The Takeover Tagtown guide

The hub in The Takeover has been named Tagtown, a graffiti-adorned area where players can move between the different featured districts, manage crews, and more. Tagtown is a unique place as a lobby, being the center of activities that will take place as part of the platform-wide event. It will remain available until September 22, 2025, which is when the event will also sunset.

Let’s take a brief tour of Tagtown and see everything you can do while on its funky streets.

A brief tour of Tagtown in The Takeover

Central area

An introduction to Tagtown (Image via Roblox)

The central area is where you will find and interact with other players. It serves as the initial spawn point and hangout area, where you can manage Crews, skateboard, and do tricks. You can also communicate with fellow Robloxians as you roam the streets using the in-game chat.

Highlighted by a white Recruit Here beacon is the Crew management area, where you have the option to create or join Crews. It’s recommended to make or join a Crew before moving on to other activities, as you will miss out on co-op exclusive features by going solo.

At the very center of this area is a skate park, where you can hop on a skateboard using the Q key and show your tricks off to others. You can grind on rails, perform kickflips, and have a grand ol’ time skating with fellow Robloxians. The entire map features places to perform tricks; see how long you can keep up a string of tricks while you skate across the game world.

Once you’re done exploring this area of the map, you can move on to the different districts and check out what they have to offer.

Check out this guide for a quick overview of The Takeover event.

Points of interest

A portal to Strat University (Image via Roblox)

There are four districts to explore in Tagtown: Adrenaline Heights, Competition Park, Artists Alley, and Strat University. Each of these districts can be accessed by entering their respective portals.

As of this writing, the portals are inaccessible, but a countdown timer to their opening can be viewed. Per the countdown timer, every portal will be accessible at 5 pm UTC on September 12, 2025. You will be able to complete individual and Crew-specific challenges for Solo Creds and Crew Creds, and take over plots of land once these portals open.

Apart from the four districts, you can purchase five unique Creator-exclusive UGC items. These items are premium only, requiring you to spend Robux to get them. You can find these products and their prices below:

Singularity Skateboard: 84 Robux

84 Robux Neon Splattered Street Jacket: 41 Robux

41 Robux Grandmark-V: 63 Robux

63 Robux Traffic Light Backpack: 84 Robux

84 Robux Graffiti Headphones: 105 Robux

FAQs on The Takeover

When will The Takeover end?

The Takeover is set to end on September 22, 2025.

When will the Tagtown district portals open?

The district portals in Tagtown will open on September 12, 2025, at 5 pm UTC.

How many districts does Tagtown feature?

Tagtown features four districts: Adrenaline Heights, Competition Park, Artists Alley, and Strat University.

