Steal an Anime Codes (July 2025)

Steal an Anime codes offer a strong early advantage in this popular Roblox experience, which is centered around collecting and trading anime-themed units. In the game, you’ll build a team of powerful characters, earn cash, upgrade your base, and attempt to take units from other players while defending your own setup.
Using codes grants you extra resources that make it easier to strengthen your base and rise through the ranks faster, giving you a competitive edge as you progress.
All Steal an Anime codes (Active)
Here are all the currently active codes for the game. As they may become invalid without notice, it's best to use them as soon as possible.
Inactive Steal an Anime codes
Listed below are the codes that have been marked as inactive so far.
How to redeem Steal an Anime codes
Given below are the steps to redeem active codes in the game:
- Sign in to your Roblox account as you normally would.
- Search for Steal an Anime and select the game by clicking its thumbnail to access the main page.
- Launch the experience by pressing the Play button.
- Locate the Codes option on the middle-right side of the screen.
- Input a valid code into the text field and press the green Redeem button to claim your reward.
Upon successful entry, a confirmation notice will appear, and the rewards will be automatically credited to your profile.
Why are codes important in Steal an Anime?
Steal an Anime codes are important because they provide a significant amount of in-game cash, which can be used to purchase more characters. In addition to cash, some codes also grant free characters and spins that offer valuable rewards, all of which contribute to faster progression and overall growth in the game.
Steal an Anime code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If a code isn’t working, make sure it’s entered exactly as shown. Keep in mind that codes are case-sensitive and must not include extra spaces. Check that the code hasn’t expired or already been redeemed. If the issue persists, try restarting the game or waiting a few minutes before trying again.
Where to find the latest codes in Steal an Anime?
You can find the latest Steal an Anime codes in the description section on the game's Roblox homepage, where updates are posted regularly. You can also join the official Discord server or follow the game's Roblox group for new code announcements and updates.
FAQs on Steal an Anime codes
How many times can you redeem the Steal an Anime codes?
Each code can only be redeemed once per account.
When do the codes expire in Steal an Anime?
The developers haven't shared any specific details about code expiration. It's best to redeem new codes as soon as they’re available to avoid missing out.
When are the next Steal an Anime codes coming?
New Steal an Anime codes are usually released during special events or when certain milestones are reached in the game. These updates often coincide with community celebrations or developer announcements. To stay informed, keep an eye on the game’s official channels for the latest news.
