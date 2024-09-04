The Sewers: A Beginner’s Guide

The Sewers is a shelter-building experience where your primary objective is to scrounge up what you can find to try and survive the sewers. This game features survival game staples like crafting, building, resource gathering, and more. If this is your first foray into the genre, don’t worry, as the controls are simple and its mechanics easy to understand.

Here’s a complete beginner’s guide to the game to help you survive for the first few days you spend in the world of sewers.

Getting started with The Sewers

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Sewers has you navigate a complex maze of sewers to find your nook to hide away and build a shelter in. To survive, you will have to pick up what you find while going through the dark and rat-infested hallways. Along the way, you will find building materials, gears, weapons, and, most importantly, Bottles.

Bottles are the main currency of the game and the primary way you purchase items for your shelter from the shop. You can use them at either the quick-access Shop or the Treasures and Trinkets shop found at every turn.

While you go about your merry way, be wary of strangers and other players who may turn out to be hostile. Death causes you to drop nearly all of your inventory and sends you back to the spawn point, effectively resetting your progress. So, it’s imperative to remain inconspicuous until you are better equipped to deal with such a situation.

Controls

Treasures and Trinkets shop (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Sprint: Left Shift

Left Shift Equip Item: Number keys

Number keys Use Equipped Item: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Enter Build Mode: Hold Left Mouse Button (without anything equipped).

Hold Left Mouse Button (without anything equipped). Place Material: Left Mouse Button (only while in Build Mode)

Gameplay Mechanics

Collecting items and resources (Image via Roblox)

Sewer Survival: Surviving in the sewers requires you to explore the massive aqueducts and sewage-riddled areas to collect everything you find. Nearly every item you obtain has some value, be it in crafting or as a building material. Picking up everything is a good idea, particularly since you won’t have to worry about inventory space for the first few hours.

Surviving in the sewers requires you to explore the massive aqueducts and sewage-riddled areas to collect everything you find. Nearly every item you obtain has some value, be it in crafting or as a building material. Picking up everything is a good idea, particularly since you won’t have to worry about inventory space for the first few hours. Building a Shelter: Building a shelter is a matter of using the right resources. You can build one using items in your vicinity, but it’s usually better to purchase them from the Shop. Luckily, it’s easy to come across a Bottle Collector machine, giving you infinite, if slow, access to Bottles. Use these Bottles to get what you need and upgrade the machine using Gears you find in your scavenger hunts.

Building a shelter is a matter of using the right resources. You can build one using items in your vicinity, but it’s usually better to purchase them from the Shop. Luckily, it’s easy to come across a Bottle Collector machine, giving you infinite, if slow, access to Bottles. Use these Bottles to get what you need and upgrade the machine using Gears you find in your scavenger hunts. Death and Inventory Loss: Dangerous individuals lurk at every corner, and your main objective is to avoid conflict to the best of your abilities. While you can use weapons like a crowbar and a gun, death is swift and unpredictable. Preventing inventory loss, particularly after making a lot of progress, is paramount.

Dangerous individuals lurk at every corner, and your main objective is to avoid conflict to the best of your abilities. While you can use weapons like a crowbar and a gun, death is swift and unpredictable. Preventing inventory loss, particularly after making a lot of progress, is paramount. In-Game Shop: This is the best way to obtain anything you could ever need. You can purchase items using Bottles or simply use Robux for game-changing advantages that help you ascertain survival. One of the best benefits to obtain using Robux is the VIP Private Server, which saves the progress you make. Not only does this soften the blow of losing progress upon death but also lets you continue where you left off after exiting the game.

FAQs

What is The Sewers about?

The Sewers is a survival experience in which you build a shelter using materials and currency you find in the titular setting.

Is The Sewers free to play?

Most of the game can be accessed without spending a single Robux, with only optional features being locked behind a paywall.

How do I get more Bottles in The Sewers?

Bottles can be farmed using the Bottle Collector machine, which can be upgraded with the Gear item.

