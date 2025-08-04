Super Power Training League codes (August 2025)

Super Power Training League codes let you claim free rewards that speed up your journey in the game. This open-world action game drops you into a world where every click fuels your rise to superhuman greatness. Whether you're building brute strength or mastering arcane powers, there’s more than one path to becoming powerful. These codes give you that extra push, a shortcut to faster progress, and a chance to become a true legend in the league of heroes.

All Super Power Training League codes (Active)

Claim free tokens in the game (Image via Roblox)

You can claim your free in-game rewards using the active codes listed below, all verified and ready to use.

List of active Super Power Training League codes Codes Rewards EpicReturnOfCodes 75,000 Tokens NewSPTLEraComing 125,000 Tokens FixFixFix 12,500 Tokens 1MilVisits 10,000 Tokens

Inactive Super Power Training League codes

For your convenience, here’s a list of codes that are no longer active in the game.

List of inactive Super Power Training League codes Codes Rewards MidnightRestart Free rewards 1000Active Free rewards 50kVisits Free rewards Release Free rewards

How to redeem Super Power Training League codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Unlock your rewards by following these quick and easy steps to redeem your codes:

Log in to your Roblox account as you normally would. Search for Super Power Training League and click on its thumbnail to open the game. Once inside, follow the tutorial until the icons on the left-hand side of the screen become visible and active. Click on the Reward icon and then the X icon from the pop-up. This will reveal the code input field. Enter your code into the box and hit the Redeem button to claim your reward.

A confirmation message will appear, indicating that the reward has been instantly added to your account and is ready to use.

Why are codes important in Super Power Training League?

Redeeming codes gives you tokens, which you can use to buy stronger avatars, equipment, and weapons. Instead of grinding through endless training sessions, you can leap straight into battle, fully equipped to unleash chaos and flex your strength from the start.

Super Power Training League code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If your code isn’t working, skip the keyboard guesswork and copy and paste the code directly to avoid hidden errors, such as stray spaces or incorrect characters. It’s a simple move that often saves the day.

Where to find the latest codes in Super Power Training League

Discord link (Image via Discord)

Keep a close eye on the game’s Roblox homepage, where updates often drop without warning. For insider information and early code drops, your best bet is joining the game’s official private Discord server. It's where the real action happens and where developers often share sneak peeks, updates, and exclusive rewards.

FAQs on Super Power Training League codes

How many times can you redeem the Super Power Training League codes?

Each code in Super Power Training League is a one-time-use power-up.

When do the codes expire in Super Power Training League?

For now, there’s no official expiry date set for the codes. However, in the world of superpowers, things can change quickly. If you have a working code, don’t wait and redeem it before it vanishes.

When are the next Super Power Training League codes coming?

New codes are usually released when the game's Like or Favorite count increases, so keep an eye on those milestones.

