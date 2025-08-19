Steal a SpongeBob: A beginner's guide

Steal a SpongeBob is one of Roblox's many popular titles. Much like Steal a Brainrot, this experience features entities (SpongeBob) that you purchase from the ramp, keep in your base, and collect Cash that they generate. The rarer these entities are, the more Cash they generate in a certain period. However, you must protect these SpongeBobs from being stolen by other players. This is what makes the gameplay all the more fun. Read on to learn more.

Everything you need to know about Steal a SpongeBob

Cash

The main task of Steal a SpongeBob is pretty straightforward: You purchase SpongeBobs that vary from common to legendary rarity and generate Cash accordingly. Next, you keep them in your base, protect them from other players, and claim the money that they generate.

You progress in the game by collecting more and more Cash and collecting as many rare entities as possible.

How to buy characters

Right in the middle of the area, you will see a ramp on which characters walk from one end to the other. Before they complete their walk, you must reach and buy them. After doing so, they will follow you to your base and be placed at a vacant spot.

How to keep your SpongeBob safe

There's an impenetrable barrier at the entrance of your base that keeps other players off, keeping your collections safe. However, this barrier wears off in a minute, and you must return to your base every minute to reactivate it. Failing to do so can result in some of your collections being stolen.

Another way to safeguard your belongings is through gadgets bought from the Shop, such as traps and other items useful in keeping opponents away.

How to steal

Buying a SpongeBob from the ramp might be safe and reliable, but it's certainly not the most fun way. To steal an opponent's collection, stay attentive to see if someone has left their base empty without an activated barrier. Once you find such a base, rush toward it, quickly pick a SpongeBob, and bolt back to your base.

After doing so, however, beware of the opponent's potential attempts to settle the score, so stay on guard.

FAQs related to Steal a SpongeBob

What's the content maturity of Steal a SpongeBob?

The content maturity of the game is Minimal.

How many active players are there in Steal a SpongeBob?

There are around 10.2K active players in the game.

