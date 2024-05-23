Things to know before the debut of Roblox The Classic event

Roblox The Classic is a platform-wide Roblox experience where users can take on challenges across various games and earn exclusive rewards. Like The Hunt: First Edition, The Classic features a hub from which you will be able to access the different participating titles. Featuring no less than 15 classic Roblox games, this is a limited-time event where you can earn exclusive in-game items and rewards.

Moreover, you can earn exclusive currency that can only be exchanged in The Classic hub world, giving you access to even more freebies.

Curious about The Classic event? This guide covers everything you need to know about it and answers a few common questions along the way.

What Roblox The Classic event is about

Roblox The Classic is a celebration of Roblox as a platform, with 15 widely celebrated titles being a part of it. Starting from May 23, this event provides a wealth of gameplay opportunities for all kinds of players.

With an exclusive currency called Tix, The Classic introduces a new way to obtain freebies. Tix badges can be earned by collecting them at certain spawn locations in every featured game. Each game has 10 Tix badges to be collected for a total of 150 Tix across all experiences, which can be used for event-exclusive rewards.

Alongside Tix badges, you can earn Token badges by completing quests. Each game has five Token badges, with a total of 75 Tokens across the event. They can be exchanged for avatar-exclusive items, giving you a wealth of customization options for your Robloxian self.

The process of earning these resources differs from one game to the next. Feel free to check each title’s Roblox page for more details when the event goes live.

The event is scheduled till May 28. Consider playing through the classic experiences to get your hands on exclusive freebies that may not be available after the event ends.

Rumored Roblox The Classic event experiences

Here’s a list of experiences that are rumored to be a part of The Classic event:

Adopt Me!

A Dusty Trip

Arsenal

BedWars

Bee Swarm Simulator

Blade Ball

Clip It

Dragon Adventures

Dress to Impress

Driving Empire

Gunfight Arena

Livetopia

Restaurant Tycoon 2

Toilet Tower Defense

Tower Defense Simulator

Note that once the event ends, the items associated with it cannot be claimed. It is recommended to use your Tix and Token badges as soon as possible after completing the related quests.

FAQs

How long does Roblox The Classic event last?

The Classic event starts on May 23 and ends on May 28, lasting five days in total.

What is the difference between Tix and Tokens in Roblox The Classic event?

Tix can be used to purchase event-exclusive rewards, while Tokens are quest rewards that can be used to get avatar customization items.

How many experiences are featured in Roblox The Classic event?

The event features 15 classic Roblox titles from various genres that include shooters, tower defense titles, fashion simulators, and more.

