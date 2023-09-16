5 things you should know before playing Roblox Break In

Roblox Break In is one of the few experiences that has successfully captured players' imagination in the broad and dynamic world of online gaming. This title was created by Cracky4 and released on September 9, 2019. Break In is a true monument to its developer's creativity, having amassed an astounding 929K likes to date and attracting an astounding 2.1 billion gamers to its captivating world.

This title welcomes players of all ages to participate in its adventures. Break In offers something exciting experience, regardless of whether a person is a Roblox veteran or just getting started on this platform. Players looking for a more private experience can ask their friends to join them on private servers for this game at a small charge of 100 Robux; public servers can hold up to 45 players.

As soon as they enter this virtual world, gamers will find themselves surrounded by white brick balconies and a puzzling lack of curtains. They will come across 12 beds as they climb a wooden stairway; the beds appear to be vacant. This pleasant setting is anything but average, though, as 11 enigmas lurk within it — along with mysteries that have yet to be revealed.

This is not a typical residence, therefore, players should be prepared. Murderers are hiding in the shadows, waiting to attack their prey when they least expect it. The night promises unexpected twists, a meeting with strangers, and a relentless search for dark secrets. Now that what this title offers on the surface has been covered, here are five things about Break In worth highlighting.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 things to note in Roblox Break In

1) Storyline in Roblox Break In

The main story in Break In encompasses typically takes 20 to 30 minutes to finish. Players must persevere through it for five in-game days and nights to unlock alternative endings, including the Evil ending, the Easter one, and more. The main story of this title includes all its key events. However, this title also offers side quests.

2) Side quests in Roblox Break In

While taking down the formidable Scary Larry remains this game's main goal, players can also explore a range of optional side tasks. Opening the safe and crazy Uncle Pete’s quests are examples of non-main quests that may or may not have an effect on this title's gameplay. There are a total of 11 side missions, each of which provides distinct prizes and improves the overall gaming experience.

3) Roles in Roblox Break In

The game offers roles for Kids and Adults. When you select the former, you basically choose to play this game at Easy difficulty. As a kid, you deal less damage and run faster than Adults. The Stealthy and Hyper are some examples of Kids. Adult roles, on the other hand, are substantially harder to play. The Guest and the Protector are some popular examples of this category.

4) Villains in Roblox Break In

In Break In, Villains are the central antagonistic force responsible for the Purge event. They come in various forms, such as Typical Villains, Minions, Impostors, and Scary Larry. Each day or night brings different adversaries, and players can earn in-game currency by defeating them. Scary Larry, the game's ultimate antagonist, serves as the sinister mastermind behind the Purge event.

5) Weapons in Roblox Break In

Weapons can be found in many places, including the Sewer and Basement, or they can be gained through player perks — such as the Fighter's Toy sword. The only defense against powerful adversaries like Scary Larry's Minions and the Impostor is provided by these weapons. The Machine Gun is the fastest and most powerful option in this regard, making it the go-to pick for those who want both speed and firepower.