Swim to Save Princess codes (October 2025)

There are several active Swim to Save Princess codes that can be redeemed for free in-game items. In this simulation-style Roblox game, players swim across expansive waters to collect coins and trophies while working to rescue the Princess. Along the way, pets can be collected to increase coin-earning speed, and improved swim gear allows traveling longer distances. Monitoring stamina is essential, as running out of it can send you back to the start.

Using codes provides a helpful boost, enabling faster progress and higher overall scores. On that note, this article will list the active codes for this game and also explain how to redeem them.

All Swim to Save Princess codes (Active)

All active codes in the game have been verified and are listed below for your reference.

List of active Swim to Save Princess codes Codes Rewards SEASON2 Cockdile x1 WEEKEND Pet Luck +100% Potion x3 and Swim Speed +50% Potion x3 CANDYLAND Gold Gain 50% Potion x1 PETEVENT3 Trulimero Trulicina x1 OPPETS Doog x1 BUGFIX1 Gold Gain +50% Potion x1 PRINCESS Swim Speed 50% Potions x1, 5,000 Gold, and Cannon Turtle x1

SWIM Trophy x2 Potion x1, Pet Luck +100% Potion x1 and Gold Gain +50% Potion x1

Inactive Swim to Save Princess codes

There are currently no expired codes. Any active codes that stop working will be listed here.

How to redeem Swim to Save Princess codes

Redeeming codes in Swim to Save Princess is simple and fast. Follow the steps below to claim your rewards:

Access your Roblox account. Search for Swim to Save Princess and click on its thumbnail. Start the game and enter the common race area. Click the Discord button located at the top right of the screen. Enter a valid code in the Enter Code text box. Press the green Claim button to redeem and instantly receive your rewards.

A list of the items you receive will be displayed on the screen.

Why are codes important in Swim to Save Princess?

Codes give various potions that increase your gold gain and swim speed, pets that help collect coins faster, and direct gold payouts. These items enhance your swimming performance and boost your in-game earning power, helping you reach longer distances and save the princess more effectively.

Swim to Save Princess code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to copy and paste them exactly as shown to preserve the upper- and lower-case letters. Remove any extra spaces before or after the code, and include all special characters or numbers, as they are an essential part of the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Swim to Save Princess

Stay updated by following the game's homepage, joining the Century Simulators Roblox Group, and connecting on the game's private Discord server.

FAQs on Swim to Save Princess codes

How many times can you redeem Swim to Save Princess codes?

Each Swim to Save Princess code can be redeemed only once per account.

What is the latest Swim to Save Princess code?

The latest Swim to Save Princess code is “SEASON2,” which can be redeemed for a free pet. This code was added on October 3, 2025.

When do the Swim to Save Princess codes expire?

There’s no official information on when Swim to Save Princess codes expire. They can become inactive at any time, as no specific expiration dates are provided.

