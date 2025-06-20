The Mimic Jealousy Chapter 4 guide

The Mimic Jealousy Chapter 4 has arrived, further advancing the title's storyline. The new chapter is spread across seven stages that task you with various challenges. Additionally, the main antagonist for Jealousy is Enzukai. Similar to other chapters, Jealousy also features multiple endings that vary depending on the player's choices.

This article further highlights Chapter 4 of The Mimic Jealousy.

Full guide for The Mimic Jealousy Chapter 4

Enter a lobby to play Mimic's Chapter 4 (Image via Roblox)

This chapter takes place in The Mimic's Tokyo city. To complete it, you need to clear seven missions:

Trending

Find the office combination

When the chapter starts, you have to walk straight till a cut scene appears. Then you will be taken to Tokyo City, which is being destroyed by the Enzukai demon. Sneak past it and follow the given path till you find a yellow office door. Reach the top floor and interact with the NPC, who will ask you to find a shovel to clean the debris.

The shovel is locked inside a door, which can only be opened with a passcode. All six digits are found across various floors of the office building. Additionally, each digit is placed in the same position as its floor. Once all the numbers are found, use them to open the door. The code is 972879.

Then pick up the shovel and use it to clear the way. Finally, find the lantern and place it on the designated spot to proceed.

Also read: Roblox The Mimic: Beginner's guide

Escape the mall

After placing the lantern, you will be taken to a mall. Here, your first goal is to find a working walkie-talkie, which can be taken from one of the injured officers. Then, you will be assigned the task of destroying demon eyes, which are hidden across the mall.

Finally, go to the bottom floor to find a speaker. Take it to a place near the demons and play it.

Evade demons

In this stage, you have to run from demons while avoiding debris and fire. There will be various obstacles that will slow you down. After a while, the second phase of the chase will start, which will end once you find the exit door.

Fix the car

Now, you have to repair a car, which can be done by arranging its parts. These parts are scattered around the area. Once the car is ready to go, Chiriro will appear and ask you a few questions.

The correct answers here are:

Kiiroibara Cult

A brush

Hibachi Masashige

Me

Evil God

A Komainu

Caligraphy

In this stage, you will be taken to a new village. Here, you have to mix holy water with ink to create the Blessed Ink. Use it to write on a piece of paper and enchant it. Finally, take this paper to one of the golden pillars. You have to repeat this process three times to complete the stage. Additionally, monsters roam around the village, so try to avoid them.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Rescue civilians

Now you will be taken back to the city where you have to evacuate civilians to safety. Once you have rescued the people, defeat the demons and a plant with eyes will spawn. Destroying it will grant a Supercharge to your bow, allowing you to defeat monsters easily.

Boss fight

Once small foes are dealt with, you have to defeat the Enzukai demon. Hit him with the Supercharged bow to deal damage gradually. Once the fight is over, you will get the choice to kill Enzukai or Senzai. Choosing either option will end the Roblox The Mimic Jealousy Chapter 4.

FAQs on The Mimic Jealousy Chapter 4

When was The Mimic Jealousy Chapter 4 released?

This chapter was released on May 31, 2025.

How to get the good ending of The Mimic Jealousy Chapter 4

The good ending of this chapter can be reached by killing Enzukai.

How to get the bad ending of The Mimic Jealousy Chapter 4

A bad ending of this chapter is reached by killing Senzai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024