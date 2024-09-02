Survive 100 Days In Nuclear Bunker: A beginner's guide

Survive 100 Days in Nuclear Bunker is a unique Roblox experience where your survival instincts are put to the test. The game takes inspiration from popular YouTuber MrBeast's video. For a beginner, figuring out what to do and how to survive might be a little confusing.

To that end, we have made a Survive 100 Days in Nuclear Bunker beginner's guide. Here are the basics you must master to succeed.

Getting started in Survive 100 Days in Nuclear Bunker

Upon launching the game, you will spawn alongside several other players in the lobby. From there, you can create a game with a maximum limit of 10 players on each server. It is also possible to reduce the limit to one player and begin your journey solo. However, it is not recommended because of the issues lying ahead.

Once the actual game begins, you will spawn inside a bunker, somewhere in the middle of the desert. Inside the bunker, there's a separate section for Food Supplies. Before going outside, make sure to carry some supplies from there.

Fighting a mutant using a Katana(Image via Roblox)

After stepping outside the bunker, you will be vulnerable to everything harmful outside. This includes tornadoes, air strikes, raiders, and most importantly, mutants. Your main objective is to survive at least 100 days to beat this game. The number of days you have survived can be discerned from the stats in the top right corner.

How to play Survive 100 Days in Nuclear Bunker

Eat frequently to avoid losing health (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, your main goal is to survive for 100 days in this Roblox experience. For that, you must keep three things in check — Health, Food, and Drink. While your Health will restore gradually over time, you will need beans and colas to regain your Food and Drink bars.

Note that your Food and Drink bar will deplete slowly on its own. But you will lose your health only if attacked by something. To defend yourself, search for weapons inside empty houses and apartments. You will easily find a katana and shotgun in the initial stages. Further exploration will yield other guns and a grenade.

To increase your chances of survival, you should stock up on consumables inside your bunker. However, ensure no mutant is following you. A horde of mutants can destroy your bunker and venture inside. So it would be wiser to deal with them outside and then head back to the safe place.

Remember, in this game, every man is for himself. Besides mutants, other players can attack you as well. So you must be on good terms with everyone. Or else, you will nuked by a fellow player.

Controls

Here are the controls to this game:

WASD : Move your in-game character

: Move your in-game character Space : Jump

: Jump Mouse : Rotate the camera angle

: Rotate the camera angle Number keys: Equip an item from the hotbar

FAQs about Survive 100 Days in Nuclear Bunker

Is Survive 100 Days in Nuclear Bunker multiplayer?

Yes, it is a multiplayer game and you can create private servers for free.

Are there any codes in Survive 100 Days in Nuclear Bunker?

Currently, there are no codes available in this game.

Does Survive 100 Days in Nuclear Bunker have microtransactions?

Yes, this game has microtransactions but they are completely optional.

