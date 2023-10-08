5 strongest Mobs in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

A game has been growing unbelievably fast in the ever-evolving honeycomb of Roblox. We are talking about Bee Swarm Simulator, and if you've been buzzing around in this title's world, you would know that it's no walk in the park. Mobs, mini-bosses, and bosses form a crucial part, and some of them pack quite the punch.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the five strongest mobs you can encounter on your honey-gathering adventures in Bee Swarm Simulator.

5 formidable foes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

1) Cave Monster

In your Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator escapades, you would have probably wandered into the Werewolf's Cave and crossed paths with the Cave Monsters. These level 11 critters can give you the creeps with their eyeless appearance and eerie whispers. Their main job is to safeguard the golden egg that is tucked away deep within the cave.

Taking down Cave Monsters isn't going to be a walk in the park because these creatures are swift, and leave the bees who are slower in the dust. To catch up to them, activate the Emergency Coconut Shield and make a run for that golden egg. The Cave Monsters are the only mobs who occasionally drop the precious Honey Bee egg.

2) King Beetle

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator features the King Beetle as the final boss. He is a level 7 Boss Mob who resides in his Lair. You can find his Lair between the Blue Flower Field and the Clover Field. King Beetle has a whopping 2,500 health, and packs 40 damage per hit. When you initiate a fight with him, get ready because its going to be tough.

If you manage to defeat him, you can get some great loot, including 150 battle points, honey, royal jelly, tickets, and bond. And there is a one-in-seven chance that you get a King Beetle Amulet. You should keep in mind that having more Loot Luck will not increase your chances of getting the rare King Beetle Amulet.

3) Tunnel Bear

The Tunnel Bear also falls under the category of a Final Boss in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. This level 9 mob resides in the White Tunnel, which is beneath the Instant Converter near the Science Bear. The entity boasts a whopping 10,000 health and packs a punch with a 1,000 damage hit.

After you defeat the Tunnel Bear once, he can respawn again after 48 hours (40 hours and 48 minutes if you've got a Gifted Vicious Bee in your hive). Every time you manage to defeat it, you'll be rewarded with 200 battle points and 5,000,000 honey.

4) Rhino Beetle

As you advance through Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator, you'll likely encounter the Rhino Beetle early on, as they defend four different fields and can range from level 1 to 5 depending on the field you are in. They have a respawn time of just five minutes (4 minutes and 15 seconds if you have a Gifted Vicious Bee in your hive).

After successfully taking down a Rhino Beetle, you will be rewarded with 1 battle point and 75 honey spread across four honey tokens. Additionally, you have the chance to get some other nifty rewards if you've got some Loot Luck on your side.

5) Commando Chick

The Commando Chick is a mini-boss featured in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator, who resides in a hideout over by the Brown Bear and the Wealth Clock. To get inside, you will require a pair of Clippers, Scissors, or a Scythe to snip the vines away. Once that is done, those vines won't grow back for a while.

This mini-boss battle features a tactical game, where the Commander Chick will launch grenades at you, and you have to take it out while avoiding these. After you defeat this mini-boss, it can respawn again after 30 minutes (25 minutes and 30 seconds if you have a Gifted Vicious Bee). The Commander Chick will grow stronger every time you defeat it in a battle, upping the stakes each time.

So there you have it, these are the top mobs of Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. It is crucial that you avoid them until you are strong enough to face them. This way, you'll be taking down these challenging opponents in no time. Happy swarming!

