Sword League codes (September 2025)

Sword League codes provide valuable rewards in-game. In this action-packed Roblox gladiator simulator, players face powerful warrior bosses and compete with others in fast-paced PvP battles. By upgrading weapons, armor, and abilities, you can survive the arena, tackle challenging islands, and rise to become the ultimate champion.

Redeeming codes provides quick access to boosts, coins, potions, and rare items, helping you gain an advantage in fights and accelerate your progress.

All Sword League codes (Active)

Claim your rewards (Image via Roblox)

The following active codes are currently available and can be redeemed for rewards.

List of active Sword League codes Codes Rewards 1kReactions 2 Boss Turkeys 50kdiscord 3 Ultra Lucky Potions brew 10 Tea clover 1 Super Lucky Potion fighters Clan Token freefood 10 Cheese startboost 100,000 Coins TEAMWORK Clan Token volcanoBOOOM 4 Lucky Potions zivao 2 Boss Turkeys

Inactive Sword League codes

None of the codes has expired, so redeem the active ones while they’re still valid.

How to redeem Sword League codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes.

Log in to your Roblox account as usual. Search for Sword League and click on the thumbnail to enter the game lobby. Launch the game and click the Shop button on the left menu. Scroll down until you find the Exclusive Codes section. Paste or type a valid code into the text box provided. Press Redeem to claim your reward.

Once redeemed, a pop-up will display the reward names and amounts, and the items will be instantly added to your account.

Why are codes important in Sword League?

Sword League codes provide players with valuable boosts, currency, and rare items that make upgrading gear and battling tougher opponents much easier. By redeeming codes, you gain an edge in PvP, progress through islands more quickly, and strengthen your gladiator without excessive grinding.

Sword League code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code isn't working, try copying and pasting it directly from the list above instead of typing it manually to avoid errors or accidental extra spaces. Remember, codes are case-sensitive and usually only redeemable once per account.

Where to find the latest codes in Sword League?

Discord link (Image via Discord)

Discover the latest Sword League codes by visiting the game's official homepage, joining the private Discord server, and following the LeagueByte Games Roblox group.

FAQs on Sword League codes

What is the latest Sword League defense code?

The latest Sword League defense codes are: "fighters," which rewards a Clan Token, and "brew," which gives 10 Tea.

When do the codes expire in Sword League?

Sword League codes can expire at any time, as their expiration dates are generally not announced.

When are the next codes coming?

New codes are typically published during game events, milestones, or updates.

