Swim League codes (February 2024)

Swim League codes present a nifty way to gain access to a few extra goodies in this clicker-style training simulator. By redeeming these codes, you can obtain extra Money and Potions, both of which can be used to speed up your progress in the game. Since they are free to redeem and their access is not restricted, the codes for this experience are universally accessible.

This article lists all active codes for Swim League while giving you a brief overview of how to use them in-game.

All Swim League codes (Active)

Active codes for Swim League (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all active codes for Swim League. We recommend using them as soon as possible, considering how Roblox codes tend to expire without any forewarning. Upon code expiration, the rewards associated with them are lost as well.

List of active Swim League codes Code Rewards 50KLIKES 2 Potions (Latest) 12KLIKES 2 Potions 5KLikes 2 Potions Release 1,000 Money 100Likes 2 Power Potions 2KLIKES 2 Power Potions

Inactive Swim League codes

Thus far, there have been no inactive codes for Swim League. That said, since all Roblox codes eventually expire thanks to an unspecified built-in expiration date, the currently active codes will become unusable eventually. When that happens, we will update this section accordingly.

How to redeem active Swim League codes

How to redeem codes for Swim League (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s how you can redeem codes for Swim League:

Launch Swim League on Roblox.

Once the game loads, hit the Settings gear icon at the top right.

Input one of the codes in the designated field and hit the Enter key on your keyboard to receive your rewards.

Repeat for all active codes.

Codes for Swim League are case-sensitive, so be sure to adhere to the letter case as shown in the active codes table. Note that entering them incorrectly will yield errors, making it important to be as accurate as possible while typing them.

Swim League codes and their importance

Codes for Swim League and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Swim League reward you with Money and Power Potions. Money is the main currency of the game and can be used to purchase various items to help you train faster. Power Potions, on the other hand, temporarily increase your overall power level to give you a nifty boost in races.

Swim League code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Swim League (Image via Roblox)

Entering a Swim League code incorrectly leads to an error message. So far, players have yet to discover any server-related issues with the game. Should you run into such an issue, simply restart the Roblox Player client to resolve the issue.

Where to find new Swim League codes

New codes for Swim League are posted on the official Roblox game page and Discord server. You may also find the latest updates to the code list in this article. We will continue to add more entries to the active codes table as the game developers release them.

FAQs on Swim League codes

What are the latest codes for Swim League?

"50KLIKES" is the only latest active code for Swim League.

What are the main rewards for redeeming codes in Swim League?

The primary rewards for redeeming codes in Swim League are Money and Power Potions.

How much money can I get by redeeming codes for Swim League?

You can get up to 1,000 Money by redeeming codes for Swim League.

