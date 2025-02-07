Third Sea map in Blox Fruits: Islands order, Bosses, and more

The open-world RPG Blox Fruits includes multiple maps called Seas that separate different parts of the game world. Each Sea comprises Islands that can be visited to accept quests, fight boss battles, and acquire resources. Its third major area is called the Third Sea, which includes the following 13 Islands:
- Port Town
- Hydra Island
- Great Tree
- Floating Turtle
- Haunted Castle
- Sea of Treats
- Tiki Outpost
- Castle on the Sea
- Treasure Island
- Kitsune Island
- Mirage Island
- Frozen Dimension
- Prehistoric Island
This guide covers the order of Islands in the Third Sea, the featured bosses, and quests available in these areas.
Order of Islands in Blox Fruits Third Sea
The Third Sea can be accessed once you are level 1,500 and have defeated Don Swan and rip__indra in the Second Sea. After defeating the two bosses, approach Mr. Captain at Green Zone to open the way to the Third Sea.
The Third Sea area is divided into Main Islands and Side Islands, with the former acting as the main path. The Side Islands don’t have a recommended level requirement; they only require you to be above level 1,500. So, you may tackle them at your leisure. These areas include the following:
- Castle on the Sea
- Treasure Island
- Kitsune Island
- Mirage Island
- Frozen Dimension
- Prehistoric
In the Third Sea, you can start exploring the Main Islands by going through Port Town, which has a recommended level range of 1,500 to 1,575. Once you surpass the upper limit of this level range, you may participate in combat in Hydra Island until you reach level 1,700.
Following the Hydra Island, proceed to the Great Tree to continue your journey. This area is recommended for players between levels 1,700 and 1,775. Next, go to the Floating Turtle, where you can encounter various foes and level up to 1,975 to prepare for the next Island.
At level 1,975 or higher, you will be ready to take on the Haunted Castle. This floating fortress features undead enemies that can pose quite a challenge for the unprepared. Once you conquer this place, proceed to the Sea of Treats at level 2,075, where you can train until you reach level 2,450. Lastly, the final main island is Tiki Outpost, where you can reach level 2,600 and hit the current level cap.
Breaking down the Third Sea Islands in Blox Fruits
Here are the different quests, NPCs, and bosses found on the different Islands in the Third Sea:
FAQs
How many Main Islands does the Third Sea in Blox Fruits have?
You can find eight Main Islands in the Third Sea.
How to access the Third Sea in Blox Fruits
The Third Sea can be accessed by interacting with Mr. Captain after defeating Don Swan and rip_indra in the Second Sea.
What is the recommended level to access the Third Sea in Blox Fruits?
It’s recommended to access the Third Sea at level 1,500 or higher.
