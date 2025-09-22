  • home icon
Sword League codes (September 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Sep 22, 2025 23:48 GMT
Get all Sword League rewards (Image via Roblox)
Get free items (Image via Roblox)

Sword League codes provide valuable rewards in-game. In this action-packed Roblox gladiator simulator, players face powerful warrior bosses and compete with others in fast-paced PvP battles. By upgrading weapons, armor, and abilities, you can survive the arena, tackle challenging islands, and rise to become the ultimate champion.

Redeeming codes provides quick access to boosts, coins, potions, and rare items, helping you gain an advantage in fights and accelerate your progress.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Sword League. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Sword League are issued.

All Sword League codes (Active)

Claim your rewards (Image via Roblox)
Claim your rewards (Image via Roblox)

The following active codes are currently available and can be redeemed for rewards.

List of active Sword League codes
CodesRewards
1kReactions2 Boss Turkeys
50kdiscord3 Ultra Lucky Potions
brew10 Tea
clover1 Super Lucky Potion
fightersClan Token
freefood10 Cheese
startboost100,000 Coins
TEAMWORKClan Token
volcanoBOOOM4 Lucky Potions
zivao2 Boss Turkeys
Inactive Sword League codes

None of the codes has expired, so redeem the active ones while they’re still valid.

How to redeem Sword League codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes.

  1. Log in to your Roblox account as usual.
  2. Search for Sword League and click on the thumbnail to enter the game lobby.
  3. Launch the game and click the Shop button on the left menu.
  4. Scroll down until you find the Exclusive Codes section.
  5. Paste or type a valid code into the text box provided.
  6. Press Redeem to claim your reward.

Once redeemed, a pop-up will display the reward names and amounts, and the items will be instantly added to your account.

Why are codes important in Sword League?

Sword League codes provide players with valuable boosts, currency, and rare items that make upgrading gear and battling tougher opponents much easier. By redeeming codes, you gain an edge in PvP, progress through islands more quickly, and strengthen your gladiator without excessive grinding.

Sword League code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code isn't working, try copying and pasting it directly from the list above instead of typing it manually to avoid errors or accidental extra spaces. Remember, codes are case-sensitive and usually only redeemable once per account.

Where to find the latest codes in Sword League?

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

Discover the latest Sword League codes by visiting the game's official homepage, joining the private Discord server, and following the LeagueByte Games Roblox group.

FAQs on Sword League codes

What is the latest Sword League defense code?

The latest Sword League defense codes are: "fighters," which rewards a Clan Token, and "brew," which gives 10 Tea.

When do the codes expire in Sword League?

Sword League codes can expire at any time, as their expiration dates are generally not announced.

When are the next codes coming?

New codes are typically published during game events, milestones, or updates.

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

