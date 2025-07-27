Roblox Stick Battles codes (July 2025)

The latest Stick Battles codes are now up for grabs, and you can claim them for free in-game rewards. This battleground fighting game throws you into chaotic PvP brawler action where your main objective is to defeat your enemies with skill and precision. Redeeming codes gives you useful items and in-game currency, helping you upgrade your weapons and gear so you can become a stronger and more competitive player.

In this article, we have listed all the active codes for this game, as well as a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them.

Note: Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes for Stick Battles. We'll keep updating the page whenever new ones are issued.

All Stick Battles codes (active)

Let the battle begin (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the active codes for the game that have been verified:

List of active Stick Battles codes Codes Rewards savemystreak 1 Shield freecredits 250 Credits freeshield 1 Shield stick4life 300 Credits omaoma 100 Credits THANKYOU8600 150 Credits

Inactive Stick Battles codes

The following are expired codes that can no longer be used in the game.

List of inactive Stick Battles codes Codes Rewards THANKYOU700 Free Rewards THANKYOU500 Free Rewards THANKYOU900 Free Rewards

How to redeem Stick Battles codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem promo codes inside the game:

Log in to your Roblox account. Search for Stick Battles and navigate to its main game screen. After loading into the lobby, find the blue "Codes" button on the right-hand side. Input a working code into the box and press the "Redeem!" button to collect your reward.

A message will appear, indicating that the rewards have been delivered to your account.

Why are codes important in Stick Battles?

Codes are important in Stick Battles because they grant Shields that increase your survivability during matches. They also reward you with Credits, the in-game currency used to purchase stronger weapons and gear that can give you a competitive edge in battle.

Stick Battles code troubleshooting [how to fix]

If a code isn’t working, make sure it’s typed exactly as shown in the list above. Pay attention to capitalization and avoid extra spaces. Check whether the code has already been used or if it has expired. If the problem persists, try restarting the game or re-joining a new server before attempting again.

Where to find the latest codes for Stick Battles

Discord link (Image via Discord)

Start by heading to the game’s official Roblox hub, where new codes are often shared. You can also join the verified Discord server to access limited-time codes and connect with other players for the latest updates and announcements.

FAQs on Stick Battles codes

How many times can you redeem the Stick Battles codes?

Each code can be used only once per user. Attempting to redeem it again will not work and may trigger a message saying it's already been claimed.

When do the codes expire in Stick Battles?

Codes in Stick Battles typically have a limited validity period, after which they become inactive. However, there hasn’t been any official update regarding their expiration timeline.

When are the next Stick Battles codes coming?

New Stick Battles codes are usually released when the game reaches certain milestones, such as gaining more likes or visits. They may also drop during major updates, special events, or as part of limited-time promotions.

