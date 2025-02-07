Third Sea map in Blox Fruits: Islands order, Bosses, and more

The open-world RPG Blox Fruits includes multiple maps called Seas that separate different parts of the game world. Each Sea comprises Islands that can be visited to accept quests, fight boss battles, and acquire resources. Its third major area is called the Third Sea, which includes the following 13 Islands:

Port Town

Hydra Island

Great Tree

Floating Turtle

Haunted Castle

Sea of Treats

Tiki Outpost

Castle on the Sea

Treasure Island

Kitsune Island

Mirage Island

Frozen Dimension

Prehistoric Island

This guide covers the order of Islands in the Third Sea, the featured bosses, and quests available in these areas.

Order of Islands in Blox Fruits Third Sea

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Third Sea can be accessed once you are level 1,500 and have defeated Don Swan and rip__indra in the Second Sea. After defeating the two bosses, approach Mr. Captain at Green Zone to open the way to the Third Sea.

The Third Sea area is divided into Main Islands and Side Islands, with the former acting as the main path. The Side Islands don’t have a recommended level requirement; they only require you to be above level 1,500. So, you may tackle them at your leisure. These areas include the following:

Castle on the Sea

Treasure Island

Kitsune Island

Mirage Island

Frozen Dimension

Prehistoric

In the Third Sea, you can start exploring the Main Islands by going through Port Town, which has a recommended level range of 1,500 to 1,575. Once you surpass the upper limit of this level range, you may participate in combat in Hydra Island until you reach level 1,700.

Following the Hydra Island, proceed to the Great Tree to continue your journey. This area is recommended for players between levels 1,700 and 1,775. Next, go to the Floating Turtle, where you can encounter various foes and level up to 1,975 to prepare for the next Island.

At level 1,975 or higher, you will be ready to take on the Haunted Castle. This floating fortress features undead enemies that can pose quite a challenge for the unprepared. Once you conquer this place, proceed to the Sea of Treats at level 2,075, where you can train until you reach level 2,450. Lastly, the final main island is Tiki Outpost, where you can reach level 2,600 and hit the current level cap.

Breaking down the Third Sea Islands in Blox Fruits

A quest-giver NPC (Image via Roblox)

Here are the different quests, NPCs, and bosses found on the different Islands in the Third Sea:

Island Bosses NPCs Quests Port Town Stone Blacksmith

Blox Fruit Dealer

Boat Dealer

Experienced Captain

Luxury Boat Dealer

Barista Cousin

Pirate Port Quest Giver Defeat 8 Pirate Millionaires

Defeat 8 Pistol Billionaires

Defeat Stone Hydra Island Hydra Leader Arena Trainer

Barista Cousin

Boat Dealer

Dragon Crew Quest Giver

Dragon Tamer

Hydra Town Quest Giver

Luxury Boat Dealer Defeat 8 Dragon Crew Warriors

Defeat 8 Dragon Crew Archers

Defeat 8 Hydra Enforcers

Defeat 8 Venomous Assailants

Defeat Hydra Leader

Defeat Training Dummy

Defeat Diablo, Urban, or Deandre Great Tree Kilo Admiral Barista Cousin

Boat Dealer

Crew Captain

Luxury Boat Dealer

Marine Tree Quest Giver

Mysterious Force Defeat 8 Marine Commandos

Defeat 8 Marine Rear Admirals

Defeat Kilo Admiral Floating Turtle Captain Elephant

Beautiful Pirate

Longma

Cursed Skeleton Boss Boat Dealer

Luxury Boat Dealer

Blox Fruit Dealer

Blox Fruit Gacha

Nerd

Citizen

Dog House (Wenlock)

Marine Recruiter

Pirate Recruiter

Barista

Titles Specialist

Tort

Horned Man

Hungry Man

Ancient Monk

Awakenings Expert

Previous Hero

Crypt Master

Master of Auras Defeat 8 Fishman Raiders

Defeat 8 Fishman Captains

Defeat 8 Forest Pirates

Defeat 8 Mythological Pirates

Defeat Captain Elephant

Defeat 8 Jungle Pirates

Defeat 8 Musketeer Pirates

Defeat Beautiful Pirate Haunted Castle Soul Reaper Boat Dealer

Death King

Ghost

Gravestone

Luxury Boat Dealer

Weird Machine Defeat 8 Reborn Skeletons

Defeat 8 Living Zombies

Defeat 8 Demonic Souls

Defeat 8 Posessed Mummys Sea of Treats Cake Prince

Dough King

Cake Queen Boat Dealer

Luxury Boat Dealer

Sick Scientist

Cake Scientist

Drip_mama

Sweet Crafter Peanut Scout

Peanut President

Ice Cream Chef

Ice Cream Commander

Cake Queen

Cookie Crafter

Cake Guard

Baking Staff

Head Baker

Cocoa Warrior

Chocolate Bar Battler

Sweet Thief

Candy Rebel

Candy Pirate

Snow Demon Tiki Outpost None Beast Hunter

Dragon Talon Sage

Shark Hunter

Shafi

Shipwright Teacher

Spy

Submarine Worker Isle Outlaw

Island Boy

Sun-kissed Warrior

Isle Champion

Serpent Hunter

Skull Slayer Castle on the Sea Rip_indra True Form Aura Editor

Boat Dealer

Butler

Barista Cousin

Dark Step Teacher

Elite Hunter

Erin

Lunoven

Luxury Boat Dealer

Mad Scientist

Mysterious Scientist

Player Hunter

Plokster

Remove Blox Fruit

Sealed King

Set Home Point

Tacomura

Water Kung Fu Teacher None Treasure Island None None None Kitsune Island None Kitsune Shrine None Mirage Island None Advanced Fruit Dealer None Frozen Dimension None Sea Event None Prehistoric Island None Ancient Relic

Fossil Expert None

FAQs

How many Main Islands does the Third Sea in Blox Fruits have?

You can find eight Main Islands in the Third Sea.

How to access the Third Sea in Blox Fruits

The Third Sea can be accessed by interacting with Mr. Captain after defeating Don Swan and rip_indra in the Second Sea.

What is the recommended level to access the Third Sea in Blox Fruits?

It’s recommended to access the Third Sea at level 1,500 or higher.

