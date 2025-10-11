Steal a Brainrot is an interesting Roblox experience that requires you to be very attentive. The core gameplay is simple: brainrot characters continuously appear on a Red Carpet, and your goal is to purchase them or steal them from other players and house them in your base. These entities generate income, which you can use to buy weapons, tools, and other characters.
The game features hundreds of brainrot characters. These entities are categorized into different classes, ranging from common and rare to mythical. Some are exceptionally rare and can earn you a lot of money. The rarer characters earn more money but take a lot of time to appear.
One such character is the Burguro and Fryuro duo, released on October 4, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this entity.
How rare is the Burguro and Fryuro duo in Steal a Brainrot?
Burguro and Fryuro (the brainrot names for Burger and Fries) are a character duo that spawns on the Red Carpet in Steal a Brainrot. The pair consists of a burger (a brown bun with lettuce, meat, and cheese) and a red box of fries.
Burguro and Fryuro belong to the Secret class, making them one of the rarest characters. In fact, the duo is the third-rarest in the game. This means you'll likely have to wait a long time for them to appear, and other players will fight tooth and nail to obtain or even steal them.
Burguro and Fryuro earnings
Buying Burguro and Fryuro is no easy feat, as the duo costs $6B. To be able to afford them, you'll need several mythical characters generating money for you. However, the investment is worth it because they generate $150M every second, making them highly sought after in the game.
Apart from the normal version, there's an even rarer Rainbow Burguro and Fryuro variant that costs $75B and generates $1.5B per second. Visually, the design features a burger and a red box of fries, each with faces, inspired by an AI-generated image of the same concept.
To obtain it, you must keep collecting rare characters and increasing your in-game net worth. If you're strategic and time your moves well, you might even succeed in stealing it from another player's base.
FAQs about Burguro and Fryuro in Steal a Brainrot
What type of brainrot character are Burguro and Fryuro in the game?
Burguro and Fryuro are Secret class characters, making them one of the rarest in the game.
How much income do Burguro and Fryuro earn per second?
Burguro and Fryuro earn a massive $150M per second.
What's the cost of Burguro and Fryuro in Steal a Brainrot?
Burguro and Fryuro cost $6B, but a rarer variant costs $75B
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025