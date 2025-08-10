Supermarket Together codes (August 2025)

Supermarket Together codes give you free in-game money and other benefits. This simple yet highly addictive simulator game takes you into a world of supermarkets, where you can choose to team up with friends on the same server or play solo. Redeeming codes provides a head start by boosting your income, helping you level up your store faster and reach the highest level before other players.

This article lists all the currently active codes in the game and explains how to redeem them.

All Supermarket Together codes (active)

Buy and sell goods (Image via Roblox)

The free codes have been verified for you and listed below:

List of active Supermarket Together codes Codes Rewards Marvelous15k 1 Cash double buff for 5 minutes Impressive8k 1,500 Cash

Inactive Supermarket Together codes

The codes listed below have expired and have no use in the game.

List of inactive Supermarket Together codes Codes Rewards Amazing2500 Free rewards Great5k Free rewards Super1500 Free rewards Welcome Free rewards

How to redeem Supermarket Together codes

Redemption screen (Image via Roblox)

The easy steps to redeem the active codes are listed below for you:

Open Roblox as usual and log in to your account. Search for Supermarket Together in the game list and go to its homepage. Launch the game from there and choose the “New Store” option to begin. Once you’re in the virtual shop, press the Z key on your keyboard to bring up your virtual phone. On the virtual phone's screen, select the Codes icon. Carefully enter an active code into the provided textbox, making sure there are no extra spaces or typos, and then click the Enter button.

The free cash or other rewards linked to that code will be instantly credited to your account, ready for you to use in the game.

Why are codes important in Supermarket Together?

The game revolves around earning money, and codes give you extra in-game Cash that can be used to buy furniture for your store or purchase items to sell, helping you grow your business faster.

Supermarket Together code troubleshooting [how to fix]

Copy and paste the code to avoid mixing up upper- and lower-case letters, as codes are case-sensitive. Also, make sure to include the numbers exactly as shown, since they are an essential part of the code. Lastly, check if the code you're attempting to redeem is still active or has expired.

Where to find the latest codes for Supermarket Together

Homepage link (Image via Roblox)

You can find updates on the game’s homepage in the description section. Another option is to join the official Roblox group named BambooST.

FAQs on Supermarket Together codes

Which is the latest Supermarket Together code?

The most recent code is "Marvelous15k," which can be redeemed for a Cash Double Buff lasting 5 minutes in the game.

When do the codes expire in Supermarket Together?

They can expire at any time, as the developers do not share this information. It’s best to redeem them as soon as they are published.

When are the next Supermarket Together codes coming?

A new code will be released once the game reaches 20,000 Likes.

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More

