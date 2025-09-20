Steal a Brainrot map guide

Steal a Brainrot features a fairly simple map that undergoes various changes depending on the active event. Certain elements are static and accessible at all times, while others only show up during events or through random chance. This can make the state of the game world somewhat unpredictable. Not to worry, as we’ve compiled a list of all interactive elements on the map for you to explore and learn.

This guide will provide you with a list of every permanent and limited-time event area in the game, along with its precise location.

A quick tour of the Steal a Brainrot map

Permanently available elements

The game map (Image via Roblox)

These elements are always available on the map for you to interact with and explore:

Conveyor belt: The primary source of units, on which different Brainrot characters spawn and walk across. Players can directly buy units using Cash from the belt. The Conveyor Belt runs through the middle of the map.

The primary source of units, on which different Brainrot characters spawn and walk across. Players can directly buy units using Cash from the belt. The Conveyor Belt runs through the middle of the map. Bases: Lined up on either side of the conveyor belt. These serve as players’ home grounds, where their respective characters are stored. Robloxians can attempt to steal characters from others’ bases and claim them for their own.

Lined up on either side of the conveyor belt. These serve as players’ home grounds, where their respective characters are stored. Robloxians can attempt to steal characters from others’ bases and claim them for their own. Item Shop: Found next to the conveyor belt. The Item Shop includes stock of weapons and tools that can be bought for Cash. Its stock can be expanded by achieving the specified Rebirth level.

Found next to the conveyor belt. The Item Shop includes stock of weapons and tools that can be bought for Cash. Its stock can be expanded by achieving the specified Rebirth level. Robux Shop: Found next to the conveyor belt. Includes premium items that can be purchased using Robux. Its stock is not gated behind any secondary requirements, and it is updated at the game creator’s discretion.

Found next to the conveyor belt. Includes premium items that can be purchased using Robux. Its stock is not gated behind any secondary requirements, and it is updated at the game creator’s discretion. Craft Machine: Found next to the Item Shop. It can be used to create unique Brainrot characters by fusing different units and items. The Machine can make characters of all rarities, including Secret and Brainrot God.

Limited-time elements

A Roulette Wheel (Image via Roblox)

Certain parts of the map are reserved for event-specific activities. Here’s a list of event-exclusive interactive elements added to the Steal a Brainrot map:

Archaeologist Sammy: NPC exclusive to the Extinct Event (September 13, 2025). The NPC added three Extinct Brainrot God characters to the unit pool.

NPC exclusive to the Extinct Event (September 13, 2025). The NPC added three Extinct Brainrot God characters to the unit pool. Bloodmoon Roulette Wheel: Bloodmoon Event-exclusive Roulette Wheel. Includes six unique rewards and offers one free spin if the associated Weather Event occurs or once every 24 hours.

Bloodmoon Event-exclusive Roulette Wheel. Includes six unique rewards and offers one free spin if the associated Weather Event occurs or once every 24 hours. Candy Roulette Wheel: Candy Aurora Event-exclusive Roulette Wheel. Includes six unique rewards and offers one free spin if the associated Weather Event occurs or once every 24 hours.

Candy Aurora Event-exclusive Roulette Wheel. Includes six unique rewards and offers one free spin if the associated Weather Event occurs or once every 24 hours. Fat Sammy: NPC exclusive to the Taco Event (September 16, 2025). Increases spawn chances for four special units.

NPC exclusive to the Taco Event (September 16, 2025). Increases spawn chances for four special units. Galaxy Roulette Wheel: Space Event-exclusive Roulette Wheel. Includes six unique rewards and offers one free spin if the associated Weather Event occurs or once every 24 hours.

Space Event-exclusive Roulette Wheel. Includes six unique rewards and offers one free spin if the associated Weather Event occurs or once every 24 hours. Molten Roulette Wheel: Molten Event-exclusive Roulette Wheel. Includes six unique rewards and offers one free spin if the associated Weather Event occurs or once every 24 hours.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Is the Craft Machine permanently available?

Yes, the Craft Machine is a permanent part of the map.

Can I enter anyone’s base in Steal a Brainrot?

You can only enter other players’ bases if their security measures are not active.

Is Steal a Brainrot playable for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free without any additional premium purchases.

