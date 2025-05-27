Survive Overnight in a Mega Store: Escape the CEO guide

Update 1.0.0 brought many helpful changes to Roblox Survive Overnight in a Mega Store. It reduced the spawn rate and vision of enemies, enhanced the mobile interface, and fixed multiple bugs. The update also introduced the Escape the CEO event, offering an optional ending to the survival-escape experience. You can team up with friends or enter the mega store alone to explore the new content.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the Escape the CEO event and contains tips for surviving the new boss fight.

Roblox Survive Overnight in a Mega Store: Details about the CEO boss fight

The NPC CEO in the game (Image via Roblox)

The CEO is an enemy that appears only on Night 6 in Survive Overnight in a Mega Store. During the particular night, the NPC's appearance is triggered when a player tries to escape the mega store but ends up activating the alarms. The CEO, accompanied by many employees, initiates a search and grows hostile the moment you or your teammates are spotted.

While evading the CEO and their entourage can be challenging, surviving till the sixth night can be exceptionally easy. Here are a few tips:

Get a weapon : If you somehow find yourself cornered by the employees, use a katana, pistol, or assault rifle to eliminate the threats.

: If you somehow find yourself cornered by the employees, use a katana, pistol, or assault rifle to eliminate the threats. Gain altitude : Employees are less likely to reach you when you are perched on one of the highest shelves in the mega store.

: Employees are less likely to reach you when you are perched on one of the highest shelves in the mega store. Block the entry points : Use furniture and boxes to block the only routes toward the shelf where you're hiding. During the day, move one of the boxes or furniture to make way, begin stockpiling ammo and food from the mart, return to your home shelf, and close the gap at night.

: Use furniture and boxes to block the only routes toward the shelf where you're hiding. During the day, move one of the boxes or furniture to make way, begin stockpiling ammo and food from the mart, return to your home shelf, and close the gap at night. Avoid any movement during the night: When hiding from employees, limit your movement. This will help you save Energy and avoid being spotted.

During Night 6, before triggering the alarms with your initial escape, accumulate as much food, medkits, and ammo as possible to prepare for the upcoming fight.

Also check: Survive Overnight in a Mega Store: A beginner's guide

Defeating the CEO in Survive Overnight in a Mega Store

A total of five alarms need to be disabled to escape (Image via Roblox)

The only way to defeat the CEO is to escape the store after disabling all the blaring alarms. A total of five alarms need to be disabled: two are located in front of the entrance, one is in the middle, and the last two are at the back. You can easily spot them as they emit a red light in an otherwise dark compound.

The CEO cannot be killed in Roblox Survive Overnight in a Mega Store. However, you can use weapons on employees to thin their numbers. The employees don't respawn, so eliminating them systematically increases your survival chances.

Although the CEO cannot be harmed, the NPC is extremely slow. Avoid them by efficiently managing your Stamina meter and sprinting away. Once all the alarms have been deactivated, head to the exit.

Ending and rewards

The Escape the CEO event ending (Image via Roblox)

After dodging the CEO and exiting the Blue's mega store in Survive Overnight in a Mega Store, you'll be given a Win/trophy for your efforts and presented with a choice of continuing or leaving the game.

To continue, re-enter Blue's by interacting with its entrance. To head to the lobby, interact with the red car or simply wait 90 seconds.

FAQs

When does the CEO appear in Survive Overnight in a Mega Store?

The CEO appears in Night 6 after the player tries to escape the Blue's mega store and instead triggers the alarms in the building.

Is it possible to kill the CEO in Survive Overnight in a Mega Store?

No, the CEO cannot be harmed in the game. The only way to dodge the NPC is to disable the alarms and escape.

How much damage does the CEO deal with each hit?

The CEO does 50 damage per hit. Given that the NPC can two-shot your avatar, it is advised to always be aware of its location and avoid getting close.

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

