codes coming?
The developer hasn’t announced when the next codes will be released, but they typically drop after the game reaches a certain player-count milestone or receives a major update. Keep checking the game's official channels to stay updated.
