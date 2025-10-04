The Apocalypse codes (October 2025)

Multiple The Apocalypse codes are available for October 2025, and you can use them to claim free rewards that can boost your survival in the game. In this open-world zombie survival title, you must mine resources, craft tools, fight off the undead, and build strong bases protected by turrets.

Using codes in this Roblox experience can give you free items that make surviving easier and help you climb the ranks.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in The Apocalypse. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for The Apocalypse are issued.

All The Apocalypse codes (Active)

Claim your rewards (Image via Roblox)

Here are the currently available The Apocalypse codes that you can redeem for rewards:

List of active The Apocalypse codes Codes Rewards Money 50 Credits PG Starter Building Kit Steve_The_Miner Starter Mining Kit

Inactive The Apocalypse codes

Listed below are the codes that have stopped working:

List of inactive The Apocalypse codes Codes Rewards TA_Release 150 Credits

How to redeem The Apocalypse codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow the steps below to redeem all active codes in the game:

Log in to Roblox on your device just like you normally do. Search for The Apocalypse in the search bar and click on its thumbnail. Enter the game lobby and wait for the main menu to load completely. Look to the right side of your screen and click on the Kits button. Copy a working code, paste it into the Enter Code box, or type it carefully. Press the Redeem button and enjoy your freebies instantly in the game.

Instantly, you’ll get a notification showing your loot, which will be added straight to your account for immediate use.

Why are codes important in The Apocalypse?

In The Apocalypse, codes can be redeemed for essential items like weapons, food, kits, and base upgrades, giving you an instant advantage. Kits provide tools and resources that would normally take hours of grinding to collect. With these rewards, you can strengthen your defenses, gear up faster, and stay prepared for the dangers ahead.

The Apocalypse code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Sometimes, Guitar Simulator codes don’t work because they’re case-sensitive and may include numbers or special characters, so it’s best to copy and paste them exactly as shown.

Where to find the latest codes in The Apocalypse

Discord link (Image via Discord)

You can find the latest codes for The Apocalypse in several official places: the game’s homepage on Roblox, @games_per on X.com, the private official Discord server, or the official Roblox group called Per Games.

FAQs on The Apocalypse codes

How many times can you redeem The Apocalypse codes?

You can redeem each code only once. If you try to use the same code again, you’ll receive an error message.

When do the codes expire in The Apocalypse?

The expiration time for codes in The Apocalypse has not been shared by the developers, so they can expire at any time without notice.

When are the next The Apocalypse codes coming?

New codes typically drop during major updates, special events, or when the game hits big player achievements.

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More

