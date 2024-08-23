Roblox Survival Odyssey: A beginner's guide

In Survival Odyssey, you play as a stranded character on a faraway island with zero resources. The main objective is to survive while competing against the odds. You must explore every corner of the map to collect resources, craft equipment, cook food, and do whatever it takes to make it through. On this journey, you will encounter multiple threats that will try to take you out. However, you must be resilient and fight back as this game is all about the survival of the fittest.

Understanding the basics of this Roblox experience might be overwhelming for new players. That's completely fine since there's too much happening in the game. To ease that burden, we have created this beginner's guide for Survival Odyssey that will walk you through the basics and explain what you need to keep in mind as a newcomer.

Everything you need to know about Survival Odyssey

Collect and craft resources

Raft is important for traveling between islands (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting the game, you will be asked to customize your character. Go ahead and make a character you want to progress with. After you click on the "Play" button, you will spawn on an island with x2 Logs in your inventory. Build a Raft from the crafting menu using these logs. You can then wander across different areas to collect resources for your survival.

Get the right tools

Craft tools and equipment to harvest resources (Image via Roblox)

In the initial stage, you will have nothing but a piece of stone for harvesting materials. Use that stone for chopping down trees; otherwise, minerals will take lots of time. So, it is recommended that you craft a wood pick and wood axe as soon as you can.

Crafting both of these items will cost x1 Stick and x1 Log respectively. These weapons are stronger and can do mining and wood cutting efficiently. It should be noted that you can craft powerful variants of these tools like Iron Pick and Iron Axe too. However, that will require you to collect crafting materials first.

Collect and cook meat

Eating raw meat reduces your health (Image via Roblox)

Apart from crafting, you have to take care of your appetite. Luckily, it is possible to hunt and fish for raw meat in Survival Odyssey. You can craft a weapon like a club to hunt animals and obtain their raw meat. Similarly, you can craft a fishing rod and fish trap to collect fish meat. Once you have them, you can cook them using a campfire setup.

PvP and PvE battles

Fighting another player in a PvP battle (Image via Survival Odyssey)

As you progress further, you will be obstructed by other players on the server. You don't need to fight them, but you can challenge them if interested. The map has some hidden boss enemies as well. To fight them, you must equip powerful weapons and armor. This improves your chances of defeating the PvE or PvP enemies in this game.

Controls

For a beginner, it is important to learn the following controls in the game:

WASD : Use these keys to move your in-game character.

: Use these keys to move your in-game character. Space : Use this key to jump.

: Use this key to jump. Mouse/touchpad : Rotate the mouse to move the camera.

: Rotate the mouse to move the camera. Right mouse button : Click to enable/disable camera control.

: Click to enable/disable camera control. C: Press this to open the crafting menu and inventory.

FAQs

Is Survival Odyssey a multiplayer game?

Yes, you can invite friends and play this game with them.

Are there any codes for Survival Odyssey?

Yes, there are codes available through which you can obtain some free rewards.

Are there any other Roblox games like Survival Odyssey?

The Lost Land and The Survival Game are two Roblox titles that are very similar to this game.

