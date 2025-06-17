Suncoil Grow a Garden guide

The Grow a Garden Working Bee update introduced numerous crafting recipes that can be completed to acquire various Seeds. Suncoil is one such species, available at the crafting station by selecting the associated recipe and fetching the required items. This Seed produces high-value flowers, making it one of the most profitable investments in the game.
Here’s everything you need to know about Suncoil in Grow a Garden.
Breaking down Suncoil in Grow a Garden
How to get
As mentioned earlier, the Suncoil Seed is a product of a crafting recipe, which you can view at the crafting station. This recipe requires you to collect the following items:
- 1x Crocus: Seed available from the Crafters Seed Pack.
- 1x Daffodil: Seed available in the regular Seed Shop.
- 1x Pink Lily: Seed available from the Flower Seed Pack.
- 1x Dandelion: Seed can be crafted using two Bamboo harvests and one Manuka Flower Seed.
- 40x Honey: Can be obtained by exchanging Pollinated harvests by speaking to Queen Bee.
Bring these harvests to the crafting station, select the Suncoil recipe, and deposit the items when prompted. After that, you must wait 45 minutes for the recipe to finish, granting you a Suncoil Seed at the end of the waiting period.
You can also circumvent the crafting process by buying the Seed directly with Robux. It is priced at 749 Robux, which is on the higher end of the premium Seed price spectrum.
Note that the Suncoil Seed is available for a limited time, after which it will expire and become inaccessible. The estimated expiration date for it is June 21, 2025, which is also when the Bizzy Bee event is expected to end. This date is subject to change at the developers’ discretion.
Sell value, rarity, and yield type
The Suncoil has been assigned the Mythical rarity, which is why its crafting recipe is elaborate. Upon harvesting, its flowers sell for a base value of 72,200 Sheckles each. This makes it an incredibly worthwhile investment, rivaling the likes of the Purple Dahlia.
Suncoil is a Multi-Harvest type species, which allows you to continue harvesting its produce for as long as you wish. Once the Seed fully matures into a plant, it will never stop producing flowers unless you destroy it using the Shovel tool.
FAQs
How to get Suncoil in Grow a Garden
Suncoil Seeds can be crafted by bringing one each of Crocus, Daffodil, Pink Lily, and Dandelion, along with 40 units of Honey.
How long does Suncoil take to craft in Grow a Garden?
Once all the ingredients are deposited at the crafting station, it will take 45 minutes for Suncoil’s crafting process to finish.
What is the base selling value of Suncoil flowers in Grow a Garden?
The base selling value of a non-mutated, regular-sized Suncoil flower is 72,200 Sheckles.
