Starter Island Marine guide in Roblox Blox Fruits

In Roblox Blox Fruits, you can don the white uniform and become a Marine to start your journey on Marine Starter Island. This place will serve as the launching pad for recruits like yourself, providing a haven in the bustling First Sea. Starting out in Blox Fruits can be a little tricky and overwhelming, whether you choose to be a Marine.

So, this article will take a look at what Starter Island has in store for you, the NPCs you can interact with, and more.

Navigate Marine Starter Island like a pro in Roblox Blox Fruits

Marine Starter Island layout in Roblox Blox Fruits

When you choose to be a Marine, you'll be welcomed to a multi-tiered haven with a dock at the forefront. This is the Starter Island. As you explore this place, you'll discover a field where eager Trainees await their tasks. Not to mention the quaint houses and a trusty quest giver.

On the island's back are three grand stone towers standing tall with winding staircases that have cannons placed at the top.

Meet the locals on the Starter Island in Roblox Blox Fruits

As you explore the island, you'll come across some friendly faces, each ready to lend a helping hand or give you an intriguing quest. Here is a rundown of all the NPCs you can interact with on the island:

Boat Dealers (x3): If you ever need a trusty vessel to navigate the high seas, you don't have to look further than these dealers at the port.

Luxury Boat Dealer: If you're aiming for a touch of elegance on the waves, this dealer will be your go-to NPC. They've got the finest ships in stock.

Home Points: If you want to make this island your temporary home, you can do so with the help of these points, as they allow you to set your spawn location.

Sword Dealer: Every Marine needs a trusty blade by their side, and this dealer has an array of sharp options for you to choose from.

Blox Fruit Dealer: If you're curious about the powers of the Blox Fruits, then this NPC can guide you through the various options available.

Pirate Recruiter: This enigmatic NPC is tucked away in a discreet corner of the island for good reason, which is to avoid making eye contact with Marines.

Quest: Defeating the Trainees (Suitable for Level 0-10)

Now, let's get down to business. As a fresh recruit, you'll be tasked with a straightforward but crucial mission when you're on Marine Starter Island. This mission serves as your first step into the world of the Marines, so give it your best. Here is a basic rundown of the task:

Objective: Defeat five Trainees.

Reward: A handsome sum of 350 in-game currency and a generous 300 experience points.

After completing this quest, you can move on to the next island in the First Sea and continue to work towards your goal of becoming a Prideful Marine in Roblox Blox Fruits.

Embrace the challenge this Starter Island presents and set sail for an adventure in the First Sea. With your trusty blade and Marine spirit, there's nothing stopping you from reaching your goals.

