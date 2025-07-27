Steal an Anime Codes (July 2025)

Steal an Anime codes offer a strong early advantage in this popular Roblox experience, which is centered around collecting and trading anime-themed units. In the game, you’ll build a team of powerful characters, earn cash, upgrade your base, and attempt to take units from other players while defending your own setup.

Using codes grants you extra resources that make it easier to strengthen your base and rise through the ranks faster, giving you a competitive edge as you progress.

All Steal an Anime codes (Active)

Amazing rewards in-game (Images via Roblox)

Here are all the currently active codes for the game. As they may become invalid without notice, it's best to use them as soon as possible.

List of active Steal an Anime codes Codes Rewards 100KLIKES 100k Cash ANIME 5k Money ANIMEGOD Random Secret Unit (need to play for 168h to redeem) ANIMELEGEND Free rewards (need play for 78h to redeem) ANIMEPRO Free rewards (need play for 48h to redeem) DONE Goja EZSPINS 5 Wheel Spins GETLUCKY 10 Wheel Spins (need to play for 48h to redeem) JOYBOY 50k Money KAMEHAMEHA 500k Cash KEEPSAFE 10 minutes of Door Locked Time LOCKDOOR 10 minutes of Door Locked Time LOCKEDIN 10 minutes of Door Lock Time LOCKIN 10 minutes of Door Locked Time MONKEYSECRET 5 minutes of Door Locked Time NOSTEALING 10 minutes of Door Locked Time PROTECTMEPLZ 10 minutes of Door Locked Time RABBITGOD 1M Cash RAGAISHERE 250k Cash RAGASOON 150k Cash SORRYFORDELAY 10 Wheel Spins STAR 5k Money STEALANANIME 100k Cash STEALINGSOON 50k Cash TIMECHAMBER 100k Cash TRADINGSOON 5M Cash VIP Free rewards (must be in your own server to redeem) WOO 100k Cash

Inactive Steal an Anime codes

Listed below are the codes that have been marked as inactive so far.

List of inactive Steal an Anime codes codes Codes Rewards BOSS Free Rewards CRAFTINGSOON Free Rewards SAFETYFIRST Free Rewards

How to redeem Steal an Anime codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Given below are the steps to redeem active codes in the game:

Sign in to your Roblox account as you normally would. Search for Steal an Anime and select the game by clicking its thumbnail to access the main page. Launch the experience by pressing the Play button. Locate the Codes option on the middle-right side of the screen. Input a valid code into the text field and press the green Redeem button to claim your reward.

Upon successful entry, a confirmation notice will appear, and the rewards will be automatically credited to your profile.

Why are codes important in Steal an Anime?

Steal an Anime codes are important because they provide a significant amount of in-game cash, which can be used to purchase more characters. In addition to cash, some codes also grant free characters and spins that offer valuable rewards, all of which contribute to faster progression and overall growth in the game.

Steal an Anime code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code isn’t working, make sure it’s entered exactly as shown. Keep in mind that codes are case-sensitive and must not include extra spaces. Check that the code hasn’t expired or already been redeemed. If the issue persists, try restarting the game or waiting a few minutes before trying again.

Where to find the latest codes in Steal an Anime?

Discord link (Image via Discord)

You can find the latest Steal an Anime codes in the description section on the game's Roblox homepage, where updates are posted regularly. You can also join the official Discord server or follow the game's Roblox group for new code announcements and updates.

FAQs on Steal an Anime codes

How many times can you redeem the Steal an Anime codes?

Each code can only be redeemed once per account.

When do the codes expire in Steal an Anime?

The developers haven't shared any specific details about code expiration. It's best to redeem new codes as soon as they’re available to avoid missing out.

When are the next Steal an Anime codes coming?

New Steal an Anime codes are usually released during special events or when certain milestones are reached in the game. These updates often coincide with community celebrations or developer announcements. To stay informed, keep an eye on the game’s official channels for the latest news.

