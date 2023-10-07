5 things every new player needs to know about Roblox Lumber Tycoon 2

Roblox Lumber Tycoon 2 stands out as an embodiment of innovation and business savvy in Roblox. In the game, the search for success revolves around mastering the techniques of tree cutting, trade, and resource management. This unique adventure, created by Defaultio, places players in the heart of an unspoiled, blooming forest.

Participants in Roblox Lumber Tycoon 2 take on the roles of ambitious timber magnates armed only with a dependable axe and a vision. They find themselves amid huge tree-dwelling monsters and beautiful branches arching toward the sky. The in-game settings pay attention to both nature and the irresistible appeal of hard-earned prosperity.

As players go on their lumber-driven quest, they must fight a broad range of issues, including dangerous landscapes, unexpected weather conditions, and the continual threat of devious bandits. A successful timber empire must be built to survive in this virtual wilderness alongside smart trading, resourceful craftsmanship, and expert tree-chopping.

Beginners guide to playing Roblox Lumber Tycoon 2

1) Money

Money is the in-game currency in Roblox Lumber Tycoon 2, which can be acquired using the Get Money interface, selling Wood at the Wood Dropoff, or from other players as gifts or item exchanges. Robux can be converted into in-game currency using the Get Money tab in the menu.

The Send Money tab can be unlocked and used to send money to other players if the user's account is at least a week old and they have land. To advance and trade in the game, this currency is essential.

2) Wood

In Roblox Lumber Tycoon 2, selling wood at the Wood Dropoff is the main way to make money. There are twenty-one different wood types in the game, two of which are seasonally limited, and one doesn't have a specific tree or log form.

Both logs (this is not processed) and planks (processed and ready to be sold) can be handled at sawmills, although the latter sells for more money. It's vital to remember that planks may despawn upon unloading if not on the owner's land, whereas logs will disappear if left unattended.

3) Axes

When equipped, axes are used by clicking or tapping on a piece of wood or the plane within the proper range to make a cut line. The log or plank will be split in half once the player has made a cut that extends through its cross-section, which also erases any previous cuts.

In this tycoon game, axes have a cooldown that limits how many swings they may make per second. This is determined by their “Cooldown” value. The chain will break if the swing is made too late or too quickly, preventing further swings for a brief period of time.

4) Blueprints

In the world of Roblox Lumber Tycoon 2, Blueprints are transparent buildings without any collision properties that are moveable or deletable. Once they have accumulated enough Wood, these structures take on a real form.

Existing players need a piece of land and the necessary blueprint, which can be obtained via the Blueprint Manager. The blueprint displays the current proportion of wood fill, which ranges from 0% to 100%. This process is complete when the wood manifests into a solid structure after reaching its maximum capacity.

5) Main Biome

All players begin their voyage with the Main Biome, also referred to as the Spawn Area. Despite the game's maximum player count of six, there are a total of eight land plots available, ensuring two empty plots at all times.

Both Wood R Us and Yes! - it's the Land Store can be found in this biome. Furthermore, certain roads lead to the Mountainside, Boat Dock, Sand Dock, and the Bridge that connects to the Safari, which is also the entrance to the Taiga biome.