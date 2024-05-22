The Butchery: A Survival Guide

The Butchery is a survival horror experience, where you must avoid being captured by the two brothers and escape the farmhouse. This terrifying Roblox title is focused on creating a creepy atmosphere from the very moment you are placed into the aforementioned scenario. As you continue playing the game, you must make your way through the old farmhouse and do your best to survive. This can be a bit difficult for newcomers to the survival-horror genre since the game can be a little obtuse about its core objectives.

To remedy this, we’ve created a complete survival guide on The Butchery, listing the steps to ensure your escape.

Tips on surviving in The Butchery

Official The Butchery cover (Image via Roblox)

General tips

Approach each section of the game slowly. Enemies lurk around every corner, and you will not always be equipped to handle them.

The puzzles in this game are fairly simple, requiring you to match certain elements with items in their vicinity. Always keep a close eye on your surroundings for such key items.

It’s always a good idea to remain cognizant of the various important items. You may not always have the inventory space needed to carry them around.

Weapons in this game are few and far between, making it important to conserve their usage as much as possible. Avoid direct combat at all costs.

The game is easier to clear in multiplayer, where you can split roles with your friends or fellow Robloxians. That way, each team member can focus on something specific and reduce the clear time by a significant margin.

The farmhouse is divided into four levels, each providing a different challenge. Keep an eye out for enemies and traps while traversing them, considering the structure is littered with them.

Also read: Roblox Granny: A Survival Guide

Enemy-specific tips

The Butchery titles (Image via Roblox)

The game has two types of enemies: monsters and humans. Monsters can be found patrolling various parts of the farmhouse and are extremely difficult to take down. Being the game's main antagonists, humans are the driving force behind much of its premise.

There are three monster types that you can encounter in this title: pig mutants, cow mutants, and horse mutants. Direct combat with these enemies will mostly lead to a swift death.

The enemies in this experience are not immortal and can be felled after they take a certain amount of damage. Usually, this damage number is high enough to make direct combat a waste of resources.

Each of these enemies makes distinctive noises when they move, making it easy to detect their locations. Pay close attention to the noises they make while maneuvering around the farmhouse to avoid them.

If you end up locked in combat with any of these enemies, you can sprint away and try to hide again. Alternatively, you can engage in direct combat, where you may want to time the usage of your weapon to ensure survival. Try to aim at their head while using a gun to deal the maximum amount of damage.

Item tips

The mannequin arm, a puzzle item (Image via Roblox)

Usable items are abundant in this game, each serving a specific purpose. These are hidden all over the map and are usually worthwhile.

Certain items, such as food items and first aid meds, are designed to heal. These can only be used once before being consumed and removed from your inventory. Feel free to stock up on a few or remember where they spawn to return to when injured.

You will come across various tools that can be used in a specific area of the game. Since your inventory space is limited, you should only pick up items that will be used the most often. Some of the better items include lockpicks and glass bottles, which can be used to maneuver around the farmhouse.

Particular items can only be used once during puzzle sequences. The mannequin arm found during the first part is one such item, which slots into the hole in the wall.

Keys are important items that can be used to unlock doors, particularly those that cannot be picked open. These are required to clear a path to the exit, so we recommend actively searching for them.

Also read: Roblox Jump Rope: A Definitive Guide

FAQs

What is the best weapon in The Butchery?

The Handgun is the best weapon in the game, but it is recommended not to use it as its ammo is fairly limited.

Can I kill the enemies in The Butchery?

Certain enemy types, such as the cow and the pig, can be killed with the handgun, provided you have enough ammunition for the task.

What is The Butchery about?

The Butchery is a game about escaping two strange brothers’ sinister plans and leaving the farmhouse alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback