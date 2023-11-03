Starter Island Pirate guide in Roblox Blox Fruits

Ahoy there, mateys! If you've decided to sail the high seas in the world of Roblox Blox Fruits, and you've chosen the path of a Pirate, boot up because you are in for an adventure! The first island on your list will be the Starter Island in the First Sea. It will also serve as the beginning of your Pirate Journey. We know that starting in Blox Fruits as a Pirate or a Marine can be difficult, which is why we are here to assist you on your first step to becoming the Pirate King.

In this article, we will take a look at everything that Starter Island has in store for you as a Pirate. Without any further ado, let's get straight to it!

Navigate the Pirate Starter Island like a pro in Roblox Blox Fruits

Pirate Starter Island's layout in Roblox Blox Fruits

When you choose to join the ranks of the Pirates, the first land you'll be stepping foot on is the Pirate Starter Island. Keep in mind that isn't the fanciest island in the game, but it's got a unique charm. The island is a simple circle of houses, and enveloping it is a patch of green grass. Beyond the outer ring of grass, you'll find a path that leads to a rocky beach and a few docks.

This island is one of the only two places in the whole game that's safe from PvP action, making it the perfect location for beginners to get their sea legs.

Meet the inhabitants of the Starter Island in Roblox Blox Fruits

Now, let's talk about the folks who call this place home. There are a few key NPCs you should know about:

Boat Dealers: Two of them are there to help you get your first ship. One deals with regular boats, and the other specializes in luxury vessels.

Two of them are there to help you get your first ship. One deals with regular boats, and the other specializes in luxury vessels. Blox Fruit Dealer: If you're looking to get your hands on some devil fruit powers, this is the NPC you should visit.

If you're looking to get your hands on some devil fruit powers, this is the NPC you should visit. Sword Dealer: For those of you who prefer cutlasses and swords over devil fruits, the Sword Dealer's got you covered.

For those of you who prefer cutlasses and swords over devil fruits, the Sword Dealer's got you covered. Home Points: These are like spawn points. When you die, you'll be sent back to where you've set your Home Point.

These are like spawn points. When you die, you'll be sent back to where you've set your Home Point. Marine Recruiter: Similar to the Pirate Recruiter on the Marine Island, this NPC is hidden away in one of the corners of the islands. If you ever decide to switch sides and join the Marines, you can do so by interacting with this person.

Similar to the Pirate Recruiter on the Marine Island, this NPC is hidden away in one of the corners of the islands. If you ever decide to switch sides and join the Marines, you can do so by interacting with this person. Bandit Quest Giver: This quest-giver will set you on a simple task of defeating five bandits, which rewards you with some cash and experience points. Stay tuned for more information regarding this.

Quest: Defeating the Bandits (Suitable for Level 0-10)

The Bandit Quest is a fine way to start your journey on the Pirate Starter Island. It is a level 0 quest, it is a straightforward mission that serves as your first stepping stone into the world of Pirates. Do your best, and here is a basic rundown of the quest:

Objective: Defeat five Bandits.

Defeat five Bandits. Reward: A hearty amount of 350 in-game currency and 300 experience points.

After completing this quest, you can move on to the next island in the First Sea and continue to work towards your goal of becoming a Swashbuckling Pirate in Roblox Blox Fruits.

So, there you have it, aspiring Pirates! Armed with all of this knowledge, you're now all set to begin your adventures in the vibrant world of Roblox Blox Fruits. With your resourceful mindset and a trusty cutlass, nothing can stop you from becoming the Pirate King of the Blox Fruits,

