Steal a Fish: A beginner's guide

Steal a Fish is a base-building game in Roblox, where players collect fish to earn money and level up. It features several fish of different rarities that players can catch and add to their collection. Additionally, Steal a Fish has a PvP aspect, where players often try to steal each other's rare fish to save time and money. To counter such threats, they are given weapons.

Ad

This guide aims to help players get started with Steal a Fish in Roblox.

Getting started with Steal a Fish

Fish appearing in Steal a Fish (Image via Roblox)

Movements and controls

Ad

Trending

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Equip tool: Number keys (1-0)

Number keys (1-0) Use tool: Left Mouse Button

Additionally, there are some buttons on the screen that you can click:

Rebirth : Shows your progress and the resources required to perform the next rebirth.

: Shows your progress and the resources required to perform the next rebirth. Index : The Index keeps track of the fish you have collected so far.

: The Index keeps track of the fish you have collected so far. House: Press this button to teleport to your house.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

Gameplay mechanics

Here are some mechanics of Steal a Fish:

Fish: Fish appear from a tunnel and proceed to swim towards the end of the route. To buy a fish, approach it and press E to send it to the house. Once in the house, the fish will generate cash — you can tap on the corresponding button to claim it.

Fish appear from a tunnel and proceed to swim towards the end of the route. To buy a fish, approach it and press E to send it to the house. Once in the house, the fish will generate cash — you can tap on the corresponding button to claim it. House: All the fish you purchase will head towards your house, where they will occupy one of the available slots. At the end of your house is a button to activate the force field, which prevents intruders from entering.

All the fish you purchase will head towards your house, where they will occupy one of the available slots. At the end of your house is a button to activate the force field, which prevents intruders from entering. Store : The map has a weapon shop where you can spend in-game currency.

: The map has a weapon shop where you can spend in-game currency. Stealing: Other players will try to steal your fish while they are making their way towards your house. Additionally, invaders can enter it if the force field is not activated to steal one of the fish.

Other players will try to steal your fish while they are making their way towards your house. Additionally, invaders can enter it if the force field is not activated to steal one of the fish. Rebirth: Performing a rebirth costs cash and certain fish. Once you perform it, the Force Field time increases, and you earn more money.

Ad

What to do at the beginning of Steal a Fish

Requirements to perform the first rebirth (Image via Roblox)

At the beginning of Steal a Fish, your focus should be on fulfilling the requirements to perform the first rebirth. Also, try to keep the force field active to prevent early thefts. Additionally, you can equip your weapon by pressing 1 — it is used to deflect enemies that try to approach your fish or house.

Ad

FAQs on Steal a Fish

How to steal other players' fish

To steal other players' fish, enter their house when the force field is not up.

How to Rebirth in Steal a Fish

Once you have fulfilled the criteria, the Rebirth button will turn green. Press it to perform a rebirth.

Can we earn money AFK in Steal a Fish?

Yes, you can earn money while AFK. However, your fish are vulnerable to being stolen as the force field eventually runs out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024