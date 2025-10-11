Steal a Brainrot is an interesting Roblox experience that requires you to be very attentive. The core gameplay is simple: brainrot characters continuously appear on a Red Carpet, and your goal is to purchase them or steal them from other players and house them in your base. These entities generate income, which you can use to buy weapons, tools, and other characters.

Ad

The game features hundreds of brainrot characters. These entities are categorized into different classes, ranging from common and rare to mythical. Some are exceptionally rare and can earn you a lot of money. The rarer characters earn more money but take a lot of time to appear.

One such character is the Burguro and Fryuro duo, released on October 4, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this entity.

How rare is the Burguro and Fryuro duo in Steal a Brainrot?

The creator of the game showcases the new Burguro and Fryuro character (Image via Roblox)

Burguro and Fryuro (the brainrot names for Burger and Fries) are a character duo that spawns on the Red Carpet in Steal a Brainrot. The pair consists of a burger (a brown bun with lettuce, meat, and cheese) and a red box of fries.

Ad

Trending

Burguro and Fryuro belong to the Secret class, making them one of the rarest characters. In fact, the duo is the third-rarest in the game. This means you'll likely have to wait a long time for them to appear, and other players will fight tooth and nail to obtain or even steal them.

Burguro and Fryuro earnings

Steal a Brainrot features multiple brainrot characters walking the Red Carpet (Image via Roblox)

Buying Burguro and Fryuro is no easy feat, as the duo costs $6B. To be able to afford them, you'll need several mythical characters generating money for you. However, the investment is worth it because they generate $150M every second, making them highly sought after in the game.

Ad

Apart from the normal version, there's an even rarer Rainbow Burguro and Fryuro variant that costs $75B and generates $1.5B per second. Visually, the design features a burger and a red box of fries, each with faces, inspired by an AI-generated image of the same concept.

To obtain it, you must keep collecting rare characters and increasing your in-game net worth. If you're strategic and time your moves well, you might even succeed in stealing it from another player's base.

Ad

FAQs about Burguro and Fryuro in Steal a Brainrot

What type of brainrot character are Burguro and Fryuro in the game?

Burguro and Fryuro are Secret class characters, making them one of the rarest in the game.

How much income do Burguro and Fryuro earn per second?

Burguro and Fryuro earn a massive $150M per second.

What's the cost of Burguro and Fryuro in Steal a Brainrot?

Burguro and Fryuro cost $6B, but a rarer variant costs $75B

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025