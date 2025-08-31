  • home icon
Stone Miner Evolution codes (August 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Aug 31, 2025 12:05 GMT
Get your free rewards (Image via Roblox)
Get your free rewards (Image via Roblox)

Stone Miner Evolution codes can be redeemed for free rewards in the game. This addictive Roblox simulator challenges you to clear fields made of different materials and unlock powerful stone-crushing machines. While the early gameplay is simple, advancing further requires hatching pets that boost your Strength to handle tougher challenges.

Redeemable codes offer free rewards that strengthen your setup, speed up progress, and help you climb the ranks more quickly.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Stone Miner Evolution.

All Stone Miner Evolution codes (Active)

Free rewards in-game (Image via Roblox)
Free rewards in-game (Image via Roblox)

Below is the current list of active codes for Stone Miner Evolution.

List of active Stone Miner Evolution codes
CodesRewards
newstone3 Trophy Potions
Inactive Stone Miner Evolution codes

There are currently no inactive codes in Stone Miner Evolution.

How to redeem Stone Miner Evolution codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps below to claim your free in-game rewards:

  1. Log in to your Roblox account as usual.
  2. Search for Stone Miner Evolution and click on the game’s thumbnail.
  3. Enter the game lobby.
  4. Click the scroll icon located on the right side near the bottom of the screen.
  5. In the pop-up window, click the ABX icon at the bottom right.
  6. Enter your code and click the Exchange button to redeem your rewards.

A confirmation message will appear, informing you that the free in-game rewards have been added and are available for immediate use.

Why are codes important in Stone Miner Evolution?

In Stone Miner Evolution, redeeming codes gives you potions that speed up the collection of Trophies, the currency used to unlock pets. These pets increase your Strength, allowing you to progress faster and climb the ranks more efficiently.

Stone Miner Evolution code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code isn't working in Stone Miner Evolution, try using the copy-and-paste method instead of typing it manually. This helps avoid mistakes such as typos, wrong capitalization, or extra spaces.

Where to find the latest codes in Stone Miner Evolution

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

To stay up to date with the latest Stone Miner Evolution codes, regularly visit the game’s official homepage. For early access to exclusive codes and real-time announcements, consider joining the official Discord server.

FAQs on Stone Miner Evolution codes

How many times can you redeem the Stone Miner Evolution codes?

You can only redeem each Stone Miner Evolution code once per account. Once a code has been successfully used, it cannot be redeemed again.

When do the codes expire in Stone Miner Evolution?

There’s no official information on when codes expire in Stone Miner Evolution, so they may stop working at any time.

When are the next Stone Miner Evolution codes coming?

There’s no official information yet on when the next Stone Miner Evolution codes will be released, but they might arrive with weekly updates.

