The $1000000 Jump Rope: A beginner's guide

The $1000000 Jump Rope is one of the many Roblox games that represent Squid Game's Jump Rope game. Unlike many other such games, you can team up with friends in this one to improve your chances of survival. This recently released game has garnered around 28,400 active players worldwide.
Read on to learn how you can master this game.
Everything you need to know about the $1000000 Jump Rope
Gameplay
The $1000000 Jump Rope challenges you to make it to the other end of a bridge. The biggest hurdle in this task is a large rope attached to either end of the flyover, ready to throw you off. While crossing, you must skip it — a single error in judgment and you will fall to your death.
To make things worse, your competitors who have crossed the bridge successfully can regulate the speed of the rope. Furthermore, there's one crater on the way that you must hop over. If you don't carefully time your jump, you can easily get eliminated.
If you make it to the other end, you are rewarded with 10,000 Cash.
Mini-games
Besides Jump Rope, the title features various mini-games inspired by different games in Squid Games. They are an excellent medium to earn extra Cash.
How to play like a pro
Playing the title is all about timing, so it all depends on when you press the Space button. After a few attempts, you will get the hang of it.
In-game mechanics and items
Like other Roblox games, the $1000000 Jump Rope features numerous items, which are a big help in crossing the bridge. Here are some of these items and their price:
- Supercar: 50,000 Cash
- Power Coils (Fire): 10,000 Cash
- Power Coils (Gold): 25,000 Cash
- Power Coils (Void): 50,000 Cash
- Power Coils (Super): 100,000 Cash
- Magic Carpet (Gold): 50,000 Cash
- Magic Carpet (Diamond): 100,000 Cash
- Magic Carpet (Dragon): 150,000 Cash
- Magic Carpet (Admin): 200,000 Cash
- Troll Slaps (Slap): 25,000 Cash
- Troll Slaps (Gold): 50,000 Cash
- Troll Slaps (Rainbow): 100,000 Cash
- Troll Slaps (Overkill): 200,000 Cash
- Frontman: 500,000 Cash
- Helicopter: 25,000 Cash
Additionally, beginners can win free Cash and other rewards by spinning a wheel, as well as sharing and liking the game.
FAQs related to The $1000000 Jump Rope
What is the content maturity of this game?
The content maturity of The $1000000 Jump Rope is minimal.
Who is the developer of the game?
JumpROPE! is the developer of this Roblox experience.
Is Voice Chat available in the game?
There is no Voice Chat in The $1000000 Jump Rope.
