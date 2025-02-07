  • home icon
Third Sea map in Blox Fruits: Islands order, Bosses, and more

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 07, 2025 13:06 GMT
Roblox Blox Fruits
Roblox Blox Fruits (Image via Roblox)

The open-world RPG Blox Fruits includes multiple maps called Seas that separate different parts of the game world. Each Sea comprises Islands that can be visited to accept quests, fight boss battles, and acquire resources. Its third major area is called the Third Sea, which includes the following 13 Islands:

  • Port Town
  • Hydra Island
  • Great Tree
  • Floating Turtle
  • Haunted Castle
  • Sea of Treats
  • Tiki Outpost
  • Castle on the Sea
  • Treasure Island
  • Kitsune Island
  • Mirage Island
  • Frozen Dimension
  • Prehistoric Island

This guide covers the order of Islands in the Third Sea, the featured bosses, and quests available in these areas.

Order of Islands in Blox Fruits Third Sea

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Third Sea can be accessed once you are level 1,500 and have defeated Don Swan and rip__indra in the Second Sea. After defeating the two bosses, approach Mr. Captain at Green Zone to open the way to the Third Sea.

The Third Sea area is divided into Main Islands and Side Islands, with the former acting as the main path. The Side Islands don’t have a recommended level requirement; they only require you to be above level 1,500. So, you may tackle them at your leisure. These areas include the following:

  • Castle on the Sea
  • Treasure Island
  • Kitsune Island
  • Mirage Island
  • Frozen Dimension
  • Prehistoric

In the Third Sea, you can start exploring the Main Islands by going through Port Town, which has a recommended level range of 1,500 to 1,575. Once you surpass the upper limit of this level range, you may participate in combat in Hydra Island until you reach level 1,700.

Following the Hydra Island, proceed to the Great Tree to continue your journey. This area is recommended for players between levels 1,700 and 1,775. Next, go to the Floating Turtle, where you can encounter various foes and level up to 1,975 to prepare for the next Island.

At level 1,975 or higher, you will be ready to take on the Haunted Castle. This floating fortress features undead enemies that can pose quite a challenge for the unprepared. Once you conquer this place, proceed to the Sea of Treats at level 2,075, where you can train until you reach level 2,450. Lastly, the final main island is Tiki Outpost, where you can reach level 2,600 and hit the current level cap.

Breaking down the Third Sea Islands in Blox Fruits

A quest-giver NPC (Image via Roblox)
A quest-giver NPC (Image via Roblox)

Here are the different quests, NPCs, and bosses found on the different Islands in the Third Sea:

IslandBossesNPCsQuests
Port TownStoneBlacksmith
Blox Fruit Dealer
Boat Dealer
Experienced Captain
Luxury Boat Dealer
Barista Cousin
Pirate Port Quest Giver		Defeat 8 Pirate Millionaires
Defeat 8 Pistol Billionaires
Defeat Stone
Hydra IslandHydra LeaderArena Trainer
Barista Cousin
Boat Dealer
Dragon Crew Quest Giver
Dragon Tamer
Hydra Town Quest Giver
Luxury Boat Dealer		Defeat 8 Dragon Crew Warriors
Defeat 8 Dragon Crew Archers
Defeat 8 Hydra Enforcers
Defeat 8 Venomous Assailants
Defeat Hydra Leader
Defeat Training Dummy
Defeat Diablo, Urban, or Deandre
Great TreeKilo AdmiralBarista Cousin
Boat Dealer
Crew Captain
Luxury Boat Dealer
Marine Tree Quest Giver
Mysterious Force		Defeat 8 Marine Commandos
Defeat 8 Marine Rear Admirals
Defeat Kilo Admiral
Floating TurtleCaptain Elephant
Beautiful Pirate
Longma
Cursed Skeleton Boss		Boat Dealer
Luxury Boat Dealer
Blox Fruit Dealer
Blox Fruit Gacha
Nerd
Citizen
Dog House (Wenlock)
Marine Recruiter
Pirate Recruiter
Barista
Titles Specialist
Tort
Horned Man
Hungry Man
Ancient Monk
Awakenings Expert
Previous Hero
Crypt Master
Master of Auras		Defeat 8 Fishman Raiders
Defeat 8 Fishman Captains
Defeat 8 Forest Pirates
Defeat 8 Mythological Pirates
Defeat Captain Elephant
Defeat 8 Jungle Pirates
Defeat 8 Musketeer Pirates
Defeat Beautiful Pirate
Haunted CastleSoul ReaperBoat Dealer
Death King
Ghost
Gravestone
Luxury Boat Dealer
Weird Machine		Defeat 8 Reborn Skeletons
Defeat 8 Living Zombies
Defeat 8 Demonic Souls
Defeat 8 Posessed Mummys
Sea of TreatsCake Prince
Dough King
Cake Queen		Boat Dealer
Luxury Boat Dealer
Sick Scientist
Cake Scientist
Drip_mama
Sweet Crafter		Peanut Scout
Peanut President
Ice Cream Chef
Ice Cream Commander
Cake Queen
Cookie Crafter
Cake Guard
Baking Staff
Head Baker
Cocoa Warrior
Chocolate Bar Battler
Sweet Thief
Candy Rebel
Candy Pirate
Snow Demon
Tiki OutpostNoneBeast Hunter
Dragon Talon Sage
Shark Hunter
Shafi
Shipwright Teacher
Spy
Submarine Worker		Isle Outlaw
Island Boy
Sun-kissed Warrior
Isle Champion
Serpent Hunter
Skull Slayer
Castle on the SeaRip_indra True FormAura Editor
Boat Dealer
Butler
Barista Cousin
Dark Step Teacher
Elite Hunter
Erin
Lunoven
Luxury Boat Dealer
Mad Scientist
Mysterious Scientist
Player Hunter
Plokster
Remove Blox Fruit
Sealed King
Set Home Point
Tacomura
Water Kung Fu Teacher		None
Treasure IslandNoneNoneNone
Kitsune IslandNoneKitsune ShrineNone
Mirage IslandNoneAdvanced Fruit DealerNone
Frozen DimensionNoneSea EventNone
Prehistoric IslandNoneAncient Relic
Fossil Expert		None

FAQs

How many Main Islands does the Third Sea in Blox Fruits have?

You can find eight Main Islands in the Third Sea.

How to access the Third Sea in Blox Fruits

The Third Sea can be accessed by interacting with Mr. Captain after defeating Don Swan and rip_indra in the Second Sea.

What is the recommended level to access the Third Sea in Blox Fruits?

It’s recommended to access the Third Sea at level 1,500 or higher.

